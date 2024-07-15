Salute to Bridge Street bar’s first year

Last July, The General Wood Shop made its debut as a gathering place for the LGBTQ+ community and beyond. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport are the masterminds behind the hotspot that’s part cocktail bar, part restaurant, all attitude.

“The concept behind the General Wood Shop was a dream that we’ve always had,” Steinport said. “We’ve long wanted to open a new LGBTQ+ space in Grand Rapids, and the stars finally aligned in 2022. After searching for the right place, we found it on Bridge Street. We wanted to be out in the open, not hidden in an alley or basement.”

The General Wood Shop leaves traditional bar fare and finger foods at the door with their eclectic blend of unique, Asian and Mexican-inspired dishes, like their ramen burger and barbacoa bao, that are sure to tantalize and delight.

“We wanted a menu of food items that we ourselves personally craved,” Garza said. “When we travel, we encounter food that inspires our love for the unique, and we want to bring that to Grand Rapids. Our intent is to have not only fun and unique drinks but unique food to go with it. We have an awesome kitchen team that took our original concept and has built on it, adding items that fit our goal of crave-able food.”

The food menu doesn’t get to have all the fun. The cocktails on offer cater to a variety of moods and tastes, with tongue-in-cheek titles, like, “Morning Wood” and “Bean Flicker.”

“‘Stifler’s Mom’ is one of our highest-rated cocktails, a fusion between a Tom Collins and a French 75 with a twist of Elderflower,” said general manager, Calv Paige. “This drink for sure lives up to Jennifer Coolidge’s iconic ‘American Pie’ appearance. Our ‘Drippy Dream’ captures the essence of summer, all within an opulent ice cream cone glass. This orange creamsicle vodka fizz gets topped with vanilla smoked bubbles. It has quickly become one of our top sellers since launching our new cocktail menu, and I can confidently say Drippy Dream is one of the most iconic and unique cocktails you can find in the whole GR area.”

Of course, an inspired menu and curated cocktails are only part of what makes a hotspot… well, hot. The vibes and clientele are a big part of it too, and the General Wood Shop has got that in the bag.

“We wanted an inclusive space but also one for our community,” Steinport said. “Grand Rapids has changed a lot; we wanted to be part of that positive change. Our goal is simple – to have a place with great food and drinks where everyone can feel comfortable and relax. It’s about being social, meeting new people in the real world, and being in a relaxed atmosphere.”

While you can bet the one-year anniversary will be celebrated in style, the team is thankful for the community that’s supported them along the way.

“We want to thank the community of GR and Bridge Street for being so welcoming,” Paige said. “All we want to do is breathe more life into the world around us, that’s why we painted those outdoor barriers pink! Keeping this queer space loud and proud while keeping it safe and having a fun time with the community around us is our mission.”

Editor’s note: General Wood Shop held a commemorative first Anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony, hosted by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Congratulations on your success on behalf of Grand Rapids Magazine.