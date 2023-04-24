Special elections slated for May 2

Some municipalities and townships in Kent County will hold elections Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

The cities of East Grand Rapids, Grandville, Kentwood, Walker and Wyoming as well as the townships of Ada, Algoma, Alpine, Bowne, Byron, Caledonia, Casade, Gaines, Plainfield, Lowell Township and Grand Rapids Charter Township are among the local jurisdictions that will have voters cast ballots in the upcoming special elections.

Many area school districts are looking to re-up millages and some have new proposals on the ballot – Grandville, Kelloggsville, Northview, Wayland Union among them.

Proposals to increase millages for fire services, first responders and police in the City of Wyoming as well as withdrawal from Kent District Library in Algoma Township are some of the other issues voters will be deciding in the May 2 special election.

Caledonia Community Schools has a $61 Million supplemental bond proposal on its ballot.

Comstock Park Public Schools Bond Proposal is seeking votes to approve a proposal to borrow $59,460,000 for the purpose of: “erecting, remodeling, and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and additions to school buildings and other facilities; furnishing and refurnishing and equipping and re-equipping school buildings and other facilities; acquiring, installing, and equipping and reequipping school buildings for instructional technology; purchasing school buses; and preparing, developing, improving, and equipping athletic fields, play fields and sites.”

East Grand Rapids Public Schools has two proposals on the ballot– an operating millage renewal proposal and an additional operating millage proposal. Read more on that here.

For a complete list of ballot items up for vote May 2, 2023, follow this link.

Use this link to search for ballot items by precinct.