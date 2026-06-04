Paddle, splash and dive into summer

Summer has officially arrived along the Grand River, and a great way to celebrate is by hopping into a kayak at Riverside Park. With an accessible launch and both solo and tandem options, the kayak rentals invite beginners and seasoned paddlers alike to enjoy the city’s most iconic waterway. All rentals come with life jackets and equipment, and are available on a first-come, first-rented basis.

“Summer is when our parks and recreation system truly comes alive,” said Laura Cleypool, parks and recreation director. “From swimming and paddling to neighborhood splash pads and community events, we’re excited to provide opportunities that help neighbors stay active, connect with others and enjoy the outdoors.”

Kayak rentals run through August 30, Fridays from 4–8 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.–4 p.m., with rates set at $5 per youth (ages 17 and under) and $10 per adult (ages 18 and older), per hour for up to three hours. The department is also offering two free 30-minute demo weekends for City residents during regular rental hours, while rentals remain available to all visitors. These free weekends fall on June 12–14 and July 10–12. Full details on rentals, age restrictions, and rules can be found at grandrapidsmi.gov/kayaking.

For those looking to cool off on land, Grand Rapids’ three outdoor pools—Briggs Park Pool, Richmond Park Pool, and Martin Luther King Park Pool—open at noon Saturday, June 6, and operate through Saturday, August 15. Pools are closed on Mondays and open noon–7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, noon–8 p.m. Friday, noon–7 p.m. Saturday, and noon–5 p.m. Sunday. They offer open swim, swim lessons, and water fitness classes, with registration currently open for June, July, and August sessions at grparks.info/recclasses. Full pool schedules and program information are available at grandrapidsmi.gov/pools.

Splash pads across the city also open June 6 and run daily from 10 a.m.–9 p.m. through September 13. These free water play areas provide families with an accessible way to beat the heat close to home. The Fuller Park splash pad will open later than planned due to a main service line issue affecting the splash pad, park drinking fountains, and Hillcrest Dog Park. The department is actively working on repairs and expects the splash pad to open before the end of June. A complete list of splash pad locations and hours is available at grandrapidsmi.gov/pools.

Throughout the summer, any cancellations or closures for Parks and Recreation programs will be shared on the department’s Facebook page and posted on the cancellation hotline at 616-456-3699.

Whether you’re gliding along the river, diving into a pool, or cooling off at a splash pad, Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation has made it easy—and affordable—to embrace everything summer has to offer.