5 o’clock in the 616: Where to sip, snack & unwind

When the clock strikes 5 p.m.— whether you’re working from home, commuting from the office, or wrapping up a day at your favorite coffee shop— you’re probably craving a break from screens, but not quite ready to head home to dinner, the couch, and yet another Netflix documentary (no shade— there are nights for that too!).

If you’re looking for that perfect in-between spot to ease out of work mode, Grand Rapids has a ton of happy hour hangouts to help you transition into the evening. While there are plenty of roundups focused on the best deals, we’re spotlighting three standout happy hour spots that serve up a variety of vibes. From laid-back and local to nature-inspired to a little more luxe— read on to discover your next go-to happy hour destination.

Local Go-To: Blue Dog Tavern

If you know, you know— and if you don’t, let me introduce you to one of the West Side’s most beloved neighborhood gems. Tucked into a corner of 4th and Stocking on the Westside of GR, just off Bridge Street, Blue Dog Tavern is a bar steeped in history. They’ve been serving up gourmet tots, loaded hot dogs, and what might be the best burger in town since 2013. Housed in a building with serious history (a former bank in the 1900s, then Frank’s Tavern post-prohibition, and later the beloved Kopper Top for 40 years), Blue Dog blends old-school charm with a come-as-you-are vibe that locals love. The friendly staff, elevated bar food, and crowd-pleasing cocktails are part of the magic- but now, there’s even more to love.

Their newly added patio (dog friendly, of course) has been mentioned by almost everyone in my circle unprompted, bringing an new outdoor energy to the bar. Outdoor seating had always been on their wish list, and when the building next door became available, owners Fred Mackraz and Rob Kraal jumped at the chance. “The old Stocking Theater fit the Blue Dog brand and gave us a chance to create a truly unique outdoor space and experience,” they said. The expansion also brought a much-needed kitchen upgrade and two additional bathrooms.

Happy Hour runs Monday through Thursday from 3–6 p.m., with $4 wells and $3 domestics. Don’t forget to try their patio special on warm nights- get the Blue Dog outdoor cup for $1 with the purchase of a slushy. Sunday funday comes with $6 Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas, and you’ll find $5 house bombs after 9 p.m. every night and Industry Night discounts post 9 p.m. on Tuesdays. Whether you’re in the mood to post up at the bar or soak in the sun out back, Blue Dog is the kind of place where everyone feels like a regular.

Nature Getaway: Third Nature Brewing

If you’re looking to press pause and soak in some nature with a drink in hand, head straight for Third Nature Brewing. This family-owned brewery in Rockford is equal parts laid-back and scenic- with a sprawling biergarten that feels like a vacation without leaving West Michigan. Just off the White Pine Trail (yes, you can bike right in), try Trail Tuesdays where if you walk, run, or bike in on the trail, you get $2 off your first pint.

Opened in 2019 by three siblings and their spouses (hence the “Third”), this spot lives up to its name in every way. “On any given day we’ve got deer running through our biergarten or a bald eagle flying overhead,” says owner Troy Mark Zitzelsberger. It’s a go-to for outdoor lovers, dog parents, and anyone looking to enjoy craft beer surrounded by fresh air and tall trees. With a large patio outdoor space, you can enjoy the outdoors year-round, with live music in the summer, firepits in the fall and igloos in the winter.

Happy Hour runs weekdays before 5 p.m. with $1 off adult beverages and a rotating food menu that goes well beyond your standard pub fare- think burgers, gyros, pierogis, and pizzas. Sipping rec? Try the Cuke’s of Hazzard, a crisp, refreshing brew infused with Thai basil and English cucumber. Or kick off your night with a Kentucky Mule and settle into that “vacation” state of mind. Try an Adult Bubbly Water to create-your-own drink with their house seltzer and a range of available flavors to customize to your preference.

Luxe Libations: The Lark

Tucked into the heart of Ada Village, The Lark is a cozy-chic wine bar that’s already made a name for itself- and it only opened in March. With thoughtfully designed zones for different occasions (think swanky bar, plush couches, roomy booths, and a dog-friendly patio complete with leash holders and treats for your furry friends), The Lark is built for whatever kind of night you’re after- girls night, date night, or just a good glass of wine solo.

Owner May Graceffa calls the space all about “good vibes,” and the energy lives up to the promise. You’ll find over 25 wines by the glass and more than 150 bottles to choose from in the retail section- including picks from Europe, California, New Zealand, and Michigan- all of which you can open right there for a corkage fee. Pair your pour with elevated bites like mushroom and goat cheese crostini, sliders, rotating panini specials, or the local-favorite Cheese Lady charcuterie.

While The Lark doesn’t offer happy hour specials yet, the atmosphere, wine selection, and rotating menu make it feel like a celebration any night of the week. Monthly wine tastings and themed food events (yes, they’ve done oysters and fried chicken sliders) keep regulars coming back- and events sell out fast. “The people who have been coming in and enjoying The Lark are what has made it so special,” says Graceffa. And it shows.

Happy Hour Hot Spots: Check out these other under the radar or local favorites for happy hour in GR.

The Commons : Retro-American Midwest comfort food escape with a 70s-style twist- think your grandma’s basement with board games, a shot-ski and Austin Powers playing in the bathroom. A perfect mix of kitschy and cozy. Happy Hour: Wed- Thur 4-6pm, Fri 12pm-5pm Specialties: $5 food features, $2 draft beers, $3 domestic tall boys cans, $3 wells & house pour wines. Try nostalgic desserts like Strawberry Crunch Cake, snacks like pizza rolls or corn dogs, or a savory cocktail like the Garden Tour Martini.

Rendezvous: Modern hotel lounge located in the Amway Grand Plaza lobby with mellow live music on weekends, ideal for relaxed catch-ups over craft cocktails and light bites. Happy Hour: Lounge open Wed–Thu from 4pm; Fri from 4pm Specialties: Craft cocktails and premium pours, light bites from Wolfgang Puck’s “Kitchen” menu.

Long Road Distillers: Craft spirits made 100% from scratch, using regional ingredients. Try this distillery with a sleek, industrial-chic interior. Happy Hour: Tuesday- Friday $2 off cocktails, 4-5pm Specialties: Known for inventive spirits (like Michigan asparagus‑based “Asparagin”). Try something new like the Smoked Chocolate Old Fashioned or a zero proof Lavender Lemonade.

