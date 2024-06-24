Plant, share, repeat…

If you’re thinking about starting a garden, or you have seeds from your current garden to share, you might want to look into one of our local seed libraries. They’re great places to learn about growing flowers, herbs, and vegetables that grow well locally.

The purpose of a seed library is for the sharing of native seeds, which are lent to a gardener with the understanding that he or she will bring back the next generation’s hardier seeds.

Loutit District Library in Grand Haven has one of many public and free seed libraries along the lakeshore.

If you’re feeling inspired to start a kitchen garden, borrowing from a seed library is as simple as a visit to your public library. Some seed libraries are able to be used without a library card. Packets are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and most seed libraries accept donations year-around.

Seed libraries are used as a way to cultivate native biodiversity, foster education and community growth, and help growers sustain their own gardens. They encourage the curious grower– anyone can plant a seed, raise a new green friend, and collect the seeds to continue the cycle. The best planting advice is to get started.

How do I donate seeds to the library?

There are donation forms and envelopes available at both the Holland and Fennville libraries and online. Anyone donating seeds should know their information such as the location of growth, planting distance, original source, plant variety and color, etc.

The Muskegon Area District Libraries allow mail submission of seeds and will even mail out seed requests after filling their form out online.

Contact individual seed libraries for specific inquiries:

Kent District Seed Library

kdl.org/seedlibrary/

Michigan Seed Library Network

miseedlibrary.org



Grand Rapids Community Seed Exchange

facebook.com/grseedswap/

Fennville District Library

fennvilledl.michlibrary.org

Grand Haven Loutit District Library

loutitlibrary.org

Holland Herrick District Library – Main Library

herrickdl.org

Muskegon Hackley Public Library

madl.org/seed_library

Saugatuck-Douglas Library

sdlibrary.org