Nation’s top adaptive athletes compete in GR

Grand Rapids is stepping into the national spotlight this week as it welcomes The Hartford Nationals, the country’s largest and longest-running adaptive sports championship, to town for the first time. Taking place July 11–17, this high-profile, multi-sport event for athletes with physical, visual, and intellectual disabilities marks a milestone moment—not just for the city, but for the state. It’s only the second time Michigan has hosted the event in its storied history.

The national championship is organized by Move United, a trailblazer in the adaptive sports movement, and is being locally coordinated by the West Michigan Sports Commission (WMSC) and Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports, both powerhouses in the region’s inclusive athletic landscape.

This year’s event is already making history. Final registration boasts 423 athletes and 161 coaches representing 36 states and the District of Columbia, the highest participation to date. That includes 31 Michigan athletes, five of whom hail from right here in Grand Rapids. Among them are two Paralympians who recently competed on the global stage.

For West Michigan, the event is more than a point of pride—it’s a testament to years of work elevating the region as a national hub for sports tourism.

“It’s an honor for the region and state to host The Hartford Nationals in Michigan, and we are excited to showcase our many athletic venues,” said Mike Guswiler, president of the WMSC. “We are thrilled to partner with Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports to now host this multi-sport event that allows hundreds of athletes with disabilities to compete on a national stage.”

A Full Lineup of Elite Competition

New to this year’s competition is boccia, a precision ball sport designed specifically for athletes with physical disabilities. Other sports include archery, para powerlifting, paratriathlon, shooting, swimming, track and field, and both wheelchair and para standing tennis. To earn a spot, athletes had to qualify through one of 35 sanctioned competitions across the country.

Venues across Grand Rapids will be buzzing with action. Calvin University’s Gainey Athletic Facility and Venema Aquatic Center will host track and field and swimming, while Mary Free Bed YMCA, Millennium Park, MSA Woodland, and MVP Athletic Club will host everything from archery to tennis to the event’s Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

Beyond competition, the week features clinics and educational sessions in adaptive judo, para pickleball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair softball, and more. Notable Paralympians—including Daniel Romanchuk, Susannah Scaroni, Tatyana McFadden, Rudy Garcia-Tolson, Amanda McGrory, and Bobby Body—will engage with athletes through clinics and commentary throughout the week.

Impact Beyond the Podium

This isn’t just a celebration of athletic excellence—it’s a celebration of human spirit and community. The Hartford will continue its tradition of honoring athlete achievement by surprising four individuals with custom-fit adaptive sports equipment, and one standout competitor will receive The Hartford’s Human Achievement Award, a peer-nominated recognition that includes a $2,500 grant toward athletic training and travel.

“The Hartford Nationals is more than a competition—it’s a celebration of resilience, excellence, and community,” said Claire Burns, The Hartford’s Chief Marketing and Customer Officer. “We continue our mission to increase participation in adaptive sports by making competitions, local events, and equipment more accessible to youth and adult athletes.”

Organizers anticipate the week-long event will generate over $2 million in direct visitor spending, with hundreds of athletes, families, and supporters staying in hotels and dining across the region.

How to Get Involved

All events are free and open to the public, and spectators are encouraged to attend and cheer on these incredible athletes. The Opening Ceremony takes place Friday, July 11, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at MSA Woodland.

More than 600 volunteers are needed to support the event. Those interested can sign up at TheHartfordNationals.org or visit the direct sign-up link at tinyurl.com/hartfordnationals. Groups can contact Trinity Kolka at tkolka@westmisports.com for more information.

For a full schedule of events or to learn more about The Hartford Nationals, visit TheHartfordNationals.org.

About the Local Hosts

The West Michigan Sports Commission has been a catalyst in building the region’s reputation as a destination for major athletic events. Since 2007, the nonprofit has hosted more than 1,200 events, attracting over 2.1 million athletes and visitors, and generating $649 million in economic impact.

Mary Free Bed Wheelchair and Adaptive Sports is among the largest programs of its kind in the nation, serving more than 1,700 athletes annually in over 40 adaptive sports, from wheelchair basketball to hand-cycling and sled hockey.

Together, these organizations are not only hosting an event—they’re creating lasting memories and lifting up a movement.

Grand Rapids is proud to welcome The Hartford Nationals to town—where competitive spirit meets community pride in a celebration of possibility.