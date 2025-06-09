Kilts, clans, and competition

What started as a simple idea over drinks has grown into one of West Michigan’s more distinctive summer events. The 4th Annual Holland Waterfront Celtic Festival & Highland Games will take place June 20–21 at the Ottawa County Fairgrounds, 1286 Ottawa Beach Rd., Holland. What began as a casual idea among friends has grown into a celebrated thanks to festival founder Craig Rich.

Newly retired, Rich was seeking a new project after stepping away from his career in advertising sales. After a Tartan Day din- ner with close friends in 2021, the idea to bring a Celtic festival to Holland came up. “We were all standing around in our kilts, drinking scotch and Guinness,” said Rich. “And a friend said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice if we could do some Highland Games right here in town?’”

With the help of Peter Grimm, Rich ex- panded the concept to include Celtic music alongside Highland Games; athletic events such as the caber toss and hammer throw. “The idea quickly grew into something bigger,” Rich said. “It just felt like the right fit for our community.”

The first festival was held in 2022, and by 2023, the event had attracted more than 5,000 attendees. For 2025, the festival will open with a 21-and-up preview on Friday, June 20, from 4 to11 p.m.featuring live music from Michigan-based Irish bands and the Mudmen, a Canadian band that’s played for Queen Elizabeth, Rich said. Saturday’s full festival will feature 18 bands, including Crossbow, Ironwood, and Kennedy’s Kitchen, as well as a variety of traditional Scottish and Irish food and Celtic goods vendors. The Highland Games will also be a major draw, with over 65 athletes competing throughout the day.

One of the festival’s unique offerings is the Scottish Clan Village, where attendees can learn about their ancestry with help from genealogists. “It’s more than just a celebration of music and food,” said Rich. “It’s a chance for people to connect with their heritage.”

For more information, visit hollandcelticfestival.org.