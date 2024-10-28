Trick-or-treat night at the museum

Attendees can look forward to a variety of engaging activities, including a Glow Dance Party, spooky slime-making, and treat bag decorating.

The event features themed sensory bins, free airbrush tattoos, and a chance to win Grand Rapids Gold basketball game tickets, adding to the excitement. Children can also participate in the “Pin the Pumpkin” contest for a chance to win a free family membership.

Trick-or-treat stations throughout the museum will be stocked with goodies from local sponsors S. Abraham and Sons and Bimbo Bakeries USA. With regular museum admission covering all activities, this community event offers an ideal opportunity for families to celebrate Halloween in a fun and safe environment.

For more information about the museum’s regular hours and admission details, visit grcm.org.