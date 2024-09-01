SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
Smile! Your search for a dentist just got easier.
When it comes to optimum oral health, preventive maintenance is just the beginning. There are numerous dental treatments and procedures that can help patients feel their best and present their best smiles. Finding the right dentist, whether it’s a general dentist or a specialist in pediatrics, implants, aesthetics, prosthetics, TMJ, or advanced restorative techniques, can be a challenge with so many providers to choose from.
This Top Dentists section helps narrow down the search by spotlighting some of the most esteemed experts in the region. The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services of Troy, Michigan. Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com. Read on to learn about the Top Dentists serving West Michigan.
ENDODONTICS
Amru Albeiruti
Forest Hills Endodontics
Grand Rapids
Brian J. Buurma
Brian J. Buurma D.D.S. M.S.
Holland
Arthur Doering
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Andrew Drerup
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Dzingle
Lake Michigan Endodontics
Grand Haven
Anthony Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Tyler Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey P. Halvorson
Root Canal Specialists North P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Michael W. Hembrough
Root Canal Specialists North P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Scott Hodges
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jack Kemper
Root Canal Specialists North P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Thomas Korte
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming
Brian J. Licari
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming
Sarah Lennan Masterson
Grand River Endodontics P.C.
Grandville
Brent A. Medema
Medema Endodontics
Caledonia
Patrick Mullally
Lake Michigan Endodontics
Grand Haven
Geoff Robert
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
David Selis
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Aric Smith
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Mark C. Tingey
Mark C. Tingey D.D.S.
Holland
GENERAL DENTISTRY
The Art of Dentistry
2757 Leonard St NE,
Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
info@bakemandds.com
micosmeticdentist.com
Carol Baldwin
Grand Rapids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Cory Ball
85 West Dental
Rockford
Bander Dental Group,
1151 East Paris Ave. SE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com
Larissa Bishop
Grandville Dental Health Center
Grandville
Zachary Breen
Breen Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
James B. Brennan
Brennan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry P.C.
Grand Rapids
John Bruinsma
Genuine Care Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Katie Burggraaf
KB Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Heather J. Cadorette
85 West Dental
Rockford
Brian Carpenter
Carpenter Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Aaron S. Clark
Clark & VanOverloop Family Dentistry
Jenison
Bander Dental Group,
1151 East Paris Ave. SE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com
Condit Family Dentistry
4270 Plainfield Ave,
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-9497
conditdentistry@gmail.com
grandrapids.dental
North Park Family Dental,
422 N. Park St. NE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
drdamedds@npfamilydental.com
npfamilydental.com
.
Jocelyn R. Davis (Carroll)
Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Drew De Zwaan
Great Lakes Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Nicolas DeBoer
Complete Health Dentistry of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Sunil Desai
Alpine Ridge Dental
Grand Rapids
44 West Dental Professionals,
4330 44th St. SW,
Ste. 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com
44westdental.com
Derek Draft
Grandville Family Dental Care P.C.
Grandville
Kevin T. Fitzpatrick
My Community Dental Centers of Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs
Peter A. Garchow
Dental South
Wyoming
Matthew K. Gietzen
Partners In Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Thomas Greidanus
MI Smiles Dental
Grand Rapids
Thomas Grias
West Michigan Dental Professionals
Caledonia
Caitlynn Haas
Mailloux Dentistry
Holland
Peter G. Hallas
Lake Michigan Dental P.C.
Grand Rapids
Amy Harmon
Sarah Palmer D.D.S.
Grandville
Christopher Hier
Hier Family Dentistry
Caledonia
John Hoitenga
Grandville Family Dental Care P.C.
Grandville
Matthew D. Hudson
Beltline Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Eric Hull, D.D.S.
769 York Creek Drive NW
Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-2377
greatmismiles.com
.
.
Chas Jensen
Rogue River Family Dental
Rockford
Kristen Kemmer
Healthy Life Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Doug Klein
Klein Dentistry
Grandville
Andrew Knowlton
Knowlton and Masson Dentistry P.L.L.C.
Sparta
Donald M. Konen
Donald M. Konen D.D.S.
Grand Rapids
Travis Kragt
Great Lakes Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Blueprint Dentistry
877 E. 16th St.,
Holland, MI 49423
616-396-5197
office@blueprint-dentistry.com
blueprint-dentistry.com
Matthew Lieto
Heritage Hill Dental
Grand Rapids
Nichole Lubberts
Northview Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Brittany Mailloux
Mailloux Dentistry
Holland
Mansfield Family Dentistry
1632 Leonard NW /
Grand Rapids, MI
616-453-2255
drbryton@mansfieldgrdental.com
mansfieldgrdental.com
Bander Dental Group
1151 East Paris Ave. SE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com
McMahon Family Dental
2076 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-457-2710
office@mcmahonfamilydental.com
mcmahonfamilydental.com
.
Jacob S. Miller
Miller Dental
Grand Rapids
Brian Mulder
Mulder Dental
Grand Rapids
Jerry Mulder
A Life of Smiles
Grand Rapids
Alexis Neuman
Advance Dental
Grand Rapids
Devin O. Norman
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
5011 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7317
info@nylaandental.com
nylaandental.com
.
Justin E. Otten
Justin E. Otten D.D.S.
Wyoming
Michael S. Palaszek
Lake Michigan Dental P.C.
Grand Rapids
Joshua Peiffer
MI Smiles Dental
Grand Rapids
Stuart Pettijohn
Forest Hills Family Dental
Grand Rapids
William (Bill) Robson
Robson Family Dental
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Sakowicz
Grand Rapids Dental
Grand Rapids
Samy Salhadar
Ada Family Dentistry P.L.C.
Ada
Benjamin Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
Jeremy Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
J. Stephen Sill
Cherry Health – Heart of the City Health Center
Grand Rapids
Joshua Smith
Grand Rapids Dental Partners
Grandville
Logan Smith
Smith Dental Team
Jenison
Zachariah Smith
MI Smiles Dental
Grand Rapids
Robert A. Strobel
Strobel Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Craig T. Thorson
EGR Dental
Grand Rapids
44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW.
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com
44westdental.com
Ryan Van Haren
Van Haren Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Christian L. VerMeulen
Christian L. VerMeulen D.D.S. P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Ada Dental Co.
7167 Headley St. SE
Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1800
adadentalco@gmail.com
adadentalco.com
.
Fulton Family Dentistry,
853 Fulton St. E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-458-1977
info@fultonfamilydds.com
fultonfamilydds.com
.
Elizabeth (Liz) White
Polished Dental Care
Grand Rapids
44 West Dental Professionals
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com
44westdental.com
Lora Wonderly
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids
Rosanna W. Wong
Garvin Family Dental Care
Byron Center
Brian Yared
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
John Zona
My Community Dental Centers of Kentwood
Kentwood
ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Andrew M. Baker
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-942-2000
infose@osagr.com
osagr.com
P. Jeffrey Brooks
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Oral Surgery Associates
2144 East Paris Ave. SE
Suite 150
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-942-2000
infose@osagr.com
osagr.com
J. Mark Domin
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brant A. Erbentraut
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Mark N. Grinzinger
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville
Ashley Houle
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grand Haven
Paul Huizinga
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville
Mark L. Jesin
Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio
Grand Rapids
Oral Surgery Associates
2144 East Paris Ave. SE
Suite 150
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-942-2000
infose@osagr.com
osagr.com
Kyle Klooster
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grand Haven
Mark Lonergan
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Holland
A.J. Lytle
Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Byron Center
Igor Makovey
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Keith Nalley
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grand Haven
Chip Niquette Jr.
Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Byron Center
Center for Oral Surgery &
Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Ezio F. Novelli
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
J. J. Ooi
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Douglas Orzel
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater
Grand Rapids
Caledonia
Bradley M. Robinson
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Center for Oral Surgery &
Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Bradley VanHoose
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids
Caledonia
ORTHODONTICS
David Armbrecht
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Katherine Beard
Lakeshore Orthodontics
Grand Haven
Daniel Bouwens
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Grandville
Jason L. Charnley
Lakeshore Orthodontics
Grand Haven
Elizabeth Christopherson
Christopherson Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Cory Coe
Beaches and Braces P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Alexis L. Gallagher
Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics
Rockford
Cadie George
George Orthodontics
Holland
Heather Gietzen
Grand River Orthodontics
Lowell
Leslie Glupker
Glupker Orthodontics
Holland
Timothy Glupker
Glupker Orthodontics
Holland
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics
6477 Cherry Meadow Drive SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
616-891-7272
info@hposmiles.com
hposmiles.com
Heinz Orthodontics
Locations in Rockford
616-951-3006
info@heinzorthodontics.com
heinzorthodontics.com
.
Thomas Herremans
Herremans Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Paul Karl
Karl Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
James Kessel
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Zeeland
Jayne Kessel
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Grandville
Kevin Knapp
Knapp Orthodontics
Byron Center
Lathe Miller
Miller Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Grand Ridge Orthodontics,
1750 Grand Ridge Court NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-364-1700
info@grandridgeorthodontics.com
grandridgeorthodontics.com
Paul O’Grady
O’Grady Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics,
6477 Cherry Meadow Drive SE,
Caledonia, MI 49316
616-891-7272
info@hposmiles.com
hposmiles.com
Breanna Powell
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison
Mark Powell
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison
Katie Randall
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Kathryn A. Swan
Swan Orthodontics
Caledonia
Thomas Williams II
Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics
Rockford
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
Daniel Bolt
West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry
Holland
Meghan Condit
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
Jenison
Michael Demeter
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
Grandville
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
drlauren@sixonesixkids.com
sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists
.
Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry P.C.
3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE,
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-608-6826
info@veronicahamiltondds.com
veronicahamiltondds.com
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Locations in both Grand Rapids
Stephanie Kloostra
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Locations in both Grand Rapids
Sally Kotani
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
Grandville
Agata Lefere
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
Grandville
Jessica Massie
Eastown Pediatric Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry,
2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-988-9485
info@growingsmilesgr.com
growingsmilesgr.com
.
Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.
291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5
Holland, MI 49424
616-392-1100
smiles@portpediatricdentistry.com
portpediatricdentistry.com
.
Chris Powell
Stellar Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
Byron Center
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Locations in both Grand Rapids
Stephanie Rashewsky
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Katie Swanson
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
kentwood@vvmkids.com
sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists
.
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
2000 43rd St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49508
616-455-1301
drchris@sixonesixkids.com
sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists
.
Christy Vollmar
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
Jenison
Taryn Weil
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Little Red Pediatric Dentistry
12723 N. Bellwood Drive
Suite 20
Holland, MI 49424
616-377-7333
littleredpd.com/about
.
PERIODONTICS
Brian Cilla
West Michigan Periodontics
Grand Rapids
Jordan Dempsey
Restore Periodontics & Implants
Grand Rapids
Kathleen M. Eisin
Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Jacob C. Lueder
Jacob C. Lueder D.D.S. M.S. P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Great Lakes Periodontics
Laser Surgery & Dental Implants
4880 Cascade Road SE, Suite A
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-940-2854
info@greatlakesperio.com
greatlakesperio.com
Rachel S. Sinacola
Grand River Periodontics
Grandville
Jeffrey S. Smith
Grand River Periodontics
Grandville
Ashleigh Turows
MI Smiles Dental
Grand Rapids
PROSTHODONTICS
Joe Fazzio
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Greenland Advanced Oral Care,
2490 East Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-204-1813
admin@greenlandaoc.com
greenlandaoc.com
.
Facebook Comments