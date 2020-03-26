Museums + Attractions: April 2020

Editor’s note: Due to the Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent executive order, many events have been canceled. Please check websites for updated information.

Blandford Nature Center: 143 acres of trails, heritage buildings, farm. Mary Jane Dockeray Visitor Center open Mon.-Sat. Trails open daily dawn to dusk. $3. 1715 Hillburn Ave. NW, 735-6240, blandfordnaturecenter.org.

Coopersville & Marne Railway: Restored 1920s-era railway with themed rides. Bunny Train schedule: 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. April 4; 1 and 3 p.m. April 5; 11 a.m., 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. April 11. $22 adults, $20 seniors, $18 kids 2-12. 311 Danforth St., Coopersville, 997-7000, coopersvilleandmarne.org.

Coopersville Farm Museum: Museum honoring farming and rural life. Special events: Every Fri., Country Line Dancing. Every Sat., Kids, Crafts & Critters and Soap Making. April 4, Family Day. April 7 and 21, Jam Night. April 11, Easter Egg Hunt. Permanent attractions: Tractors and other farming equipment; also Eclipse windmill. Open Tue., Thu. and Sat. $5 adults, $3 kids 4-16, kids 3 and under free. 375 Main St., Coopersville, 997-8555, coopersvillefarmmuseum.org.

DeGraaf Nature Center: Eighteen-acre preserve with Interpretive Center, indoor pond, animals, SkyWatch. Center open Tue.-Sat. Trails open daily dawn to dusk. Free. 600 Graafschap Road, Holland, 355-1057, degraaf.org.

Deer Tracks Junction: Closed for the season. 7850 14 Mile Road, Cedar Springs, 863-3337, deertracksjunction.com.

Downtown Market: Open daily with culinary-related products at more than 20 local businesses and restaurants, plus cooking classes and private rentals. Special events: April 8, Masterminds at the Market: A STEM Event for All Ages. 435 Ionia Ave. SW, 805-5308, downtownmarketgr.com.

Felt Mansion & Gardens: Summer home of millionaire inventor Dorr E. Felt features 1920s architecture. See website for tour schedule. 6597 138th St., Holland, 335-3050, feltmansion.org.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park: Special exhibitions: Through April 30, “Butterflies are Blooming.” Special events: April 21, Secchia Garden Lecture: “Foliage First: Three Easy Steps to Transform Your Landscape and Container Designs” by Karen Chapman. Permanent attractions: Modern and contemporary 30-acre sculpture collection, Japanese garden, tropical conservatory, children’s garden, nature trails and boardwalk, café, gift shop. Open daily. $14.50 adults, $11 seniors and students, $7 kids 5-13, $4 kids 3-4. 1000 East Beltline Ave. NE, 957-1580, meijergardens.org.

Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum: Special exhibit: Through May 10, “The Continual Struggle: The American Freedom Movement and the Seeds of Social Change” by Brian Washington. Special events: April 1, Lecture: “Presidential Power: How Much Power Does the President Really Have?” by Roger B. Porter. Permanent exhibitions: Highlights from Mr. and Mrs. Ford’s lives, plus featured online exhibits. Also, DeVos Learning Center. Open daily. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $6 college students, $4 ages 6-18, kids 5 and under free. 303 Pearl St. NW, 254-0400, fordlibrarymuseum.gov.

Grand Rapids Art Museum: Special exhibitions: Through April 26, “A New State of Matter: Contemporary Glass” and “Looking (at/into/through) Glass.” Through Aug. 2, “Design Highlights from the Permanent Collection.” Special events: April 1, April Fool’s Day Tour. April 25, Family Day: Earth Day. April 21, Visionnaire Series – At Lunch: Owning a Gallery with Madison May. April 11, GRAM Saturday Studio Session: “Casting Plaster Vessels.” April 26, GRAM Adult Workshop: “Paper Marbling.” Drop-in Studio: 1-4 p.m. every Sat.; this month: “Playing With Plaster.” Closed Mon. $10 adults, $8 seniors and students, $6 kids 6-17, kids 5 and under free; free admission 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tue. and 5-9 p.m. Thu. 101 Monroe Center NW, 831-1000, artmuseumgr.org.

Grand Rapids Children’s Museum: Hands-on permanent and traveling exhibits for kids 2-10. Permanent activities: Think Tank, Kidstruction Zone, Little GR, Bubbles!, Wee Discover, musical instruments and more. Toddler Time 10 a.m.-noon Tue. Family Night 5-8 p.m. Thu. ($3). Closed Mon. $9, $8 seniors, kids under 1 free. 11 Sheldon Ave. NE, 235-4726, grcm.org.

Grand Rapids Public Museum: Special exhibitions: Through May 10, “Design Zone.” Through May 17, “Bodies Revealed.” Through August 16, “TOYS!” Permanent exhibitions: Streets of Old Grand Rapids; Newcomers: The People of This Place; West Michigan Habitats; Grand Fish, Grand River; and Be Curious. Also, restored 1928 Spillman carousel. Special events: April 3-11, Spring Break activities. April 22, Sensory-Friendly Museum Night following Bridge Walk for Autism. Saturday Curiosity Labs. Open daily except April 12. $8 adults, $7 seniors, $3 kids 3-17. 272 Pearl St. NW, 929-1700, grpm.org.

Holland Museum: Local history and Dutch galleries with artwork from the Netherlands from the 1600s-1900s. Through Aug. 16, “Heinz in Holland: A Story with Heart.” Special events: April 23, 4th Annual History Mystery Trivia Night Fundraiser. Open Wed.-Sun. $7 adults, $6 seniors, $4 students, kids 5 and under free. 31 W. 10th St., 796-3329, hollandmuseum.org. Cappon House: 228 W. Ninth St. Settlers House: 190 W. Ninth St. The Armory: 16 W. Ninth St.

John Ball Zoo: Opening April 3 for the season, the zoo has more than 2,000 animals representing 230 species, plus an aquarium, a petting zoo and a gift shop. Special events: April 18, Party for the Planet. Open daily. $11 adults, $9 seniors and kids 2-12, kids under 2 free. 1300 W. Fulton St., 336-4300, jbzoo.org.

Kalamazoo Institute of Arts: Special exhibitions: Through April 11, “Young Artists of Kalamazoo County.” April 10-July 12, West Michigan Area Show. April 24-May 24, High School Area Show. Closed Mon. $5 adults, $2 students with ID; members and kids 12 and under free. 314 S. Park St., Kalamazoo, (269) 349-7775, kiarts.org.

Meyer May House: Restored Frank Lloyd Wright 1909 prairie-style house includes original furnishings. Open for guided tours 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tue. and Thu.; 1-4 p.m. Sun. (last tour one hour before close). Free. 450 Madison Ave. SE, 246-4821, meyermayhouse.steelcase.com.

Muskegon Museum of Art: Special exhibitions: Through April 19, “20 for 20: Celebrating Michigan Illustrators”; reception and book fair 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 9. Also April 9, Spring Break Pajama Party. April 11, Postcards Super Saturday. April 16, Postcard Salon. April 17, J2B2 in Concert. April 23, Brown Bag Film: “How Art Made the World.” $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 college students, kids 16 and under free. 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, (231) 720-2570, muskegonartmuseum.org.

Nelis’ Dutch Village: Dutch theme park closed for the season with shops open Mon.-Sat. 12350 James St., Holland, 396-1475, dutchvillage.com.

Outdoor Discovery Center: 155-acre nature preserve with gravel and boardwalk trails, Visitors Center, community programs and play park. Center open Mon.-Sat. Trails open daily dawn to dusk. Free. 4214 56th St., Holland, 393-9453, outdoordiscovery.org.

Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium: Shows use Digistar production and surround sound. See website for schedule of shows. $5, $4 with admission to the museum, members free. Grand Rapids Public Museum, 272 Pearl St. NW, 456-3977, grpm.org/planetarium.

Veen Observatory: Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association hosts various events. Special events: April 17, Statewide Astronomy Night from 8-11:30 p.m. with programs, tours and observation (free). April 25, Public Night from 9:30 p.m.-midnight ($3 adults, $2 kids 5-17 and under, kids under 5 free). All events subject to weather; call 897-7065 for updates. 3308 Kissing Rock Ave. SE, Lowell. graaa.org.

Windmill Island Gardens: Opening April 18 for the season, the Gardens features an original working Dutch windmill “De Zwaan” (the Swan); 36 acres of gardens, dikes, canals and picnic areas; costumed guides; a carousel; a miniature Little Netherlands Village; and a gift shop. Special events: April 18, Run of the Mill 5K. Open daily. $10 adults, $5 children 3-15. 1 Lincoln Ave., Holland, (616) 355-1030, cityofholland.com/471/windmill-island-gardens.