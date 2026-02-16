GRAAMA Announces Black History Month lineup of events

Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA) is hosting a series of events throughout February to mark Black History Month. Located at 41 Sheldon Avenue SE, the museum offers exhibitions, workshops, performances and community programs that highlight African American history and culture in the region.

The following are key events open to the public:

Feb. 19, 2:30–5 p.m.; Feb. 20 & 27, noon–5 p.m.

“Nobody Knows” What’s in GRAAMA’s Gallery

A preview of the newly renovated GRAAMA Art Gallery. Admission is free for members and $5 for the public.

Feb. 19, 2:30–5 p.m.; Feb. 20 & 27, noon–5 p.m.

“175 Pictures for 175 Years” Exhibit

A traveling photographic exhibit documenting 175 years of Grand Rapids history. Included with gallery admission.

Feb. 19, 1–2 p.m.

Archivist Gallery Chat

At the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum, 303 Pearl St. NW. This free program commemorates the 50th anniversary of the first Black History Month presidential message by Gerald Ford. Visitors can view documents, photos and videos related to Black history.

Feb. 19, 5–7 p.m.

Freedom Quilt Squares Workshop

At the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, 11 Sheldon Ave. NE. Participants can create Freedom Quilt squares inspired by the Underground Railroad. The event is free and materials are provided.

Feb. 19

Live Music with Mr. Benny Keys Jr.

At GRAAMA’s new location. Further details forthcoming.

Feb. 21, 2–5 p.m.

MLK Community Center Grand Opening

At 900 Fuller Ave. SE. The new facility offers expanded access to community wellness, recreation and gathering spaces.

Feb. 21, 4–10:30 p.m.

Celebration of Soul Gala: “Umoja”

At DeVos Performance Hall and GLC Live at 20 Monroe. This black-and-white gala features music, dinner, awards and an afterparty. GRAAMA’s Deborah Pryor Bayard will receive the 2026 Dr. MaLinda P. Sapp Legacy Award. Tickets are available online.

Feb. 26, 6–9 p.m.

“Black Man” Documentary Screening and Panel

At GRAAMA, the film explores Black manhood through conversations with nearly 30 Midwest Black men. Additional details will be announced.

Feb. 27, 7–11 p.m.

Silent Disco

At GRAAMA, featuring DJ Composition spinning ’90s and 2000s hits. More information to come.

Feb. 28, 9–11:30 a.m.

Community Historians Workshop

At GRAAMA, exploring the history of Grand Rapids Public Schools through archival research and storytelling. The event is free but requires RSVP at grpsuncovered@gmail.com.

GRAAMA’s Black History Month events offer a diverse range of opportunities for the public to engage with African American heritage and community in Grand Rapids.