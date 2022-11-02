    Restaurant Week celebrates local culinary scene

    Photo courtesy of Experience GR

    One of the best opportunities to try Grand Rapids restaurants kicks off this week.

    The 13th annual Restaurant Week GR starts Friday, Nov. 4 and runs until Saturday, Nov. 12. More than 40 restaurants will participate in this year’s celebration of the West Michigan culinary scene, which is organized by Experience Grand Rapids.

    “Restaurant Week is a fun and exciting way to enjoy some of the best food Grand Rapids has to offer,” said Experience Grand Rapids Associate Vice President of Marketing Kate Lieto. “The specialty menus are where local chefs really shine and showcase their culinary talents and creativity.”

    Restaurants can offer two or more courses for $25 or less or two more courses for more than $25. Some restaurants also will offer dessert and drinks.

    A digital component to Restaurant Week GR will help raise money for a scholarship fund while providing diners a chance to win a prize. By downloading the Restaurant Week GR digital pass onto a phone, diners can check into a restaurant and receive a coupon for a return visit.

    Three check-ins also earns a prize: a sustainable lunchbox or a ticket to the Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer & Food Festival at DeVos Place Nov. 17-19.

    Each check-in to the digital pass also results in Experience Grand Rapids donating $1 to the Grand Rapids Community College’s Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. Since Restaurant Week GR began in 2010, it has contributed more than $150,000 to the local culinary education program.

    Grand Rapids was named No. 25 on WalletHub’s best foodie cities earlier this year based on 29 indicators. There were 180 cities judged against the criteria.

    Grand Rapids was No. 6 on the list in affordability and No. 40 for diversity, accessibility and quality.

    Restaurants

    Archival Brewing, 6266 W. River Drive NE in Belmont

    Two courses for $28

    50% off one appetizer on next visit

    Beacon Corner Bar, 38 W. Fulton St.

    Three courses for $30

    Free dessert next visit

    Bier Distillery & Brewery, 5295 W. River Drive NE in Comstock Park

    Two courses for $25

    20% off entire bill on next visit

    Bistro Bella Vita, 44 Grandville Ave. SW

    Three courses for $45

    Free appetizer next visit

    Brewery Vivant, 925 Cherry St. SE

    Two courses for $35

    20% off retail beer, plus $1 off pours on next visit

    City Built Brewing Co., 820 Monroe Ave. NW

    Specialty menu with entrees for $25

    20% of merchandise on next visit

    Condado Tacos, 499 Bridge St. NW

    Two taco suggestions and half-size three buds for $25

    Free half size dip next visit

    Cork Wine & Grille, 1600 Galbraith Ave. SE

    Two courses for $25 or three for $30

    20% off next visit

    Dublin Hall, 100 Ionia Ave. SW

    Two courses for $16.05

    20% off next food purchase

    FireRock Grille, 7177 Kalamazoo Ave. SE in Caledonia

    Two courses for $25 or three for $30

    20% off next visit

    Ganders Restaurant & Lounge, 4747 28th St. SE

    Three courses for $25

    Buy one entrée get second 50% next visit

    Grand Woods Lounge, 77 Cesar E. Chavez Ave. SW

    Two courses for $23.95

    20% off next visit

    Gravity Taphouse Grille, 3210 Deposit Drive NE

    Two courses for $25 or three for $30

    20% off next visit

    Grove, 919 Cherry St. SE

    Three course tasting menu for $50

    20% of next visit

    K-Rok Korean BBQ and Karaoke, 169 Campau Promenade

    Three courses for $34.99

    Free dessert next visit

    Kaffeine, 637 Michigan St. NE

    Drink and entrée for $20

    Free bubble tea or free K-Dog next visit

    Kitchen 67, 1977 E. Beltline Ave. NE

    Dinner for two with an appetizer

    Free appetizer with sign up for email

    Mertens Prime, 35 Oakes St. SW

    Three courses for $39

    Free beignets at Café Mertens

    MeXo, 118 E. Fulton St.

    Three courses and two MeXo margaritas for $75.

    Free dessert next visit

    Monsoon GR, 55 Monroe Center St. NW

    Three courses for $40

    20% off next visit

    One Bourbon, 608 Bridge St. NW

    Three courses for $33

    50% off entrée next visit

    One Twenty Three Tavern, 123 Ionia Ave. SW

    Three courses for $45

    Free appetizer on next visit

    Palio, 545 Michigan St. NE

    Three courses for $35

    Free dessert next visit

    Perrin Brewing Company, 5910 Comstock Park Drive NW in Comstock Park

    Two courses for $25

    20% off next visit

    Reds at Thousand Oaks, 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive NE

    Two courses for $25 or 3 for $30

    20% off next visit

    Rockwell Republic, 45 S. Division Ave.

    Three courses for $50

    Free appetizer with purchase next visit

    Rush Creek Bistro, 624 Port Sheldon St. SW in Grandville

    Two courses for $25 or three for $30

    20% off next visit

    Sandy Point Beach House – Grand Rapids, 822 Ottawa Ave. NW

    Three courses for $40

    Complimentary chef’s choice appetizer on next visit

    Social Misfits, 43 W. Fulton St.

    Two courses for $25

    $1 off lavender latte next visit

    Stella’s Lounge, 53 Commerce Ave. SW

    Three courses for $25

    Spend $25 and get $5 off next visit

    Sundance Grill & Bar Downtown, 151 Ottawa Ave. NW

    Two courses for $25

    Free chips and salsa next visit

    The Friesian Gastro Pub, 720 Michigan St. NE

    Three courses for $30

    Free appetizer on next visit

    The Green Well, 924 Cherry St. SE

    Three courses for $25

    20% off next Sunday brunch visit

    Third Nature Brewing Company, 7733 Childsdale Ave. NE in Rockford

    Three courses for $40

    20% off next dine-in bill

    Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, 140 Ottawa Ave. NW

    Three courses for $30

    10% off next purchase

