Art Galleries: April 2020

Editor’s note: Due to the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order, many events have been canceled. Please check websites for updated information.

Aquinas College Gallery: Work by students, faculty and visiting artists. April 5-May 9, B.F.A. Exhibition; reception 2-4 p.m. April 5. Art & Music building, 1607 Robinson Road SE, 632-8900, aquinas.edu/art/gallery.

Center Art Gallery – Calvin University: Student, faculty and alumni work, plus exhibits by visiting artists. Through April 24, “The Undefeated: A Traveling Exhibition of Original Paintings by Kadir Nelson” includes paintings inspired by Kwame Alexander’s children’s book of the same name. The exhibition opens a dialogue about diversity and inclusion. Through April 25, “Cherith Lundin” and “Rivalry in Print: Art and Competition in Seventeenth-Century France.” Calvin University Covenant Fine Arts Center, 1795 Knollcrest Circle SE, 526-6271, calvin.edu/centerartgallery.

Church of the Servant Gallery: Art exhibits by visiting artists. 3835 Burton St. SE, 956-7611, churchoftheservantcrc.org.

Copper Corners Art: Original artwork and wallpapers by Mary-Catheryn Baker; also, home décor, jewelry and clothes. 8325 Broadmoor Ave. SE, Caledonia, 459-3031, coppercornersarts.com.

Design Quest Gallery: Furniture store exhibits art in a gallery setting. 4181 28th St. SE, 940-9911, designquest.biz.

Fed Galleries @ Kendall College of Art and Design: Work by contemporary visiting artists, students and staff. Through April 7, KCAD Master’s Thesis Exhibition 2020 (Part 1). April 15-22, KCAD Master’s Thesis Exhibition 2020 (Part 2). 17 Pearl St. NW, 451-2787, kcad.edu/galleries.

Flat River Cottage: Fine art, jewelry, antiques and home décor; also, paintings by Kathleen Mooney. 317 E. Main St., Lowell, 897-8601, flatrivercottage.com.

Flat River Gallery & Framing: Artist cooperative shows work in a variety of mediums, plus gifts, framing and workshops. April 1-30, “Loretta Sailors’ Reception and Spring Fling”; reception noon-5 p.m. April 18. 219 W. Main St., Lowell, 987-6737, flatrivergalleryandframing.com.

Forest Hills Fine Arts Center: Artist-in-residence program offers exhibits by local and regional artists during the school year; also exhibits by Forest Hills Public Schools students and staff. April 13-May 1, FHPS Student Art Exhibit; reception 6-7:30 p.m. April 23. 600 Forest Hill Ave. SE, 493-8965, fhfineartscenter.com.

Fountain Street Church Keeler Gallery: Art exhibits in a variety of mediums by visiting artists. 24 Fountain St. NE, 459-8386, fountainstreet.org/art.

Franciscan Life Process Center: Changing exhibits by local artists. Guardian Gallery – Grand Rapids: Through June 29 “Painting the Light” by Valentina Gregorieva. 654 Davis St. NW. Guardian Gallery – Lowell: Through June 29, “Colors of Nature” by Kristin Thornton. 11650 Downes St., 897-7842, lifeprocesscenter.org.

The Galleries @ 17 Fountain: Work by Kendall College of Art and Design students in graduate-level programs and special community projects. 17 Fountain St. NW, 451-2787, kcad.edu/galleries.

Gallery 154: Eastown gallery shows local and national multimedia art, gifts and jewelry. 1456 Lake Drive SE, 454-2154, facebook.com/gallery154.

GRCC Collins Art Gallery: Exhibits by visiting artists, faculty and students. April 6-17, GRCC Annual Student Art Show. 143 Bostwick Ave. NE, 234-3544, grcc.edu/artgallery.

GVSU Art Galleries: Student artwork and exhibits by renowned artists. Allendale campus: Through June 19, “50 Years of Global GVSU” at Red Wall Gallery. 1 Campus Drive, Allendale, 331-2563. Pew Grand Rapids campus: Through June 19, “Shadow and Light: Selections from the Douglas R. Gilbert Photography Collection” at Blue Wall Gallery. Permanent exhibit: “Mathias J. Alten: An Evolving Legacy” at George and Barbara Gordon Gallery. DeVos Center, 401 W. Fulton St., 331-3638, gvsu.edu/artgallery.

Heartside Gallery: Folk, outsider and intuitive art by self-taught Heartside residents. 48 S. Division Ave., 235-7211 ext. 103, heartside.org.

Holland Area Arts Council: Changing exhibits of art. 150 E. Eighth St., Holland, 396-3278, hollandarts.org.

ICCF: Inner City Christian Federation headquarters displays art in various media. 920 Cherry St. SE, 336-9333, iccf.org.

Kruizenga Art Museum: Art from Hope College’s permanent collection and visiting exhibitions. Through April 25, “African American Art from the Kruizenga Museum Collection.” 271 Columbia Ave., Holland, 395-6400, hope.edu/kam.

LaFontsee Galleries: 2D and 3D works by gallery artists, plus framing and restoration services. Also, Urban Craft Boutique with gifts, accessories and home décor. April 23-May 23, “House on Fire”; reception 5-8 p.m. April 23. 833 Lake Drive SE, 451-9820, lafontsee.us.

Leep Art Gallery: Work by a variety of visiting artists. Through April 6, “Zen and Human Relationships” by Stone Peng. Pine Rest Postma Center, 300 68th St. SE, pinerest.org/leep-art-gallery.

LowellArts: Changing exhibitions of works by Michigan artists. Through April 8, West Michigan Art Competition. 223 W. Main St., Lowell, 897-8545, lowellartsmi.org.

MercuryHead Gallery: A variety of work by local artists; also, gifts, photo restoration, digital printing on canvas and framing. 962 E. Fulton St., 456-6022, facebook.com/mercuryheadgallery.

Merizon Studio: Art, mirror and glass design, custom framing and limited-edition prints by Armand Merizon. 9087 Kalamazoo Ave. SE, Caledonia, 485-5752, merizonstudio.com.

Saugatuck Center for the Arts: Various art exhibits from visiting artists. Through May 24, “In a Pursuit to Stay Wild” by Cam McLeod and “Sonder” by Megan Constance Altieri. 400 Culver St., Saugatuck, (269) 857-2399, sc4a.org.

Terryberry Gallery: Local and international art. April 1-29, “Unpsyched” by Esan Sommersell; reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 3. Lower level, St. Cecilia Music Center, 24 Ransom Ave. NE, 459-2224, scmc-online.org/visit-terryberry-gallery.

Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts: Innovative, contemporary exhibits and installations. Through May 3, “Translating Valence: Redefining Black Male Identity.” Through June 14, “A Beautiful Struggle: Black Feminist Futurism.” 2 W. Fulton St., 454-7000, uica.org.

Van Singel Fine Arts Center: Changing exhibits by local artists. Through April 23, “Spring in Our heARTS” Arts and Motion Studios, Mixed Media; reception 2-3:30 p.m. April 5. April 23-June 9, featured artist Kim Gill. 8500 Burlingame Ave. SW, Byron Center, 878-6800, vsfac.com/programming/art-gallery.