As the seasons change, Sault Ste. Marie’s abundance of outdoor splendor shines its brightest during fall. Autumn in the Upper Peninsula is unlike anywhere else. From the changing leaves on the trees, to the roar of Tahquamenon Falls set to a picturesque background, to the bronze and orange colors adoring the EUP, Sault Ste. Marie offers it all.

This fall, escape the hustle and bustle to enjoy peak relaxation. In Sault Ste. Marie, there are endless ways to enjoy the prettiest season of all. From scenic driving tours to spectacular views of the waterfront on a Soo Locks Boat Tour, you can see autumn the way it was meant to be seen. If you’re daring, you can even kayak or paddleboard along the St. Marys River to Voyageur Island.

Inside Sault Ste. Marie city limits you can see the maples transform and adorn the area in an array of colors. The Soo Locks Park is your one stop shop to combine Mother Nature’s best and view larger than life freighters that continue to pass through the Soo Locks throughout the season. The views can be further enhanced by visiting the top of the Tower of History – the UP’s tallest structure – to get a bird’s eye view of historic Sault Ste. Marie.

Sault Ste. Marie serves as the gateway to the Upper Peninsula. Travel just a short distance west to see Mission Hill Overlook. This view allows you to overlook Hiawatha National Forest as the colors pop off throughout the season. We suggest late-September to early-October as a safe bet to see an unforgettable color show.

Just a short drive from the Soo and Mission Hill Overlook is Point Iroquois Light Station. This historic lighthouse hugs the Lake Superior Shoreline offering cool fall views and a glimpse at Lake Superior. During operation hours at Point Iroquois Light Station, you can climb into the lighthouse and experience a one-of-a-kind view that is a hallmark of the Sault Ste. Marie autumn experience.

Point Iroquois Light Station isn’t the only nearby lighthouse that offers unbelievable views and tranquility you can’t find anywhere else. The Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum and Whitefish Point Light Station is roughly 90 minutes from Sault Ste. Marie. Also nestled along Lake Superior, this landmark allows you to walk the shores of Lake Superior and take in the breathtaking sights that define the Upper Peninsula. Plus, the Great Lakes Shipwreck Museum offers exhibits dedicated to the most famous Great Lakes shipwreck of them all – the Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

If you’re looking to take in all the sights the season has to offer, Sault Ste. Marie is the destination for you. Typically, peak fall colors come earlier to the Sault Ste. Marie area than the rest of the state thanks to its geographical advantage of being situated between Lake Superior and Lake Huron. We recommend late-September to mid-October as the peak time to visit the area. The beauty of the Upper Peninsula in autumn is breathtaking and offers you the chance to reconnect with nature and yourself. If you’re on a mission to see unbelievable fall colors, book your fall vacation in Sault Ste. Marie today.