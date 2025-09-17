How sweet it is: Mackinac Island named top fall travel destination

The state’s favorite summertime getaway just got a national nod as a top fall travel destination, too.

Every summer, Michiganders flock to Mackinac Island for horse-drawn carriage rides, Victorian charm, and more fudge than anyone admits to taking home. But this fall, the state’s iconic island escape is stepping into the spotlight for an entirely new reason.

Mackinac Island has just been named “Best Place to Visit for Fall” in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, thanks to its golden fall foliage, crisp lake breezes, and a refreshingly slower pace as the summer crowds fade. And as if that weren’t enough to lure visitors north, the island is also launching its first-ever Fall Fudge Festival, celebrating the sweet treat that helped put it on the map.

“Fall on Mackinac Island is a remarkable experience from the tranquil atmosphere to the brilliant fall colors and we are incredibly honored to receive this recognition from the USA TODAY 10Best readers,” said Tim Hygh, executive director of the Mackinac Island Tourism Bureau. “By shifting the festival to October, we’re inviting visitors to come experience fudge-making during one of the most beautiful times of year. So whether you’re a fudge aficionado or simply looking for a charming fall getaway, this weekend will be sure to delight.”

The inaugural Fall Fudge Festival runs October 2–4, and while the timing may be new, the island’s fudge obsession is anything but. Longtime visitors will recognize legendary sweet shops like Joann’s Fudge, Original Murdick’s, Kilwins, and May’s Candy — but this time, the show-stopping slabs of fudge are served up with cider, donuts, and a whole lot of autumn flair.

Expect the streets of downtown Mackinac to be filled with the scent of melted chocolate and maple sugar as candymakers perform their craft right in front of your eyes. There’s also plenty of fall fun woven into the weekend: treasure hunts, island tours (yes, complete with cider stops), and offbeat events like firing a cannon at Fort Mackinac or tackling “Fudge-tastic Trivia” at Community Hall. Even the Murray Hotel is getting in on the action with a mystery challenge that ends in — what else — free fudge.

Of course, no Mackinac fudge fest would be complete without a few new flavors. This year, Ryba’s Fudge is rolling out a seasonal hit: Pumpkin Spice Delight, created in partnership with Pure Michigan. It’s available for a limited time both on the island and online, making it dangerously easy to bring a taste of fall back home.

And because one flavor is never enough, the annual Fudge Naming Contest returned with thousands of entries from fans across the country. The winning name, “Mackinac Magic,” will debut during the festival at select shops — each offering their own creative take on the new signature flavor.

Mackinac Island has long been the stuff of summer postcards. But this October, between the kaleidoscope of leaves, a new reason to indulge your sweet tooth, and a fresh national title to its name, it’s making a strong case for being your next favorite fall tradition.

For more information about travel, lodging, and the full schedule of fudge-filled festivities, head to mackinacisland.org