In otter news… John Ball Zoo opens with a splash

John Ball Zoo will open for its 2026 season on Friday, March 20, welcoming visitors back with new animals, expanded exhibits and a full slate of events.

Celebrating its 135th year of operation, the zoo continues its commitment to inspiring wildlife conservation through immersive, inclusive and meaningful educational experiences.

“We are truly looking forward to welcoming our community back to the Zoo for what promises to be an incredible season,” said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “Our dedicated team has been hard at work creating experiences that entertain, educate, and inspire—helping cultivate the next generation of conservation leaders while creating lasting memories for our guests. We can’t wait to share everything we have planned.”

Fan favorites Hugo, the playful baby pygmy hippo, and Juniper, the snow leopard cub born last summer, continue to thrive and delight visitors. The season will also feature the return of the popular Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Wildlife Exploration Days, the Wild Strides 5K race, Member Nights and more. Event tickets are available at .

With opening day approaching, the zoo encourages families to consider a John Ball Zoo membership, which offers discounts on tickets, food and beverages, along with unlimited daytime admission. Membership details are available online.

While the zoo has not increased general admission or membership prices this year, it has added new experiences and enhancements to further enrich each visit. A major highlight is the zoo’s newest otter habitat, opening Memorial Day weekend just inside the entry gates. Spanning more than 3,500 square feet, the exhibit will be home to four river otters and feature multiple underwater viewing areas where guests can watch them dive, swim and play. Learn more about it in the upcoming May-June “Best of Grand Rapids” issue of Grand Rapids Magazine.

The zoo will operate from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily during the spring season from March 20 through May 23. Summer hours, running May 23 through Sept. 7, extend to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Fall hours, from Sept. 8 through Nov. 22, return to 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Guests are encouraged to reserve tickets online in advance HERE. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Zoo.