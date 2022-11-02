Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary scene

One of the best opportunities to try Grand Rapids restaurants kicks off this week.

The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR starts Friday, Nov. 4 and runs until Saturday, Nov. 12. More than 40 restaurants will participate in this year’s celebration of the West Michigan culinary scene, which is organized by Experience Grand Rapids.

“Restaurant Week is a fun and exciting way to enjoy some of the best food Grand Rapids has to offer,” said Experience Grand Rapids Associate Vice President of Marketing Kate Lieto. “The specialty menus are where local chefs really shine and showcase their culinary talents and creativity.”

Restaurants can offer two or more courses for $25 or less or two more courses for more than $25. Some restaurants also will offer dessert and drinks.

A digital component to Restaurant Week GR will help raise money for a scholarship fund while providing diners a chance to win a prize. By downloading the Restaurant Week GR digital pass onto a phone, diners can check into a restaurant and receive a coupon for a return visit.

Three check-ins also earns a prize: a sustainable lunchbox or a ticket to the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival at DeVos Place Nov. 17-19.

Each check-in to the digital pass also results in Experience Grand Rapids donating $1 to the Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Since Restaurant Week GR began in 2010, it has contributed more than $150,000 to the local culinary education program.

Grand Rapids was named No. 25 on WalletHub’s best foodie cities earlier this year based on 29 indicators. There were 180 cities judged against the criteria.

Grand Rapids was No. 6 on the list in affordability and No. 40 for diversity, accessibility and quality.

Restaurants

Archival Brewing, 6266 W. River Drive NE in Belmont

Two courses for $28

50% off one appetizer on next visit

Beacon Corner Bar, 38 W. Fulton St.

Three courses for $30

Free dessert next visit

Bier Distillery & Brewery, 5295 W. River Drive NE in Comstock Park

Two courses for $25

20% off entire bill on next visit

Bistro Bella Vita, 44 Grandville Ave. SW

Three courses for $45

Free appetizer next visit

Brewery Vivant, 925 Cherry St. SE

Two courses for $35

20% off retail beer, plus $1 off pours on next visit

City Built Brewing Co., 820 Monroe Ave. NW

Specialty menu with entrees for $25

20% of merchandise on next visit

Condado Tacos, 499 Bridge St. NW

Two taco suggestions and half-size three buds for $25

Free half size dip next visit

Cork Wine & Grille, 1600 Galbraith Ave. SE

Two courses for $25 or three for $30

20% off next visit

Dublin Hall, 100 Ionia Ave. SW

Two courses for $16.05

20% off next food purchase

FireRock Grille, 7177 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Caledonia

Two courses for $25 or three for $30

20% off next visit

Ganders Restaurant & Lounge, 4747 28th St. SE

Three courses for $25

Buy one entrée get second 50% next visit

Grand Woods Lounge, 77 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW

Two courses for $23.95

20% off next visit

Gravity Taphouse Grille, 3210 Deposit Drive NE

Two courses for $25 or three for $30

20% off next visit

Grove, 919 Cherry St. SE

Three course tasting menu for $50

20% of next visit

K-Rok Korean BBQ and Karaoke, 169 Campau Promenade

Three courses for $34.99

Free dessert next visit

Kaffeine, 637 Michigan St. NE

Drink and entrée for $20

Free bubble tea or free K-Dog next visit

Kitchen 67, 1977 E. Beltline Ave. NE

Dinner for two with an appetizer

Free appetizer with sign up for email

Mertens Prime, 35 Oakes St. SW

Three courses for $39

Free beignets at Café Mertens

MeXo, 118 E. Fulton St.

Three courses and two MeXo margaritas for $75.

Free dessert next visit

Monsoon GR, 55 Monroe Center St. NW

Three courses for $40

20% off next visit

One Bourbon, 608 Bridge St. NW

Three courses for $33

50% off entrée next visit

One Twenty Three Tavern, 123 Ionia Ave. SW

Three courses for $45

Free appetizer on next visit

Palio, 545 Michigan St. NE

Three courses for $35

Free dessert next visit

Perrin Brewing Company, 5910 Comstock Park Drive NW in Comstock Park

Two courses for $25

20% off next visit

Reds at Thousand Oaks, 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive NE

Two courses for $25 or 3 for $30

20% off next visit

Rockwell Republic, 45 S. Division Ave.

Three courses for $50

Free appetizer with purchase next visit

Rush Creek Bistro, 624 Port Sheldon St. SW in Grandville

Two courses for $25 or three for $30

20% off next visit

Sandy Point Beach House – Grand Rapids, 822 Ottawa Ave. NW

Three courses for $40

Complimentary chef’s choice appetizer on next visit

Social Misfits, 43 W. Fulton St.

Two courses for $25

$1 off lavender latte next visit

Stella’s Lounge, 53 Commerce Ave. SW

Three courses for $25

Spend $25 and get $5 off next visit

Sundance Grill & Bar Downtown, 151 Ottawa Ave. NW

Two courses for $25

Free chips and salsa next visit

The Friesian Gastro Pub, 720 Michigan St. NE

Three courses for $30

Free appetizer on next visit

The Green Well, 924 Cherry St. SE

Three courses for $25

20% off next Sunday brunch visit

Third Nature Brewing Company, 7733 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford

Three courses for $40

20% off next dine-in bill

Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, 140 Ottawa Ave. NW

Three courses for $30

10% off next purchase