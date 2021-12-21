Mel Trotter to host free Christmas luncheon

Mel Trotter Ministries will host a free Christmas meal for community members who might be experiencing hunger and homelessness this holiday season.

The annual Christmas luncheon will take place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 225 Commerce Ave. SW in Grand Rapids. Meals include appetizers, salad, ham, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and dessert.

Those in attendance also will receive a Christmas gift and have the opportunity to watch a Christmas movie. No registration is necessary, and the event is open to the public.

Standard COVID-19 safety protocols will be enforced, including masks and social distancing.

More information about Mel Trotters Ministries and its services is at meltrotter.org.