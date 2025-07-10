Salute to Service

The Grand Rapids Fire Department will host a public retirement reception to honor Deputy Chief Eric Freeman and his more than three decades of dedicated service to the city. The event will be held Monday, July 14, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Fire Station, 115 MLK St. SW. All are welcome—current and former staff, community partners, and members of the public—to celebrate a career marked by leadership, integrity and trailblazing impact.

Deputy Chief Freeman began his service with the Grand Rapids Fire Department on Oct. 14, 1991. Over the following 33 years, he rose through the ranks of the operations division, ultimately becoming the first African American deputy chief in the department’s history.

Freeman’s legacy extends beyond his rank. A tireless advocate for equitable hiring practices, he was instrumental in launching the department’s first Fire Cadet Program—a transformative initiative designed to connect underrepresented youth from Grand Rapids’ urban neighborhoods with opportunities in fire service. His efforts opened doors for young people who previously hadn’t considered a future in public safety.

Fire Chief Brad Brown praised Freeman’s long-term vision and the inclusive culture he helped foster within the department.

“We want to recognize and appreciate Deputy Chief Freeman for his incredible service and steadfast commitment to the community,” Brown said. “Eric’s presence, calm, caring demeanor and leadership will be profoundly missed by colleagues, friends and residents alike.”

As he retires from active service, Deputy Chief Freeman leaves behind a department that is not only stronger and more representative of the city it serves, but also deeply grateful for his leadership.

SAVE THE DATE:

Date: Monday, July 14

Time: 1 to 4 p.m.

Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Fire Station

Address: 115 MLK St. SW, Grand Rapids