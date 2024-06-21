Clothing, accessories and décor

A popular downtown destination known for bringing together small businesses, food, and entrepreneurship will host a Vintage and Handmade Marketplace on Sunday, June 23, 10 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Grand Rapids Downtown Market invites guests to enjoy a curated selection of clothing, accessories and decor from more than 60 regional artisans and vendors. Shop, stroll, listen to a live DJ, then head inside for a bite to eat from one of the market hall merchants.

The open air market event is being put on in partnership with Vintage in the Zoo, a regularly occurring market event founded in 2017 that each month draws more than 2,500 millennial, gen-Z, college students, and vintage fashion enthusiasts to the eclectic shopping experience. The roving-venue makers market is known for drawing passionate and engaged vendors and shoppers from nearby and as far away as Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, Wisconsin and beyond.

Not only does “VitZ” provide retail opportunities and incubator services for more than 80 vintage and handmade small businesses each month, but it’s evolved into a quintessential Southwest Michigan cultural experience. Its distinctive branding, creative marketing, strong social presence, innovative promotional partnerships, and high-quality market experiences make it a regional leader in the market and small business space.

Sunday’s Vintage and Handmade Marketplace is the second of three events to occur in 2024, all held under the Market Shed and throughout the Downtown Market, 435 Ionia Ave SW,, parking lot. This event is free to attend.