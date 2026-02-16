Spring weather arrives, sidewalk enforcement resumes

The sun is shining, the ice is melting, and your bat, ball, or racquet might be calling—but before you grab it, you might want to grab a shovel or pickaxe. The City of Grand Rapids has resumed enforcement of sidewalk snow-and-ice rules, and leaving sidewalks uncleared could cost you.

After weeks of brutal cold and heavy snow, residents were given extra time to remove snow and ice. But with today’s springlike weather, the reprieve is over. Property owners are expected to clear any remaining snow and ice, or the City may step in—at the owner’s expense.

With warmer weather coming, it’s more important than ever to keep paths open for pedestrians of all ability levels. “With warmer weather coming, it’s more important than ever to keep paths open for pedestrians of all ability levels. Clear sidewalks help schoolchildren, seniors and people with mobility challenges get where they need to go safely. If you have neighbors who may struggle to shovel, please reach out and offer a hand so we can keep sidewalks safe and walkable for everyone.”

For more information or to report an uncleared sidewalk, click here or call 311 / 616-456-3000.