Hot summer reads

Named for Sirius, the Dog Star that burns brightest in the night sky in the constellation Canis Major, the “Dog Days of Summer” are the days of the year that are typically the hottest. What a great time to relax under the shade of a tree (or curl up under a blanket with cool air conditioning blasting) and indulge in good book!

In honor of the midsummer moniker, our friends at The Bookman, located at 715 Washington Avenue in Grand Haven, have put together this list of books that revolve around the central theme of— you guessed it— dogs!

From kids’ books to a new re-release of Cujo, here are their recommendations:

“Puppy Brain” by Kerry Nichols

This non-Fiction book will help you raise a healthy and well-behaved puppy. Filled with adorable photos, clear instructions, and even some humor! Through years of research on puppy

brain development, Kerry helps her readers understand and communicate with their dogs more deeply.