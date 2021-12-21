Muskegon Museum of Art offers ‘MiniARTture Golf’

A museum on the lakeshore is inviting families to play on a custom-designed mini-golf course in its art galleries.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is offering “MiniARTture Golf at the MMA” from Jan. 6-May 22.

Visitors can explore the galleries and art as they perfect their putt in a nine-hole mini-golf course filled with obstacles, mazes, optical illusions, sculptures and more.

Each hole is custom-designed and inspired by artwork from the museum’s private collection. Families can take a trip to Venice, play “The Floor is Lava” and get lost in the woods in this family-friendly exhibit.

All ages are welcome. Reservations for businesses, organizations or private parties are available by contacting Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org or (231) 720-2574.

Admission for “MiniARTture Golf at the MMA” is free for MMA members, $15 for nonmembers, and $5 for kids 17 and younger.