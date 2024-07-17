Brews and tunes flow together in Ada

If you missed the BareNaked 90’s on June 21, fear not! There will be two more chances to enjoy the Beers at the Bridge Summer Concert Series in Ada. The shows are scheduled to take place rain or shine (barring any extreme weather) on Friday, July 19 and on Friday, Aug. 16. from 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Park, located at 7430 River Street, SE.

Beers at the Bridge is free to attend and welcomes families of all ages. The event

will feature food and drinks available for purchase. A valid ID is required to purchase alcohol. No outside alcohol is allowed.