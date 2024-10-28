A celebration that’s for the birds

Looking for a cool change to your Halloween routine? On Thursday, Oct. 31, from 4 to 8 p.m., families can enjoy a unique Halloween event at Albatros Aviary, located at 925 Bridge St. NW, while supporting the vital mission of rescuing and rehabilitating companion birds.

Guests will wander through a bird-friendly Halloween wonderland filled with trick-or-treat stations stocked with bird-safe goodies. Outside, a trunk-or-treat area will add even more fun for visitors of all ages.

This festive evening also offers the perfect opportunity for memorable photos. Attendees can capture keepsake moments with the aviary’s friendly rescue birds in front of whimsical, tropical Halloween-themed backdrops, thanks to a professional photographer on-site. And for those looking to unwind, there will be outdoor screenings of classic family-friendly Halloween movies, complemented by locally sourced apple cider and delicious donuts to warm up on a crisp autumn evening.

Albatross Aviary’s Haunted Open House offers a chance for the community to unite in support of a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event will directly benefit the sanctuary’s mission to rescue, rehabilitate, and re-home unwanted companion birds. Every ticket and donation helps provide essential food, medical care, and enrichment for these incredible animals.

Join the Albatross Aviary family this holiday season to celebrate and support these amazing feathered friends