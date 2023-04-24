Three Lumberjacks nationally ranked

Three players with ties to the Muskegon Lumberjacks have been ranked on the National Hockey League’s central scouting list. Of the three players, two – Gavin McCarthy and Ty Henricks – just finished the season with the Lumberjacks. Joe Connor, an affiliate player for the Lumberjacks is ranked 74th on the Central Scouting List.

Gavin McCarthy, in his second year on the the team, is the highest ranked player in the organization in the NHL Central Scouting List. A Clarence Center, NY native McCarthy started in Muskegon last season with 13 points (2 goals, 11 assists) in 53 games played. Committed to play NCAA DI hockey at Boston University, McCarthy was ranked 39th among North American skaters earlier this year, and finds himself tabbed 52nd in the end of season rankings.

Ty Henricks was a mid-season acquisition for the Lumberjacks, after starting the season in Fargo. He’s recorded 3 goals and 7 assists for 10 points in 19 games. Henricks will play his college hockey at Western Michigan University. Originally ranked 158, the California native rose 35 spots to the 102 position among North American skaters.

Joe Connor started the season at Avon Old Farms, a prep school in New England, where he won an ‘Elite 8’ championship with the Winged Beavers. Following the Prep School season Connor joined the Lumberjacks for 12 games where he recorded 6 points as an affiliate.

The Muskegon Lumberjacks ended their 2022-2023 season Saturday by picking up a win over the visiting Chicago Steel with a final score of 8-5.

With the win, Muskegon’s year-end record stands at 27-31-3, while the Steel head to the postseason in 1st place of the Eastern Conference with a 39-18-4-1 record.