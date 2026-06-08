Bun appetit! Mark your calendars for Burger Week!

Fancy yourself a foodie? Or just fluent in “that’s a great deal”?



Grand Rapids is rolling out two food weeks this year that speak to both.

We’re talking about staples of the Grand Rapids dining scene—burgers and tacos—each getting their own spotlight with citywide food weeks built around specialty dishes, participating restaurants and a little incentive to explore.

Bun appetit!

Grand Rapids Burger Week runs July 27–Aug. 2, turning the city into a burger crawl of sorts, with participating restaurants across Grand Rapids serving up specialty burgers priced from $7 to $10 each.

From creative builds to chef-driven twists on the classic, it’s a week built for trying something new while working your way across the city one stop at a time.

Guests can download the official event app at grburgerweek.com to browse participating restaurants, view menus and specials, check hours and track visits. Check-ins earn points, unlock prizes and can lead to event “royalty” status, with anyone visiting at least five locations across both Burger Week and Taco Week entered for a chance to win a grand prize.

Taco ’bout a great idea!

Grand Rapids Taco Week arrives Oct. 12–18, bringing specialty taco offerings and featured dishes to restaurants across West Michigan.

It’s a second round of flavor-focused exploration—different cuisine, same idea: get out, try something new and see what the local dining scene is serving up.

For Grand Rapids Taco Week updates, visit:

https://grandrapidstacoweek.patchboard.co/