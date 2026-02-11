Saddle up: all the pretty little horses are back

After a long construction hiatus, the beloved Spillman Carousel is back in the saddle, so to speak. The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced this week that the historic 1928 carousel and its home, the Cook Carousel Pavilion, will reopen Friday, Feb. 13, welcoming visitors to one of West Michigan’s most treasured cultural icons. The Museum will extend hours that day until 8 p.m., giving families and carousel enthusiasts extra time to trot through the restored herd.

Every wooden horse and menagerie animal has been carefully restored and repainted, queuing space has been expanded, and a new wheelchair-accessible carousel chariot ensures riders of all abilities can take the reins. The pavilion is now detached from the Museum’s main galleria and connected via a covered, heated walkway that links seamlessly to the Kent County Trail System.

“The Spillman Carousel is a living artifact,” said Dale Robertson, president and CEO of the Grand Rapids Public Museum. “It took a wonderful group of partners to make this restoration and renovation possible. Every detail reflects our shared commitment to preserving history while creating fun, memorable learning experiences for all of our guests.”

Accessibility was a major focus of the renovation. The Museum partnered with Disability Advocates of Kent County, the Mary Free Bed Guild, and Meijer Inc. to ensure that guests using wheelchairs and other mobility devices can ride safely. “We’re thrilled the renovated Spillman Carousel and Cook Carousel Pavilion are open, giving everyone the chance to enjoy a carefree ride on this historic attraction,” said Dave Bulkowski, executive director of Disability Advocates of Kent County.

Other upgrades include improved sound systems, energy-efficient lighting, and fully restored mechanical and electrical components to keep the carousel galloping smoothly for decades. GRPM artists dedicated thousands of hours to restoring each horse and menagerie animal, preserving original craftsmanship while weaving in local touches. Structural improvements to the pavilion and thoughtful aesthetic upgrades complete the refreshed experience.

Handcrafted in 1928 by the Spillman Engineering Company of North Tonawanda, New York, the carousel features intricately carved wooden animals and a classic Wurlitzer band organ. Originally brought to Grand Rapids through the vision of Peter Cook and Dave Mehney Sr., the carousel has become a defining feature of the Museum. The Cook Carousel Pavilion—named in honor of the Cook Foundation—provides a festive and welcoming space for this century-old treasure.

The carousel will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $3 per ride, with a reduced rate of $1 for GRPM members. Admission and ride tickets can be purchased in advance at grpm.org.

The reopening is part of the Museum’s $50 million riverfront expansion, which will include further upgrades to exhibits and public spaces. Community members can support the project through the Expanding Curiosity Campaign at grpm.org/expansion. More information on ride times, height requirements, history, and the animal restoration project is available at grpm.org/carousel.