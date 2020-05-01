Rylee’s Ace Hardware is providing essential products to keep our communities, families and homes safe.

Emergency home preservation: For those unexpected problems, we can help with tools for plumbing, electrical, heating and more.

Home safety: In case of an emergency, ensure you are up to date with smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and batteries.

Home preservation and home safety: Broken window, a house key or even auto key, we can help fix it.

Disinfection and prevention: Everyday cleanup made easy to help protect your home from germs.

Efficiency at home: Get utility costs under control with light bulbs, air filters and light timers.

Food and eating at home: Ace is the place for grills, fuels, planting and canning supplies.

At Rylee’s, we want to make shopping easy and safe by offering curbside pickup.

It’s simple to do. Just go to acehardware.com and start shopping for the home and hardware essential items you need. Fill your shopping cart, check out and pay for your order right on the site.

Your order will be sent to your selected Rylee’s Ace Hardware store, where the staff at the store will shop to fill your order. When it is complete, you will be notified that your order is ready to pick up.

When you arrive at the store, look for the designated curbside pickup parking area in front of the store. When you arrive, simply call the store and let them know arrived.

Give them your name and your acehardware.com order number. The staff will get your order and deliver it right to your vehicle and load it for you, too, with contact-less service.

Rylee’s Ace Hardware — still open, always essential, forever helpful.

Find the Rylee’s Ace Hardware store near you by visiting ryleesace.com.