The Best of Grand Rapids Winners 2024

You voted and we tallied. We’re excited to share the list of this year’s highest honors in categories ranging from Best Restaurant Service to Best Tattoo Shop and everything in between.

Now presenting, your winners…

Local Music Series Fifth Third Bank Summer Concerts at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Finalists: St. Cecilia’s Jazz, Folk, and Chamber Music Series; Tuesdays at the Farm at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park; Ada Music on the Lawn; Relax at Rosa

Live Music Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park Finalists: Pyramid Scheme, GLC Live at 20 Monroe, The Intersection, The Score

Yoga Funky Buddha Yoga Finalists: AM Yoga, Twisted Hot Yoga, Kula Yoga, Yoga Fever, From the Heart Yoga

Tattoo Parlors Screaming Needle Finalists: Mos Eisleys Tattoo Studio, Honest to Goodness, Copper Coin, Pearls and Jade, Balm Tattooing, High Point Tattoo, Sovereign Tattoo

Mani/Pedi Posh Nails Finalists: Benji Salon and Spa, Smash Salon, Sue’s Nail & Spa, Luxe Nail Bar, Design 1 Salon and Spa

Hair Salon Benji Salon and Spa Finalists: Jeffrey Richard Salon, Coiffeteria, Smash Salon, Design 1 Salon and Spa

Fitness Center YMCA Finalists: Next Level Personal Training, The Exercise Coach, MVP Sports, Planet Fitness

Day Spa Woodhouse Spa Finalists: Benji Salon & Spa, Ethos Day Spa, Design 1 Salon and Spa, Glow Up Aesthetics

Radio Personality “Smitty” (WYCE) Finalists: Shelley Irwin (WGVU), Shelby Brook (WYCE), Gregg Daniels & Chris Michaels (The Free Beer & Hot Wings Morning Show on WGRD), Jackie Green and Rachel Grey (Grey and Green on WHTS), Michelle (WLAV)

Wedding Venue Bissell Treehouse at John Ball Zoo Finalists: Amway Grand Plaza, The Harris Building, Goei Center, Downtown Market, Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Tourist Attraction Lake Michigan Finalists: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park, John Ball Zoo, ArtPrize, Le Grande Vitesse Sculpture in Calder Plaza, The Great Lakes Pub Cruiser

Golf Course Thousand Oaks Golf Club Finalists: Egypt Valley Country Club, Indian Trails Golf Course, The Mines Golf Course, The Golf Club at Thornapple Point

Antiques

Pinky’s Place – Antique & Artisan Market

Finalists: Wally’s Treasures Mall, Lost & Found Treasures of Old and New, Changing Thymes, North Star Antiques, Warehouse One Antiques and Collectibles

Automotive

Fox

Finalists: Sharpe Cars, Auto Masters, Betten, Borgman, Dykstra’s, Harvey, Kool, Auto

Fix-it Body Shop

Beer and Wine Merchant

Martha’s Vineyard

Finalists: Rishi’s International Beverage, Total Wine and More, Smitty’s Specialty Beverage,

D. Schuler’s Fine Wine & Spirits

Bike Shops

Village Bike Shop

Finalists: Freewheeler Bike Shop, Switchback Gear Exchange, Alger Bikes, Grand Rapids Bicycle Co.

Book Store

Schuler’s Books

Finalists: Books & Mortar, Plumfield Books, Baker Book House, Barnes & Noble

Bridal Shop

Bridal Elegance

Finalists: Renee Austin Wedding, Magnolia Bridal, Jenna in White, Jenny’s Brides & Alterations, Bella Bridesmaids, True Society Bridal Shop, Becker’s Bridal

Comic Books

Vault of Midnight

Finalists: Tardy’s Collector’s Corner, Inc., Argos Comics and Used Book Shop, The Comic Signal, Blue Bridge Games

Consignment Shop

Gild The Lily

Finalists: The Spark, Rock Paper Scissors, Cinderella’s Closet, Second Dance

Florist

Eastern Floral

Finalists: Kennedy’s Flower Shop, Stems Market, Ball Park Floral & Gifts, The Tilted Tulip

Furniture Store

Talsma Furniture

Finalists: Pinky’s Place – Antique & Artisan Market, Klingman’s Furniture & Design, Design Quest, Portobello Road

Garden Center

Horrocks Market

Finalists: Romence Gardens, Flowerland, W.W. Greenhouses, Countryside Greenhouse

Gift Shop

Rebel

Finalists: The Spark, Pinky’s Place – Antique & Artisan Market, Kennedy’s Flower Shop, Parooz Boutique Gifts

Grocery Store

Horrocks Market

Finalists: Kingma’s Market, Ken’s Market, Forest Hills Foods, Bridge Street Market

Grocery Store (Regional/National Chain)

Meijer

Finalist: Trader Joe’s

Hardware

Rylee’s Great Lake’s Ace (Michigan Street)

Finalists: Great Lakes Ace (Fulton Street), Modern Hardware, Alger Hardware, Gemmen’s Ace Hardware

Home Décor

Pinky’s Place – Antiques and Artisan Market

Finalists: Kathryn Chaplow Collect, Commune, The Spark

Home Décor (National Chain)

Home Goods

Jewelry

DeVries Jewelry Store

Finalists: Metal Art Studio, Dime & Regal, Preusser Jewelers, Opus Jewelry, The Spark

Men’s Clothing

Fitzgerald’s Men’s Store

Finalists: A.K. Rikk’s, Everywear, New Yorker Menswear, Jurgens & Holtvluwer Menswear

Pet Care

Chow Hound

Finalists: V.I. Pets, Your Pets Naturally, Fido & Stitch, Cascade Animal Hospital, Plymouth Road Animal Clinic, Whiskers Resort & Pet Spa

Place to Buy Local Artwork

Fulton Street Farmers Market

Finalists: LaFontsee Galleries, The Spark, The 12th House GR, PaLatte Coffee & Art

Specialty Grocer

Horrocks Market

Finalists: Harvest Health Foods, Martha’s Vineyard, Kingma’s Market, Bridge Street Market, Trader Joe’s

Women’s Clothing

Gina’s Boutique

Finalists: Leigh’s, Lee & Birch, Laurel and Jack

Women’s Clothing (National Chain)

Von Maur