Summer fun awaits at GRPM

The Grand Rapids Public Museum invites visitors to a summer brimming with discovery and excitement. With three floors of educational exhibits, fresh shows at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium, and interactive activities, there’s something for everyone. The GRPM’s rich history and vast collection of over 250,000 artifacts showcase Kent County’s cultural heritage.

“What’s so special about a trip to the GRPM are the new questions you leave with,” said Kellie Rosekrans, Director of Marketing at the GRPM. “School may be out for the summer, but learning never stops. We’re proud to inspire curiosity here in West Michigan. Whether you’re a long-time GRPM member or are visiting for the first time, there is always something to discover.”

Starting Saturday, June 22, guests can experience “The Robot Zoo.” This interactive exhibit features eight colossal robotic animals, including a chameleon and a giant squid with 18-foot tentacles, showcasing the marvels of nature’s engineering.

Young visitors will enjoy “Building Buddies,” running through September 1, 2024. Designed for ages 2-8, this exhibit encourages creativity and hands-on fun in a whimsical neighborhood setting.

General admission includes access to all exhibits, including The Robot Zoo and Building Buddies. The first-floor Galleria offers giant games like Yahtzee, chess, and tic-tac-toe, perfect for indoor fun with family and friends.

The GRPM is enhancing its riverfront space, making it more accessible and adding outdoor classrooms along the Grand River. Visitors can follow the progress on-site, through GRPM’s social channels, or at grpm.org/expansion.

Guests can take a break at the Museum Café, with views of the river and downtown, or visit the Curiosity Shop for unique local artisan products and exhibit souvenirs.

For a seamless visit, advance ticket purchase is recommended. Kent County residents enjoy special discounts, and programs like Museums for All and Blue Star Museums offer free or reduced admission to eligible guests.

The Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium presents immersive shows for an additional fee. The summer schedule is available on the Planetarium webpage, featuring the new “Planet Explorers” with live presentations. Located at 272 Pearl Street, NW, the GRPM is a cornerstone of the community. Visit grpm.org for more details on hours, admission, and events.