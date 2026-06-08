Hello, riverfront! Summer starts here

A new way to experience the Grand River is arriving at the Grand Rapids Public Museum this summer.

On June 13, the Grand Rapids Public Museum will celebrate the opening of its new public riverfront space with a free Riverfront Opening Celebration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event marks the official debut of the museum’s outdoor gathering space, which offers direct access to the Grand River, views of downtown Grand Rapids, an outdoor classroom and the newly renovated Cook Carousel Pavilion.

The riverfront festivities are free and open to the public, with no ticket required to access outdoor activities via Pearl Street. Thanks to a generous donation, carousel rides also will be free throughout the celebration. Guests can reserve carousel tickets online in advance.

“The GRPM has so much to offer our community,” said Rob Schuitema, director of public programs. “These Saturday programs allow us to dig deeper into topics, uplift our community partners, and give guests of all ages something unique to do on the weekend. At Summer Saturdays, you can discover a fun hobby, meet friends who share your interests, or learn something totally new.”

Visitors can spend the day exploring the new riverfront while enjoying live entertainment, hands-on activities and local food vendors. Outdoor programming includes geology talks with Science Curator Dr. Cory Redman and members of the Grand Valley State University Rocks and Minerals Club, bug tanks, river ecology education, sketching with Urban Sketchers and live music.

Food vendors on-site will include The Jamaican Way, Tarriko Taqueria, Burek Etc., Taste of Africa, Nothing Bundt Cakes and PAC Pizzeria.

Live Performances

10:30 a.m. — Rin Tarsy

11 a.m. — Nicholas James Thomasma

11:30 a.m. — Edye Evans Hyde and Mike Hyde

Noon — Avant Theatre Ballet

12:30 p.m. — Red Thyme

1 p.m. — Chris Cranick

Guests who purchase museum admission can also participate in additional activities, including a Grand River discovery hunt, solar telescope viewing, button making, discovery carts featuring artifacts and specimens from the museum’s collections, watershed diorama crafts and fish windsock decorating.

The June 13 celebration serves as the kickoff to the museum’s Summer Saturdays series, which brings special history, science and cultural programming to the museum throughout the summer. The series concludes Aug. 15 with the fourth annual Grand River Adventure.

While visiting, guests can also explore three floors of exhibits, including The Game Garden, an interactive space featuring oversized versions of classic games, and enjoy hourly shows at the Roger B. Chaffee Planetarium from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information or to reserve carousel tickets, visit GRPM.org.