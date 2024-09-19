West Michigan Celebrates Hispanic Heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month is now in full swing in West Michigan! Designated by Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss, this monthlong celebration runs from September 15 to October 15, encouraging residents to honor the contributions of the Hispanic and Latino communities to our nation’s history, culture, and future, showcasing the vibrant flavors of Latin American culture that enrich our region.

Throughout this month, West Michigan will come alive with a variety of events that honor and celebrate Hispanic Heritage, offering a vibrant showcase of music, dance, and culinary delights that reflect the spirit of these communities.

As September unfolds, the Grand Rapids Chamber is calling on residents to support Hispanic and Latino-owned businesses, particularly along the vibrant César E. Chávez Avenue. This culturally rich area is home to many family-run establishments that have faced challenges due to ongoing construction. Now is the perfect time to dine locally, shop, or purchase gift cards to ensure these businesses not only survive but thrive.

In addition to supporting local businesses, VIVE Michigan — a publication dedicated to celebrating the Latino community in West Michigan — has recognized the 25 Most Influential Latinos in West Michigan. These individuals are making significant strides across various fields, inspiring others and contributing to a brighter future for everyone.

Adding a flavorful twist to the Hispanic Heritage landscape is entrepreneur and creator of Reyna’s Michelada Mix Reyna Orellana Masko, whose passion for food and her Hispanic heritage beautifully reflect the spirit of innovation within the community. The ready-to-use blend elevates the classic Michelada (a.k.a. Mexican bloody mary) and has gained attention for its quality and taste, launched through the annual Start Garden’s competition.

On the lakeshore, the sixth-annual Grand Haven Hispanic Heritage Fiesta promises to be a highlight of the month. Scheduled for September 21, 2024, at Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium, this celebration kicks off with the Parade of Flags at 11:00 a.m. Participants are encouraged to walk alongside official flag carriers representing their chosen Latin American countries, fostering a sense of unity and pride. The main fiesta begins at noon, featuring a lively mix of music, dance performances, and activities for children. Guests can explore the Mercado, showcasing offerings from local Latin American-owned businesses alongside a variety of food vendors serving authentic cuisine.

As the day transitions into evening, the excitement builds for the headlining concert featuring Grupo Duelo, a Grammy Award-winning Norteño band from Texas. Their performance, from 7:30 to 9 p.m., promises to captivate audiences with heartfelt melodies and an engaging stage presence. Tickets for this unforgettable concert are available for $40.

Later this month, the Grand Rapids Public Library offers more chances to explore Hispanic Heritage through literature. Visit this link for details on how GRPL is making this Hispanic Heritage Month a memorable experience for children and adults alike. Recommended reading can be accessed here.