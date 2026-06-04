11 Things to Do This Weekend

It’s a busy weekend across West Michigan and Up North, with everything from NASCAR racing and live music to art fairs, neighborhood celebrations, historic tours, and wine country anniversaries. Here are 11 events worth adding to your calendar this weekend.

Friday, June 5

Collective Soul

Date: Friday, June 5

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Location: Stix, Ludington

Collective Soul brings its 30th-anniversary tour to Ludington for a night of rock hits spanning the band’s three-decade career. Fans can expect a high-energy show from one of the most recognizable rock acts of the 1990s and 2000s.

FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Weekend

Date: Friday, June 5–Sunday, June 7

Time: Various times

Location: Michigan International Speedway, 12626 U.S. 12, Brooklyn

One of Michigan’s biggest sporting weekends features three days of racing at Michigan International Speedway. The weekend includes the ARCA Menards Series on Friday, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series on Saturday, and Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at 3 p.m.

75th Kalamazoo Institute of Arts Fair

Date: Friday, June 5–Saturday, June 6

Time: Friday, 3–8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Location: Bronson Park, 200 S. Rose St., Kalamazoo

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts celebrates the 75th anniversary of its signature Arts Fair with nearly 145 artists, live entertainment, food trucks, demonstrations, children’s activities, and free admission in downtown Kalamazoo.

Mackinac Island Lilac Festival

Date: Friday, June 5–Sunday, June 14

Time: Various times

Location: Mackinac Island

The 77th annual Lilac Festival begins this weekend, celebrating Mackinac Island’s famous blooms with guided tours, family activities, live entertainment, educational programs, races, and special events throughout the 10-day festival.

Saturday, June 6

My America Book Discussion with Dr. Randal Jelks

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 3:30–5 p.m.

Location: GRAAMA, 41 Sheldon Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Author Dr. Randal Jelks discusses his new book, My America: Langston Hughes on Democracy, alongside poet and author Shonda Buchanan. The free event includes a discussion, book signing, and opportunity to learn more about Hughes’ views on democracy and culture.

HerStory of Animation: Mary Blair & Beyond

Date: Opens Saturday, June 6

Time: Museum hours

Location: Muskegon Museum of Art, 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon

This new exhibition explores the contributions of women animators and artists through production artwork, films, studio artifacts, and historical research. The exhibit remains on display through Sept. 27.

Creston Yard Sale Day & Farmers Market Kickoff

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: Yard Sales, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.; Farmers Market, 9 a.m.–1 p.m.

Location: Creston Neighborhood and City High/Middle School, 1720 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

More than 100 households are expected to participate in one of Grand Rapids’ largest coordinated yard sale events. The day also marks the opening of the 2026 Creston Farmers Market season.

City Built Brewing 9th Anniversary Block Party



Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: 3–10 p.m.

Location: Mason Street, Grand Rapids

City Built Brewing celebrates nine years in business with its annual block party featuring live music, local vendors, food trucks, outdoor bars, and community festivities in Grand Rapids’ Monroe North neighborhood.

Sunday, June 7

Mari Vineyards 10-Year Anniversary Celebration

Date: Begins Sunday, June 7

Time: Various times

Location: Mari Vineyards, 8175 Center Rd., Traverse City

Mari Vineyards launches a special Anniversary Week celebrating 10 years on Old Mission Peninsula. Events include wine tastings, vineyard and cellar tours, educational experiences, limited releases, and rare library wine pours.

Iration: Where It All Began Summer Tour 2026

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: Doors, 5 p.m.; Show, 6 p.m.

Location: The Intersection, 133 Grandville Ave. SW, Grand Rapids

Reggae-rock favorites Iration bring their summer tour to Grand Rapids with special guests Tribal Seeds and Surfer Girl. The show promises an evening of reggae, rock, and surf-inspired sounds.

From Mansion to Main Street: A Progressive Historic Home Tour

Date: Sunday, June 7

Time: Full-day event

Location: Felt Estate, Cappon House, and Dekker Huis Museum

Presented in recognition of America’s 250th anniversary, this guided tour visits three historic West Michigan homes while exploring the stories of the families and communities that helped shape the region. Advance registration is required.