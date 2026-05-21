Gotta try: Glamping among the treetops!

West Michigan abounds with Mother Nature’s blessings. Ottawa County’s parks enhance those blessings. And Ottawa Sands County Park raises the bar with the Idema Explorers Camp, opened in 2025.

Three treehouses and five yurts provide surprisingly unique and upscale lodging possibilities at the intersection of Lake Michigan and the Grand River in Ferrysburg. This could be the place to stay.

You’ll find three treehouses and five yurts, each with beds, kitchenette, electricity, Wi-Fi, heating, even air-conditioning. They’re available year-round in a small section of the 345-acre park surrounded by 10 tent sites, all among the trees, dunes, and wetlands along the Grand River. A universally accessible kayak launch is at the site.

Bald Eagle Treehouse, which sleeps eight, was a recent home away from home for Richard Chizmar and his adult son Billy, visiting from Maryland.

It is the only treehouse with a bathroom; the others have access to a camp restroom with individual shower stalls and free on-site laundry.

“It’s beautiful. It’s comfortable. It’s luxury camping,” said Richard. “What would be wonderful would be to have a large group and take up all three (treehouses). That would be so much fun.”

Billy especially liked the loft but was also interested in the tent sites. “I love the area,” he said. “I did a lap around just the campground area, but it’s got more trails. I want to explore the park more.”

There’s a 1.6-mile Lake Loop Trail with connections to regional trail systems.

The unique lodging site was a dream of the county parks department, maybe 40 years into the future. And then members of the local Idema family saw the plans and said “now.” The Bill and Bea Idema Foundation gave more than $3.4 million to fast-track the plan.

“I wish I had a fishing pole,” Richard said. “This morning, and last night.”