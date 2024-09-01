SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

Smile! Your search for a dentist just got easier.

When it comes to optimum oral health, preventive maintenance is just the beginning. There are numerous dental treatments and procedures that can help patients feel their best and present their best smiles. Finding the right dentist, whether it’s a general dentist or a specialist in pediatrics, implants, aesthetics, prosthetics, TMJ, or advanced restorative techniques, can be a challenge with so many providers to choose from.

This Top Dentists section helps narrow down the search by spotlighting some of the most esteemed experts in the region. The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services of Troy, Michigan. Professionals may be screened and selected through the verification of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com. Read on to learn about the Top Dentists serving West Michigan.

Top Dentists 2024

ENDODONTICS

Amru Albeiruti

Forest Hills Endodontics

Grand Rapids Brian J. Buurma

Brian J. Buurma D.D.S. M.S.

Holland Arthur Doering

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Andrew Drerup

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Dzingle

Lake Michigan Endodontics

Grand Haven Anthony Guinn

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Tyler Guinn

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jeffrey P. Halvorson

Root Canal Specialists North P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids Michael W. Hembrough

Root Canal Specialists North P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids Scott Hodges

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jack Kemper

Root Canal Specialists North P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids Thomas Korte

Grandville Endodontics

Wyoming Brian J. Licari

Grandville Endodontics

Wyoming Sarah Lennan Masterson

Grand River Endodontics P.C.

Grandville Brent A. Medema

Medema Endodontics

Caledonia Patrick Mullally

Lake Michigan Endodontics

Grand Haven Geoff Robert

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids David Selis

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Aric Smith

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Mark C. Tingey

Mark C. Tingey D.D.S.

Holland

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.

The Art of Dentistry

2757 Leonard St NE,

Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-940-0481

info@bakemandds.com

micosmeticdentist.com The Art of Dentistry2757 Leonard St NE,Ste. 100Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-940-0481

Carol Baldwin

Grand Rapids Dentistry

Grand Rapids Cory Ball

85 West Dental

Rockford

Sam Bander, D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group,

1151 East Paris Ave. SE, Bander Dental Group,1151 East Paris Ave. SE,



Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

banderdentalgroup.com Ste. 100Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-949-5980

Larissa Bishop

Grandville Dental Health Center

Grandville Zachary Breen

Breen Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids James B. Brennan

Brennan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry P.C.

Grand Rapids John Bruinsma

Genuine Care Dentistry

Grand Rapids Katie Burggraaf

KB Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Heather J. Cadorette

85 West Dental

Rockford Brian Carpenter

Carpenter Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Aaron S. Clark

Clark & VanOverloop Family Dentistry

Jenison

Haley Clark, D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group,

1151 East Paris Ave. SE, Bander Dental Group,1151 East Paris Ave. SE,



Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

banderdentalgroup.com Ste. 100Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-949-5980

Patrick Condit, D.D.S.

Condit Family Dentistry

4270 Plainfield Ave, Condit Family Dentistry4270 Plainfield Ave,



Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-9497

conditdentistry@gmail.com

grandrapids.dental Ste. DGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-9497

Robert S. Dame, D.D.S.

North Park Family Dental,

422 N. Park St. NE,

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7265

drdamedds@npfamilydental.com

npfamilydental.com

. North Park Family Dental,422 N. Park St. NE,Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7265

Jocelyn R. Davis (Carroll)

Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Grand Rapids Drew De Zwaan

Great Lakes Dental Care

Grand Rapids Nicolas DeBoer

Complete Health Dentistry of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Sunil Desai

Alpine Ridge Dental

Grand Rapids

Jason Doublestein, D.D.S.

44 West Dental Professionals,

4330 44th St. SW,

Ste. 105

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

info@44westdental.com

44westdental.com 44 West Dental Professionals,4330 44th St. SW,Ste. 105Grandville, MI 49418616-530-2200

Derek Draft

Grandville Family Dental Care P.C.

Grandville Kevin T. Fitzpatrick

My Community Dental Centers of Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Peter A. Garchow

Dental South

Wyoming Matthew K. Gietzen

Partners In Dental Care

Grand Rapids Thomas Greidanus

MI Smiles Dental

Grand Rapids Thomas Grias

West Michigan Dental Professionals

Caledonia Caitlynn Haas

Mailloux Dentistry

Holland Peter G. Hallas

Lake Michigan Dental P.C.

Grand Rapids Amy Harmon

Sarah Palmer D.D.S.

Grandville Christopher Hier

Hier Family Dentistry

Caledonia John Hoitenga

Grandville Family Dental Care P.C.

Grandville Matthew D. Hudson

Beltline Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Eric Hull, D.D.S., A.A.C.D.

Eric Hull, D.D.S.

769 York Creek Drive NW

Comstock Park, MI 49321

616-784-2377

greatmismiles.com

.

. Eric Hull, D.D.S.769 York Creek Drive NWComstock Park, MI 49321616-784-2377

Chas Jensen

Rogue River Family Dental

Rockford Kristen Kemmer

Healthy Life Dentistry

Grand Rapids Doug Klein

Klein Dentistry

Grandville Andrew Knowlton

Knowlton and Masson Dentistry P.L.L.C.

Sparta Donald M. Konen

Donald M. Konen D.D.S.

Grand Rapids Travis Kragt

Great Lakes Dental Care

Grand Rapids

Kevin Kross, D.D.S.

Blueprint Dentistry

877 E. 16th St., Blueprint Dentistry877 E. 16th St.,



Holland, MI 49423

616-396-5197

office@blueprint-dentistry.com

blueprint-dentistry.com Ste. 30Holland, MI 49423616-396-5197

Matthew Lieto

Heritage Hill Dental

Grand Rapids Nichole Lubberts

Northview Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Brittany Mailloux

Mailloux Dentistry

Holland

Bryton Mansfield, D.D.S.

Mansfield Family Dentistry

1632 Leonard NW / Mansfield Family Dentistry1632 Leonard NW /



Grand Rapids, MI

616-453-2255

drbryton@mansfieldgrdental.com

mansfieldgrdental.com 580 Cascade W. Parkway SEGrand Rapids, MI616-453-2255

Travis Mattson, D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group

1151 East Paris Ave. SE, Bander Dental Group1151 East Paris Ave. SE,



Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

banderdentalgroup.com Suite 100Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-949-5980

John M. McMahon, D.D.S.

McMahon Family Dental

2076 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

616-457-2710

office@mcmahonfamilydental.com

mcmahonfamilydental.com

. McMahon Family Dental2076 Baldwin St.Jenison, MI 49428616-457-2710

Jacob S. Miller

Miller Dental

Grand Rapids Brian Mulder

Mulder Dental

Grand Rapids Jerry Mulder

A Life of Smiles

Grand Rapids Alexis Neuman

Advance Dental

Grand Rapids Devin O. Norman

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.

5011 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7317

info@nylaandental.com

nylaandental.com

. Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.5011 Plainfield Ave. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7317

Justin E. Otten

Justin E. Otten D.D.S.

Wyoming Michael S. Palaszek

Lake Michigan Dental P.C.

Grand Rapids Joshua Peiffer

MI Smiles Dental

Grand Rapids Stuart Pettijohn

Forest Hills Family Dental

Grand Rapids William (Bill) Robson

Robson Family Dental

Grand Rapids Stephanie Sakowicz

Grand Rapids Dental

Grand Rapids Samy Salhadar

Ada Family Dentistry P.L.C.

Ada Benjamin Schell

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville Jeremy Schell

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville J. Stephen Sill

Cherry Health – Heart of the City Health Center

Grand Rapids Joshua Smith

Grand Rapids Dental Partners

Grandville Logan Smith

Smith Dental Team

Jenison Zachariah Smith

MI Smiles Dental

Grand Rapids Robert A. Strobel

Strobel Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Craig T. Thorson

EGR Dental

Grand Rapids

Katelyn Trierweiler, D.D.S.

44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW. 44 West Dental Professionals4330 44th St. SW.



Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

info@44westdental.com

44westdental.com Suite 105Grandville, MI 49418616-530-2200

Ryan Van Haren

Van Haren Dentistry

Grand Rapids Christian L. VerMeulen

Christian L. VerMeulen D.D.S. P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Lindsey Vogl, D.D.S.

Ada Dental Co.

7167 Headley St. SE

Ada, MI 49301

616-676-1800

adadentalco@gmail.com

adadentalco.com

. Ada Dental Co.7167 Headley St. SEAda, MI 49301616-676-1800

Sabrina Wadood, D.D.S.

Fulton Family Dentistry,

853 Fulton St. E.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-1977

info@fultonfamilydds.com

fultonfamilydds.com

. Fulton Family Dentistry,853 Fulton St. E.Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-458-1977

Elizabeth (Liz) White

Polished Dental Care

Grand Rapids

Michael Wierenga, D.D.S.

44 West Dental Professionals 44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW.

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

info@44westdental.com

44westdental.com Suite 105Grandville, MI 49418616-530-2200

Lora Wonderly

O’Rourke Wonderly Dental

Grand Rapids Rosanna W. Wong

Garvin Family Dental Care

Byron Center Brian Yared

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville John Zona

My Community Dental Centers of Kentwood

Kentwood

ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Andrew M. Baker

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids

Bret Bezak, D.M.D., M.D

Oral Surgery Associates Oral Surgery Associates

2144 East Paris Ave. SE



Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-942-2000

infose@osagr.com

osagr.com Suite 150Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-942-2000

P. Jeffrey Brooks

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids

Brent Dingman, D.D.S.

Oral Surgery Associates

2144 East Paris Ave. SE

Suite 150

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-942-2000

infose@osagr.com

osagr.com Oral Surgery Associates2144 East Paris Ave. SESuite 150Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-942-2000

J. Mark Domin

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Brant A. Erbentraut

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Mark N. Grinzinger

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grandville Ashley Houle

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grand Haven Paul Huizinga

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grandville Mark L. Jesin

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

Grand Rapids

Robert Kintz, D.D.S.

Oral Surgery Associates

2144 East Paris Ave. SE

Suite 150

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-942-2000

infose@osagr.com

osagr.com Oral Surgery Associates2144 East Paris Ave. SESuite 150Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-942-2000

Kyle Klooster

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grand Haven Mark Lonergan

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Holland A.J. Lytle

Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Byron Center Igor Makovey

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids Keith Nalley

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grand Haven Chip Niquette Jr.

Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Byron Center

Roseanna Noordhoek, D.D.S., F.A.C.S.

Center for Oral Surgery &

Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Drive NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

grandrapidsoralsurgery.com Center for Oral Surgery &Dental Implants4349 Sawkaw Drive NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7327

Ezio F. Novelli

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids J. J. Ooi

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Douglas Orzel

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater

Grand Rapids

Caledonia Bradley M. Robinson

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids

Emily Van Heukelom, D.D.S.

Center for Oral Surgery &

Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Drive NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

grandrapidsoralsurgery.com Center for Oral Surgery &Dental Implants4349 Sawkaw Drive NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7327

Bradley VanHoose

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids

Caledonia

ORTHODONTICS

David Armbrecht

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Katherine Beard

Lakeshore Orthodontics

Grand Haven Daniel Bouwens

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Grandville Jason L. Charnley

Lakeshore Orthodontics

Grand Haven Elizabeth Christopherson

Christopherson Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Cory Coe

Beaches and Braces P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids Alexis L. Gallagher

Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics

Rockford Cadie George

George Orthodontics

Holland Heather Gietzen

Grand River Orthodontics

Lowell Leslie Glupker

Glupker Orthodontics

Holland Timothy Glupker

Glupker Orthodontics

Holland

Eric Hannapel, D.D.S., M.S.

Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics

6477 Cherry Meadow Drive SE Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics6477 Cherry Meadow Drive SE



Caledonia, MI 49316

616-891-7272

info@hposmiles.com

hposmiles.com Suite 2Caledonia, MI 49316616-891-7272

Jeffrey Heinz, D.D.S., M.S.D.

Heinz Orthodontics

Locations in Rockford Heinz OrthodonticsLocations in Rockford

Thomas Herremans

Herremans Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Paul Karl

Karl Orthodontics

Grand Rapids James Kessel

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Zeeland Jayne Kessel

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Grandville Kevin Knapp

Knapp Orthodontics

Byron Center Lathe Miller

Miller Orthodontics

Grand Rapids

Rebecca Monticello, D.D.S., M.S.

Grand Ridge Orthodontics,

1750 Grand Ridge Court NE Grand Ridge Orthodontics,1750 Grand Ridge Court NE



Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-364-1700

info@grandridgeorthodontics.com

grandridgeorthodontics.com Suite 300Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-364-1700

Paul O’Grady

O’Grady Orthodontics

Grand Rapids

Sonni Pellillo, D.D.S., M.S.

Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics,

6477 Cherry Meadow Drive SE, Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics,6477 Cherry Meadow Drive SE,



Caledonia, MI 49316

616-891-7272

info@hposmiles.com

hposmiles.com Suite 2Caledonia, MI 49316616-891-7272

Breanna Powell

Powell Orthodontics

Jenison Mark Powell

Powell Orthodontics

Jenison Katie Randall

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Kathryn A. Swan

Swan Orthodontics

Caledonia Thomas Williams II

Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics

Rockford

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Daniel Bolt

West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry

Holland Meghan Condit

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry

Jenison Michael Demeter

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

Grandville

Lauren Feuerstein, D.D.S., M.S.

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

2000 43rd St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-455-1301

drlauren@sixonesixkids.com

sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists

. SixOneSix Dentistry for Children2000 43rd St. SEGrand Rapids, MI 49508616-455-1301

Veronica Hamilton, D.D.S., M.S.

Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry P.C.

3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE, Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry P.C.3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE,



Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-608-6826

info@veronicahamiltondds.com

veronicahamiltondds.com Suite BGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-608-6826

Brett Kingma, D.D.S.

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Locations in both Grand Rapids Mitten Kids Dentistry & OrthodonticsLocations in both Grand Rapids

and Caledonia

Stephanie Kloostra

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids

Alex Korte, D.D.S.

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Locations in both Grand Rapids Mitten Kids Dentistry & OrthodonticsLocations in both Grand Rapids

and Caledonia

Sally Kotani

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

Grandville Agata Lefere

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

Grandville Jessica Massie

Eastown Pediatric Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Meggan McCone, D.D.S.

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry,

2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-988-9485

info@growingsmilesgr.com

growingsmilesgr.com

. Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry,2643 E. Beltline Ave. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-988-9485

Suzanne Port, D.D.S., M.S.

Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.

291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5

Holland, MI 49424

616-392-1100

smiles@portpediatricdentistry.com

portpediatricdentistry.com

. Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5Holland, MI 49424616-392-1100

Chris Powell

Stellar Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Byron Center

Grady Randall, D.D.S.

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Locations in both Grand Rapids Mitten Kids Dentistry & OrthodonticsLocations in both Grand Rapids

and Caledonia

Stephanie Rashewsky

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada Katie Swanson

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids

Aimee Valleau, D.D.S.

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

2000 43rd St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-455-1301

kentwood@vvmkids.com

sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists

. SixOneSix Dentistry for Children2000 43rd St. SEGrand Rapids, MI 49508616-455-1301

Christopher VanDeven, D.D.S.

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

2000 43rd St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49508

616-455-1301

drchris@sixonesixkids.com

sixonesixkids.com/about/our-dentists

. SixOneSix Dentistry for Children2000 43rd St. SEGrand Rapids, MI 49508616-455-1301

Christy Vollmar

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry

Jenison Taryn Weil

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids

Danae Willenberg, D.M.D., M.S.

Little Red Pediatric Dentistry

12723 N. Bellwood Drive

Suite 20

Holland, MI 49424

616-377-7333

littleredpd.com/about

. Little Red Pediatric Dentistry12723 N. Bellwood DriveSuite 20Holland, MI 49424616-377-7333

PERIODONTICS

Brian Cilla

West Michigan Periodontics

Grand Rapids Jordan Dempsey

Restore Periodontics & Implants

Grand Rapids Kathleen M. Eisin

Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Grand Rapids Jacob C. Lueder

Jacob C. Lueder D.D.S. M.S. P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids

James Papp, D.M.D.

Great Lakes Periodontics

Laser Surgery & Dental Implants

4880 Cascade Road SE, Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-940-2854

info@greatlakesperio.com

greatlakesperio.com Great Lakes PeriodonticsLaser Surgery & Dental Implants4880 Cascade Road SE, Suite AGrand Rapids, MI 49546616-940-2854

Rachel S. Sinacola

Grand River Periodontics

Grandville Jeffrey S. Smith

Grand River Periodontics

Grandville Ashleigh Turows

MI Smiles Dental

Grand Rapids

PROSTHODONTICS

Joe Fazzio

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada