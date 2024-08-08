Confluence: Full STEAM ahead with Dematic

Confluence, an annual festival celebrating art, music, science, and technology, returns for its fourth year on September 20–21 at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids. The free, 2-day event is also the culminating event of Tech Week GR. Since its founding in 2021, Confluence has offered a gateway to innovation with esports tournaments, a Robotics Expo featuring local middle and high school teams, a Maker Expo showcasing the DIY community, and a Future Innovators Zone with STEAM activities for all ages.

This year’s Robotics Expo & Parade includes teams from Grand Rapids, Kentwood, Allendale, and Berrien Springs, showcasing their skills and participating in a robot parade. Advanced manufacturers will also demonstrate their technology and career opportunities, with Dematic, a local company that creates automated solutions for manufacturing and distribution environments, as the presenting sponsor.

“Dematic is excited to support the Robotics Expo & Parade at Confluence this year,” said Scott Knight, Director, Marketing and Communications, Americas, Dematic. “As one of the world’s largest intelligent automation solution providers and longstanding members of the Grand Rapids community, our employees are deeply engaged in the STEAM field through the use of AI, robotics, and more. This event allows us to share our expertise and inspire the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Additional program areas expanding this year include the Future Innovators Zone, presented by Grand Valley State University. Designed as a playground for kids of all ages, the FIZ features STEAM activities presented by the region’s top educators. New program partners for 2024 include WGVU Public Media and School of Rock.

For complete details on all areas of the festival, visit confluencefest.com.