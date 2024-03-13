Irish Influence: Where to celebrate St. Paddy’s Day

It’s estimated that there are as many as 7,000 Irish pubs in the world outside of Ireland in as many as 53 countries. Around 2,000 of those pubs are in Europe and 4,000 of them are right here in the U.S. The country of Nepal boasts the highest Irish pub situated at an elevation of 11,386 feet in Namche Bazar, a small town at the base of the Himalayas (only reachable by foot after a two-day trek). On the other side of the world near the gateway to Machu Picchu, Paddy’s Irish Pub in Cuzco, Peru stakes its claim as the highest Irish-owned pub in the world, clocking in at 11,156 feet above sea level, proving that even the most remote places on earth play host to these familiar watering holes.

One can even find an Irish pub on the swanky streets of Paris. La Virgule is situated on the hilly cobblestone of the artsy Montmartre district in the 18th arrondissement. From its outdoor patio the stunning Sacré-Cœur Basilica can be seen. This particular establishment was a sight for sore eyes the last time I was in Paris. After wandering around all day with only rudimentary knowledge of French trying to decipher which train to take on the Metro, which Rue de whatever was going to get me to my next destination, which crêpe, œf or terrine I was going to order, a Guinness sounded pretty darn good. At least I would be able to pronounce it correctly, and with confidence.