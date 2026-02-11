A fang-tastic day at Downtown Market

It feels like just yesterday we were sipping mulled wine and wandering through thousands of handcrafted treasures at Christkindl Market, Downtown Market’s festive holiday village. But as winter stretches on, it’s time to swap those cozy holiday vibes for something a little more…slithery. Enter Slithering Sunday—a wildly fun, family-friendly event crawling into the Market’s Greenhouse and Banquet Room on Sunday, Feb. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Grand Rapids Downtown Market invites the West Michigan community to get hands-on with a variety of reptiles and critters in a warm, lively setting. Slithering Sunday offers guests of all ages the chance to safely meet and interact with live snakes, lizards, turtles, and more, while learning from experienced handlers and wildlife experts.

Thanks to partnerships with local nature centers, reptile rescues, and community organizations, attendees can explore educational exhibits, uncover fascinating reptile facts, and check out unique animal artifacts. Experts from Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary, Grand Rapids Public Museum, Michigan Science Center, N&N Exotic Reptile Rescue, V.I. Pets, and West Michigan Wildlife Center will be on hand throughout the event to answer questions, share insights, and help visitors better appreciate these incredible creatures.

Slithering Sunday is a perfect screen-free winter outing that encourages families to learn together in an engaging environment. Best of all? It’s free to attend.

Guests are encouraged to make a full day of it by enjoying a meal, snack, or beverage inside Market Hall, home to 21 local merchants offering an array of cuisines and specialty foods. Market Hall will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information about Slithering Sunday can be found on the Downtown Market’s website.