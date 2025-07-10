Buzz-worthy exhibit to land at John Ball Zoo

There’s a buzz in the air at John Ball Zoo this summer—literally. Opening July 14, The Power of Pollinators features more than 20 larger-than-life animatronic insects, from butterflies to bees, designed to educate and entertain while spotlighting the vital role pollinators play in our ecosystems.

Running through Nov. 23, the immersive exhibit invites guests of all ages to explore the world of nature’s busiest workers—those tiny but mighty species responsible for keeping plants blooming, crops growing, and ecosystems thriving.

“We’re excited to bring these gigantic pollinators to the zoo for the first time, so our guests can learn about the important role of these species in our ecosystems,” said Darci Mitchell, promotions and events manager at John Ball Zoo. “We hope guests take away a sense of responsibility when it comes to the conservation of these important species and become even more engaged in the conservation work we do every day at the zoo.”

Each animatronic pollinator moves, buzzes, or flutters to life, giving visitors a close-up look at everything from bees and butterflies to lesser-known bugs that still play a huge role in the environment. These oversized insects aren’t just eye-catching—they’re educational, too, serving as teaching tools to highlight pollinator diversity and the threats these species face.

For little explorers, the exhibit includes two climbable statues, giving kids the chance to crawl into the world of bugs—literally. And with colorful backdrops and photo ops throughout, guests will have plenty of chances to snap a souvenir selfie with a butterfly the size of a bicycle.

All of the animatronics were custom-designed just for John Ball Zoo, with several modeled after native Michigan species. One highlight: the elusive Poweshiek skipperling butterfly, a rare and delicate insect once on the brink of extinction. Thanks in part to the zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts, this tiny flier is slowly making a comeback—a small victory with big wings.

Pollinators, as it turns out, are more than just honey-makers and flower-hoppers. Roughly 75% of flowering plants and a third of the world’s food crops depend on them. And with pollinator populations declining due to habitat loss, pesticides and climate change, the zoo hopes guests leave inspired to take action—even in their own backyards.

Want to help? Plant native wildflowers. Avoid harmful pesticides. Or join the zoo’s Habitat Hero program, which hosts native plant giveaways and community events throughout the year. You can even sign up for the Habitat Hero newsletter to stay in the loop—and help pollinators thrive close to home.

The Power of Pollinators is included with general zoo admission. For more information, including hours and ticket prices, visit johnballzoo.org.

So grab your wings, follow the buzz, and bee ready to discover how small creatures make a big impact.