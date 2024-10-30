Calling all disc golfers!

“We are looking forward to offering another Fall Fling for our growing community of disc golf enthusiasts,” said Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “We’re proud to partner with Great Lakes Disc to continue this popular event in Kentwood and are grateful for their support in bringing our community together for a day of lively outdoor fun.”

Pre-registration for the Fall Fling is encouraged. Players are asked to gather at 9:45 a.m., with the first round of play scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Attendees can enjoy food from the El Jalapeño food truck, which will offer a range of authentic Mexican dishes, including tacos, huaraches, and burritos.

The Kentwood Little Free Pantry initiative, launched in 2017 as a community service project in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., serves as a vital resource for local residents. Open year-round, the pantry addresses immediate needs by providing non-perishable food and personal care items. Community members can use or donate to the pantry anonymously, with no applications required.

“We are pleased to again co-host this tournament with the City of Kentwood,” said Shea Abbgy, owner of Great Lakes Disc. “Our team really enjoys connecting with local disc golfers at this event and giving back to the community through Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry.”

The City of Kentwood encourages local businesses, organizations, and community members to contribute to the pantry, which is currently in need of donations. The pantry can be found at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE, and the Kent District Library – Kentwood (Richard L. Root) Branch, 4950 Breton Ave. SE. Additional donation bins are also available throughout Kentwood.

For more information about the pantry and a list of suggested donations, visit kentwood.us/LittleFreePantry.