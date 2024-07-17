Brews and tunes flow together in Ada

If you missed the BareNaked 90’s on June 21, fear not! There will be two more chances to enjoy the Beers at the Bridge Summer Concert Series in Ada. The shows are scheduled to take place rain or shine (barring any extreme weather) on Friday, July 19 and on Friday, Aug. 16. from 6-9 p.m. at Legacy Park, located at 7430 River Street, SE.
Beers at the Bridge is free to attend and welcomes families of all ages. The event
will feature food and drinks available for purchase. A valid ID is required to purchase alcohol. No outside alcohol is allowed.
On July 19, The Soul Syndicate will pay tribute to the most influential Funk, Soul, and R&B artists with a high-energy performance that is sure to keep the audience dancing all night. Featuring a dedicated horn section and strong vocalists, this ensemble delivers unforgettable multi- song medleys of classic dance music.
On Aug. 16, Kari Lynch, a Nashville-based singer-songwriter originally from Michigan, will bring her powerhouse vocals and dynamic stage presence to Ada. For more info, visit adamichigan.org/events.
Facebook Comments