Your 2025 guide to ArtPrize

ArtPrize 2025 is just days away from taking over Grand Rapids with a refreshed schedule and fresh surprises. Kicking off this week and running from September 18 to October 4, this year’s event leans into tradition while embracing new energy. The citywide, open art competition continues to transform churches, parks, hotels, bars, and plazas into vibrant art venues—places like Calder Plaza, the Amway Grand Plaza, The BOB, and community hubs of all types.

The festival kicks off with a Carnival-themed Opening Celebration on Thursday, Sept. 18 at Rosa Parks Circle. Expect bold costumes, a brass band, and a parade that will wind through downtown to the waterfront, where fireworks will light the night sky.

A new addition this year is BioPhilia, a curated ArtPrize venue and at the new “dinnertainment” complex, Silva in the Monroe North district. And for a more immersive artistic escape, don’t miss Arborialis, a glowing, inflatable luminarium by Architects of Air at 555 Monroe Ave NW. This ticketed experience ($10) invites visitors into a world of radiant color, ambient sound, and fluid architecture. Open daily (except Mondays) from Sept. 19 to Oct. 4, Arborialis is designed to inspire awe—perfect for families or solo explorers alike.

Mark your calendars for a new “Half-Time Show” on Friday, Sept. 26, at Sixth Street Park, headlined by rising country star Tiera Kennedy. Other acts include Jake Kershaw and the Bootstrap Boys. With a festival-like vibe, food trucks, and the announcement of the Top 20 ArtPrize entries in each district, this free ArtPrize party is a high-energy way to keep the excitement alive midway through the event. Gates open at 6 p.m.

The closing ceremony takes a dramatic turn this year, in collaboration with Studio Park. Think red carpet and cinematic flair. While the in-person event is ticketed and partially VIP, it will be live-streamed citywide—watch from your favorite venue or gather on the Studio Park piazza to celebrate the winners and close out the season in style.

With 18 days of vibrant creativity, street performances, community events, and a growing list of curated spaces, ArtPrize 2025 promises to be unforgettable. Whether you’re a returning fan or a first timer, there’s never been a better year to explore the art that fills every corner of Grand Rapids.

Visit artprize.org for maps, schedules, and tickets to special experiences like Arborialis.