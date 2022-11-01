SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
A Healthy Smile is a Happy Smile
Checkups and cleanings every six months are just part of the equation that adds up to optimum oral health and a radiant smile. Beyond preventive maintenance, there are a number of treatments and procedures that can help assure that your teeth — and your whole mouth — look and feel their best.
Finding the right provider for your specific dental needs isn’t always easy. Whether you need a general dentist or one that specializes in pediatrics, implants, aesthetics, prosthetics, or advanced restorative techniques, the options in West Michigan cover the map.
With the help of Professional Research Services (PRS), a list was compiled of top dental professionals in West Michigan. These dental professionals devote their career to providing patients with the best possible care.
Our Top Dentists section is not only a way to highlight the esteemed, peer-recognized providers in the region; it also serves as a directory to make your search for an expert less challenging. The dentists featured here offer services ranging from routine exams to complete smile restorations. Some are skilled at addressing jaw, bite, and sleep issues, while others care for infants and set them up for a lifetime of good oral hygiene. No matter their specialty, what they all have in common is a wealth of training and education that will put you in the best possible hands.
ENDODONTICS
Amru Albeiruti
Forest Hill Endodontics
Grand Rapids
Arthur Doering
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Andrew Drerup
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey N. Dzingle
Lake Michigan Endodontics
Grand Haven
Anthony Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey P. Halvorson
Halvorson & Hembrough
Grand Rapids
Michael W. Hembrough
Halvorson & Hembrough
Grand Rapids
Scott Hodges
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Thomas Korte
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming
Sarah Lennan Masterson
Grand River Endodontics PC
Grandville
Brian J. Licari
Grandville Endodontics
Wyoming
Brent A. Medema
Medema Endodontics
Caledonia
Patrick J. Mullally
Lake Michigan Endodontics
Muskegon
Geoff Robert
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
David Selis
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Aric Smith
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Michael A. Smith
Holland Root Canal Specialists
Holland
Mark C. Tingey
Mark C. Tingey, DDS
Holland
GENERAL DENTISTRY
Elizabeth M. Bakeman, D.D.S.,
The Art of Dentistry
2757 Leonard St NE, Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
info@bakemandds.com
micosmeticdentist.com
Bander Dental Group
1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com
banderdentalgroup.com
Leonard J. Bartoszewicz
Bartoszewicz Family Dental
Grand Rapids
Zachary Breen
Breen Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
James B. Brennan
Brennan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, PC
Grand Rapids
Genuine Care Dentistry, P.L.L.C.
414 Plymouth Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49505
616-915-4512
hello@genuinecaredentistry.com
genuinecaredentistry.com
Thomas J. Burdo
Thomas J. Burdo, D.D.S., P.C.
Grand Rapids
Katie Burggraaf
KB Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Maxine Cannon
Midwest Family Dental Care
Jenison
Brian Carmody
My Community Dental Centers of Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs
Randall W. Chambers
Chambers Dental
Grand Rapids
Aaron S. Clark
Clark & VanOverloop DDS
Jenison
Condit Family Dentistry
4270 Plainfield Ave. Ste. D
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-9497
conditdentistry@gmail.com
grandrapids.dental
North Park Family Dental
422 N. Park St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
drdamedds@npfamilydental.com
npfamilydental.com
Jocelyn R. Davis
Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Drew De Zwaan
Great Lakes Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Sunil Desai
Alpine Ridge Dental
Grand Rapids
Jason Doublestein
44 West Dental Professionals
Grandville
Derek Draft
Grandville Family Dental Care, P.C.
Grandville
Joseph Ellis
GR Family Dental
Kentwood
Eric J. Foster
Eric J. Foster D.D.S.
Grand Rapids
Matthew K. Gietzen
Partners In Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Daniel W. Grode
Beckwith Family Dental Care, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Caitlynn Haas
Mailloux Dentistry
Holland
Jeff Helmus
River Ridge Dentistry
Wyoming
Drew Hoekwater
Hoekwater Family Dentistry
Wyoming
Matthew D. Hudson
Beltline Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Eric D. Hull D.D.S.
769 York Creek Dr. NW
Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-2377
ehull84@gmail.com
greatmismiles.com
James J. Hur
James J. Hur, DDS
Wyoming
Chas Jensen
Rogue River Family Dental
Rockford
John P. Klooster
Belmont Dentistry
Belmont
Andrew Knowlton
Knowlton & Masson Dentistry
Sparta
Michigan Avenue Dentistry
99 W 23rd St.
Holland, MI 49423
616-396-5197
office@michiganavenuedentistry.com
michiganavenuedentistry.com
Erik J. Lee
Dr. Erik J. Lee D.D.S.
Jenison
John Leitner
John Leitner DDS
Grand Haven
J. Daniel Lewis
Grand Ridge Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Matthew Lieto
Heritage Hill Dental
Grand Rapids
Nichole Lubberts
Northview Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
John Ludwig
Life-Centered Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Mailloux Dentistry
601 Michigan Ave. Ste. 106
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-3717
contact@hollanddentist.com
hollanddentist.com
Stephen M. Mancewicz
GR Family Dental
Kentwood
Bryton C. Mansfield
Mansfield Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Michael McCoy
McCoy Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
McMahon Family Dental
2076 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-457-2710
office@mcmahonfamilydental.com
mcmahonfamilydental.com
Stephen C. Meade
Meade Zolman Family Dentistry, P.C.
Allendale
Michael Mehling
Durham and Mehling DDS PC
Grand Rapids
Jacob S. Miller
Miller Dental
Grand Rapids
Jerry B. Mulder
A Life of Smiles
Grand Rapids
Devin O. Norman
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
5011 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7317
dr.nylaan@nylaandental.com
nylaandental.com
Karen O’Rourke
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids
Michael S. Palaszek
Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Scott Pirochta
Healthy Life Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Sakowicz
Mulder Dental
Grand Rapids
Samy Salhadar
Ada Family Dentistry, PLC
Ada
Benjamin Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
Jeremy Schell
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
Gary L. Scott
Family Dentistry of Caledonia
Caledonia
Christopher Smiley
Smiley Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Robert Strobel
Strobel Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.
2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-608-8898
smile@pdsofwestmi.com
pdsofwestmi.com
Andrew M. Van Haren
VH Dental
Grand Rapids
Ryan Van Haren
Van Haren Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Lauryne Vanderhoof
Cascade Village Dental
Grand Rapids
Christian L. VerMeulen
Christian L. VerMeulen, DDS, PLC
Grand Rapids
Lindsey Vogl
Ada Dental Co.
Ada
Seth A. Vruggink
Seth A. Vruggink DDS
Grand Haven
Gregory L. Weaver
Weaver Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Lora Wonderly
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids
Brian Yared
Hudsonville Dental
Hudsonville
John Zona
My Community Dental Centers of Kentwood
Kentwood
Peter Zwier
MI Smiles Dental of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY
Brett Bezak
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
P. Jeffrey Brooks
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Mark T. Burye
West Shore Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PLC
Norton Shores
Brent Dingman
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
J. Mark Domin
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Brant A. Erbentraut
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan
Grand Rapids
Paul Huizinga
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville
Bob Kintz
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey Lindhout
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville
Mark Lonergan
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Holland
Igor Makovey
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Keith Nalley
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grand Haven
Christopher “Chip” Niquette Jr.
Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Byron Center
Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Ezio F. Novelli
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Ada Dental Co.
7167 Headley St.
Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1800
adadentalco@gmail.com
adadentalco.com
Bradley VanHoose
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids
Caledonia
ORTHODONTICS
David Armbrecht
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Mark P. Brieden
Brieden & Miller Orthodontics
Sparta
Jason L. Charnley
Lakeshore Orthodontics
Grand Haven
Elizabeth Christopherson
Christopherson Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Alexis L. Gallagher
Williams Orthodontics
Rockford
Cameron (Cadie) H. George
Dr. George Orthodontics
Holland
Daniel C. George
Dr. George Orthodontics
Holland
Heather Gietzen
Grand River Orthodontics
Lowell
Timothy Glupker
Glupker Orthodontics
Holland
Eric Hannapel
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics
Caledonia
Thomas Herremans
Herremans Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
J. Todd Hunt
Hunt Orthodontics
Muskegon
Paul J. Karl
Karl Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
James Kessel
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Zeeland
Kevin Knapp
Knapp Orthodontics
Byron Center
Larry Majznerski
Align Orthodontics
Wyoming
Lathe Miller
Miller Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
John F. Monticello
Grand Ridge Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Paul O’Grady
O’Grady Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Gregory Oppenhuizen
Oppenhuizen Orthodontics
Holland
Mark L.M. Powell
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison
Katie Randall
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Tom Shannon
Shannon Orthodontics
Grandville
Kathryn A. Swan
Swan Orthodontics
Caledonia
Mark Wierenga
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Thomas Williams
Williams Orthodontics
Rockford
PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
Daniel Bolt
West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry
Holland
Meghan Condit
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
Jenison
Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry
3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE Ste. B
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-608-6826
info@veronicahamiltondds.com
veronicahamiltondds.com
Brett Kingma
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Alex Korte
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Jessica C. Massie
Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children
Grand Rapids
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-988-9485
info@growingsmilesgr.com
growingsmilesgr.com
Daniel P. O’Callaghan
Gaines Pediatric Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Suzanne Port
Port Pediatric Dentistry
Holland
Chris Powell
Hudsonville Dental Kids
Hudsonville
Grady Randall
Mitten Kids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Rashewsky
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Aimee C. Valleau
Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children
Grand Rapids
Christopher E. VanDeven
Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children
Grand Rapids
Taryn Weil
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Danae Willenberg
Little Red Pediatric Dentistry
Holland
PERIODONTICS
Brian Cilla
West Michigan Periodontics
Grand Rapids
Jacob C. Lueder
Jacob C. Lueder, DDS, MS
Grand Rapids
Kathleen M. Eisin
Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
Grand Rapids
James C. Papp
Great Lakes Periodontics
Grand Rapids
Gregory Randall
Hastings Family Dental Care
Hastings
Rachel S. Sinacola
Grand River Periodontics
Grandville
PROSTHODONTICS
Michael J. Malley
Michael J. Malley DDS
Greenville
Jose Vivas
Lakeshore Dentistry & Implant Center
Holland
