SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION

A Healthy Smile is a Happy Smile

Checkups and cleanings every six months are just part of the equation that adds up to optimum oral health and a radiant smile. Beyond preventive maintenance, there are a number of treatments and procedures that can help assure that your teeth — and your whole mouth — look and feel their best.

Finding the right provider for your specific dental needs isn’t always easy. Whether you need a general dentist or one that specializes in pediatrics, implants, aesthetics, prosthetics, or advanced restorative techniques, the options in West Michigan cover the map.

With the help of Professional Research Services (PRS), a list was compiled of top dental professionals in West Michigan. These dental professionals devote their career to providing patients with the best possible care.

Our Top Dentists section is not only a way to highlight the esteemed, peer-recognized providers in the region; it also serves as a directory to make your search for an expert less challenging. The dentists featured here offer services ranging from routine exams to complete smile restorations. Some are skilled at addressing jaw, bite, and sleep issues, while others care for infants and set them up for a lifetime of good oral hygiene. No matter their specialty, what they all have in common is a wealth of training and education that will put you in the best possible hands.

Top Dentists 2022

ENDODONTICS

Amru Albeiruti

Forest Hill Endodontics

Grand Rapids Arthur Doering

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Andrew Drerup

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jeffrey N. Dzingle

Lake Michigan Endodontics

Grand Haven Anthony Guinn

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jeffrey P. Halvorson

Halvorson & Hembrough

Grand Rapids Michael W. Hembrough

Halvorson & Hembrough

Grand Rapids Scott Hodges

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Thomas Korte

Grandville Endodontics

Wyoming Sarah Lennan Masterson

Grand River Endodontics PC

Grandville Brian J. Licari

Grandville Endodontics

Wyoming Brent A. Medema

Medema Endodontics

Caledonia Patrick J. Mullally

Lake Michigan Endodontics

Muskegon Geoff Robert

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids David Selis

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Aric Smith

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Michael A. Smith

Holland Root Canal Specialists

Holland Mark C. Tingey

Mark C. Tingey, DDS

Holland

GENERAL DENTISTRY

Betsy Bakeman, D.D.S.

Elizabeth M. Bakeman, D.D.S.,

The Art of Dentistry

2757 Leonard St NE, Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-940-0481

info@bakemandds.com

micosmeticdentist.com Elizabeth M. Bakeman, D.D.S.,The Art of Dentistry2757 Leonard St NE, Ste. 100Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-940-0481

Samuel Bander D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group

1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

banderdentalgroup.com Bander Dental Group1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-949-5980

Leonard J. Bartoszewicz

Bartoszewicz Family Dental

Grand Rapids Zachary Breen

Breen Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids James B. Brennan

Brennan Family & Cosmetic Dentistry, PC

Grand Rapids

John Bruinsma D.D.S.

Genuine Care Dentistry, P.L.L.C.

414 Plymouth Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49505

616-915-4512

hello@genuinecaredentistry.com

genuinecaredentistry.com Genuine Care Dentistry, P.L.L.C.414 Plymouth Ave. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49505616-915-4512

Thomas J. Burdo

Thomas J. Burdo, D.D.S., P.C.

Grand Rapids Katie Burggraaf

KB Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Maxine Cannon

Midwest Family Dental Care

Jenison Brian Carmody

My Community Dental Centers of Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Randall W. Chambers

Chambers Dental

Grand Rapids Aaron S. Clark

Clark & VanOverloop DDS

Jenison

Patrick Condit D.D.S.

Condit Family Dentistry

4270 Plainfield Ave. Ste. D

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-9497

conditdentistry@gmail.com

grandrapids.dental Condit Family Dentistry4270 Plainfield Ave. Ste. DGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-9497

Robert S. Dame D.D.S.

North Park Family Dental

422 N. Park St. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7265

drdamedds@npfamilydental.com

npfamilydental.com North Park Family Dental422 N. Park St. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7265

Jocelyn R. Davis

Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Grand Rapids Drew De Zwaan

Great Lakes Dental Care

Grand Rapids Sunil Desai

Alpine Ridge Dental

Grand Rapids Jason Doublestein

44 West Dental Professionals

Grandville Derek Draft

Grandville Family Dental Care, P.C.

Grandville Joseph Ellis

GR Family Dental

Kentwood Eric J. Foster

Eric J. Foster D.D.S.

Grand Rapids Matthew K. Gietzen

Partners In Dental Care

Grand Rapids Daniel W. Grode

Beckwith Family Dental Care, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Caitlynn Haas

Mailloux Dentistry

Holland Jeff Helmus

River Ridge Dentistry

Wyoming Drew Hoekwater

Hoekwater Family Dentistry

Wyoming Matthew D. Hudson

Beltline Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Eric Hull D.D.S., A.A.A.C.D.

Eric D. Hull D.D.S.

769 York Creek Dr. NW

Comstock Park, MI 49321

616-784-2377

ehull84@gmail.com

greatmismiles.com Eric D. Hull D.D.S.769 York Creek Dr. NWComstock Park, MI 49321616-784-2377

James J. Hur

James J. Hur, DDS

Wyoming Chas Jensen

Rogue River Family Dental

Rockford John P. Klooster

Belmont Dentistry

Belmont Andrew Knowlton

Knowlton & Masson Dentistry

Sparta

Kevin Kross D.D.S.

Michigan Avenue Dentistry

99 W 23rd St.

Holland, MI 49423

616-396-5197

office@michiganavenuedentistry.com

michiganavenuedentistry.com Michigan Avenue Dentistry99 W 23rd St.Holland, MI 49423616-396-5197

Erik J. Lee

Dr. Erik J. Lee D.D.S.

Jenison John Leitner

John Leitner DDS

Grand Haven J. Daniel Lewis

Grand Ridge Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Matthew Lieto

Heritage Hill Dental

Grand Rapids Nichole Lubberts

Northview Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids John Ludwig

Life-Centered Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Brittany Mailloux D.D.S. & Caitlynn Haas D.D.S.

Mailloux Dentistry

601 Michigan Ave. Ste. 106

Holland, MI 49423

616-392-3717

contact@hollanddentist.com

hollanddentist.com Mailloux Dentistry601 Michigan Ave. Ste. 106Holland, MI 49423616-392-3717

Stephen M. Mancewicz

GR Family Dental

Kentwood Bryton C. Mansfield

Mansfield Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Travis Mattson D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group

1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

banderdentalgroup.com Bander Dental Group1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 100Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-949-5980

Michael McCoy

McCoy Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

John M. McMahon D.D.S.

McMahon Family Dental

2076 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

616-457-2710

office@mcmahonfamilydental.com

mcmahonfamilydental.com McMahon Family Dental2076 Baldwin St.Jenison, MI 49428616-457-2710

Stephen C. Meade

Meade Zolman Family Dentistry, P.C.

Allendale Michael Mehling

Durham and Mehling DDS PC

Grand Rapids Jacob S. Miller

Miller Dental

Grand Rapids Jerry B. Mulder

A Life of Smiles

Grand Rapids Devin O. Norman

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.

5011 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7317

dr.nylaan@nylaandental.com

nylaandental.com Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.5011 Plainfield Ave. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7317

Timothy Obradovich D.D.S.

Bander Dental Group

1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste.

100 Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

info@banderdentalgroup.com

banderdentalgroup.com Bander Dental Group1151 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste.100 Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-949-5980

Karen O’Rourke

O’Rourke Wonderly Dental

Grand Rapids Michael S. Palaszek

Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.

Grand Rapids Scott Pirochta

Healthy Life Dentistry

Grand Rapids Stephanie Sakowicz

Mulder Dental

Grand Rapids Samy Salhadar

Ada Family Dentistry, PLC

Ada Benjamin Schell

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville Jeremy Schell

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville Gary L. Scott

Family Dentistry of Caledonia

Caledonia Christopher Smiley

Smiley Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Robert Strobel

Strobel Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Taryn Weil D.D.S.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-608-8898

smile@pdsofwestmi.com

pdsofwestmi.com Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-608-8898

Andrew M. Van Haren

VH Dental

Grand Rapids Ryan Van Haren

Van Haren Dentistry

Grand Rapids Lauryne Vanderhoof

Cascade Village Dental

Grand Rapids Christian L. VerMeulen

Christian L. VerMeulen, DDS, PLC

Grand Rapids Lindsey Vogl

Ada Dental Co.

Ada Seth A. Vruggink

Seth A. Vruggink DDS

Grand Haven Gregory L. Weaver

Weaver Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Lora Wonderly

O’Rourke Wonderly Dental

Grand Rapids Brian Yared

Hudsonville Dental

Hudsonville John Zona

My Community Dental Centers of Kentwood

Kentwood Peter Zwier

MI Smiles Dental of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids

ORAL & MAXILLOFACIAL SURGERY

Brett Bezak

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids P. Jeffrey Brooks

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Mark T. Burye

West Shore Oral Maxillofacial Surgery Associates, PLC

Norton Shores Brent Dingman

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids J. Mark Domin

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Brant A. Erbentraut

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan

Grand Rapids Paul Huizinga

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grandville

Mark L. Jesin

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

3855 Burton St. SE Ste. B

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-369-0360

info@oralsurgerymi.com

advancedoralsurgerymi.com Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio3855 Burton St. SE Ste. BGrand Rapids, MI 49546616-369-0360

Bob Kintz

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Jeffrey Lindhout

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grandville Mark Lonergan

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Holland

A.J. Lytle

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

3855 Burton St. SE Ste. B

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-369-0360

info@oralsurgerymi.com

advancedoralsurgerymi.com Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio3855 Burton St. SE Ste. BGrand Rapids, MI 49546616-369-0360

Igor Makovey

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids Keith Nalley

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grand Haven Christopher “Chip” Niquette Jr.

Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Byron Center

Roseanna P. Noordhoek

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

grandrapidsoralsurgery.com Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants4349 Sawkaw Dr. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7327

Ezio F. Novelli

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids

Richard W. Panek

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

grandrapidsoralsurgery.com Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants4349 Sawkaw Dr. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7327

Lindsey Vogl Robinson D.D.S.

Ada Dental Co.

7167 Headley St.

Ada, MI 49301

616-676-1800

adadentalco@gmail.com

adadentalco.com Ada Dental Co.7167 Headley St.Ada, MI 49301616-676-1800

Emily Van Heukelom

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Dr. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

info@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

grandrapidsoralsurgery.com Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants4349 Sawkaw Dr. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-361-7327

Bradley VanHoose

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids

Caledonia

ORTHODONTICS

David Armbrecht

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Mark P. Brieden

Brieden & Miller Orthodontics

Sparta Jason L. Charnley

Lakeshore Orthodontics

Grand Haven Elizabeth Christopherson

Christopherson Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Alexis L. Gallagher

Williams Orthodontics

Rockford Cameron (Cadie) H. George

Dr. George Orthodontics

Holland Daniel C. George

Dr. George Orthodontics

Holland Heather Gietzen

Grand River Orthodontics

Lowell Timothy Glupker

Glupker Orthodontics

Holland Eric Hannapel

Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics

Caledonia Thomas Herremans

Herremans Orthodontics

Grand Rapids J. Todd Hunt

Hunt Orthodontics

Muskegon Paul J. Karl

Karl Orthodontics

Grand Rapids James Kessel

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Zeeland Kevin Knapp

Knapp Orthodontics

Byron Center Larry Majznerski

Align Orthodontics

Wyoming Lathe Miller

Miller Orthodontics

Grand Rapids John F. Monticello

Grand Ridge Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Paul O’Grady

O’Grady Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Gregory Oppenhuizen

Oppenhuizen Orthodontics

Holland Mark L.M. Powell

Powell Orthodontics

Jenison Katie Randall

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Tom Shannon

Shannon Orthodontics

Grandville Kathryn A. Swan

Swan Orthodontics

Caledonia Mark Wierenga

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Thomas Williams

Williams Orthodontics

Rockford

PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

Daniel Bolt

West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry

Holland Meghan Condit

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry

Jenison

Michael Demeter D.D.S.

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

3131 44th Street SW

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-3430

grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com

grandvillepediatricdentistry.com Grandville Pediatric Dentistry3131 44th Street SWGrandville, MI 49418616-531-3430

Veronica Hamilton, D.D.S., M.S.

Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry

3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE Ste. B

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-608-6826

info@veronicahamiltondds.com

veronicahamiltondds.com Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry3299 Clear Vista Ct. NE Ste. BGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-608-6826

Brett Kingma

Mitten Kids Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Stephanie Kloostra D.D.S., M.S.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-608-8898

smile@pdsofwestmi.com

pdsofwestmi.com Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-608-8898

Alex Korte

Mitten Kids Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Sally Kotani D.D.S

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

3131 44th Street SW

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-3430

grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com

grandvillepediatricdentistry.com Grandville Pediatric Dentistry3131 44th Street SWGrandville, MI 49418616-531-3430

Agata Lefere D.M.D.

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

3131 44th Street SW

Grandville, MI 49418

616-531-3430

grandvillepediatricdentistry@yahoo.com

grandvillepediatricdentistry.com Grandville Pediatric Dentistry3131 44th Street SWGrandville, MI 49418616-531-3430

Jessica C. Massie

Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children

Grand Rapids

Meggan McCone, D.D.S.

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-988-9485

info@growingsmilesgr.com

growingsmilesgr.com Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry2643 E. Beltline Ave. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-988-9485

Daniel P. O’Callaghan

Gaines Pediatric Dentistry

Grand Rapids Suzanne Port

Port Pediatric Dentistry

Holland Chris Powell

Hudsonville Dental Kids

Hudsonville Grady Randall

Mitten Kids Dentistry

Grand Rapids Stephanie Rashewsky

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada

Kathryn Swanson D.D.S.

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.

2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-608-8898

smile@pdsofwestmi.com

pdsofwestmi.com Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Mich.2155 E. Paris Ave. SE Ste. 120Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-608-8898

Aimee C. Valleau

Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children

Grand Rapids Christopher E. VanDeven

Valleau, VanDeven & Massie Dentistry for Children

Grand Rapids Taryn Weil

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Danae Willenberg

Little Red Pediatric Dentistry

Holland

PERIODONTICS

Brian Cilla

West Michigan Periodontics

Grand Rapids Jacob C. Lueder

Jacob C. Lueder, DDS, MS

Grand Rapids Kathleen M. Eisin

Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Grand Rapids James C. Papp

Great Lakes Periodontics

Grand Rapids Gregory Randall

Hastings Family Dental Care

Hastings Rachel S. Sinacola

Grand River Periodontics

Grandville

PROSTHODONTICS