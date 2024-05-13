An Old School Deli

Grand Rapids has a sad dearth of delis. There simply are not enough.

But that doesn’t stop Schnitz Deli, 1315 E. Fulton St., from being an incredible place to stop in for a quick and delicious lunch. Unsurprisingly, Schnitz won for BEST DELI SANDWICH and BEST SANDWICH in the Best of Grand Rapids readers’ survey.

And there is nothing wrong with that. The large menu can satisfy even the pickiest eater.

The Reubens are all incredible, whether it’s the classic Schnitzel Ruben, or the corned beef special, which subs in coleslaw for the sauerkraut. Or maybe you’d prefer pastrami. Or the California Ruben, with turkey breast.

Then there’s the simple Schnitzel Club, with turkey breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Sourdough. Maybe you’d like the Rancher’s Roast Beef, with roast beef, Swiss cheese, grilled onion and horseradish on an onion roll. Schnitz even serves up warm sandwiches, like The Big John, with grilled, sliced rib eye, onions, melted provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a French roll.

The list truly goes on and on.

You might have a favorite, and you want to go back, but how do you resist the temptation of a new potential favorite? Maybe try a soup next time as well; perfect for a chilly day.

There’s something truly special about Schnitz, and it might not even be the food. There’s an incredible warmth and genuine friendliness when you order at the counter. Go once or twice and your face is remembered, and it feels like home.