Cheshire Village Neighborhood Restaurant Closing for Repairs

Citizen restaurant announced yesterday that it will close at the end of this week to undergo roof repairs.

In a post on Facebook, owner Rachel Lee said Citizen would “reopen at a later date with some amazing big changes.”

The Cheshire Village neighborhood tiki bar, at 2115 Plainfield Ave. NE, opened in December 2017, following renovations to the building. It serves Hawaiian and Polynesian fusion-style food with Indonesian influences.

*Photo courtesy of Citizen