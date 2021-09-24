Opnr to be showcased at Confluence Fest during ArtPrize

A music tech startup has been chosen to be showcased during Confluence Fest – Grand Rapids, a two-day multi-sensory festival that explores what’s possible when art, music, science and technology converge.

Grand Rapids-based Opnr is one of three high-tech startups that will be featured during Confluence, which will be held today, Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Calder Plaza, 300 Monroe Ave. NW in downtown Grand Rapids.

“I love that we have a conference like this here in GR that shines a light on the intersection of tech, music, art and science,” said Andrea Wallace, CEO of Opnr. “I mostly view those things as certainly having some differences, but ultimately when you layer them on top of one another, you definitely hit a point of singularity. Opnr is really evidence of that. As a company, we are the intersection of all those things coming together. We’re thrilled to have been chosen to be one of the three startups showcased at the conference.”

Confluence will welcome innovators, scientists, musicians and entrepreneurs to share their work via conversations, art takeovers and music showcases. The goal is to bring world-class thinkers and doers to Grand Rapids and to introduce the public to the remarkable high-tech innovation currently underway in the region.

Opnr will have a booth during Confluence on Saturday, and Wallace will be onsite to educate attendees on Opnr and onboard musicians to its platform.

Opnr is a cloud-based application that connects musicians with concert organizers offering opener performance opportunities. Designed to be an easy-to-use, organized system, it harnesses all the relevant social media, data and music distribution channels with the sole purpose to book opening performance opportunities for artists and help concert promoters and venues sell tickets.

Confluence dates and entertainment

Friday, Sept 24

Art@Confluence: 5-10 p.m.

Music Showcases: 5-10 p.m.

Mail Order Monsters: 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Pink Sky: 7-8 p.m.

Pat Lok: 8:30-10 p.m.

Saturday, Sept 25

Future Innovators Zone: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Maker Expo: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Innovation Showcase: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Art@Confluence: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Music Showcases: 4-10 p.m.

Savon: 4:30-5:15 p.m.

Dÿlan: 5:45-6:30 p.m.

Old Man Saxon: 7-8 p.m.

Robert DeLong: 8:30-10 p.m.