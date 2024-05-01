PROMOTIONAL CONTENT

The West Michigan real estate conversation for many of us. It’s definitely a hot issue, whether it’s because we’re looking to buy or sell—or both!—and navigating the challenges of that process, or we’re looking in as an outsider, feeling grateful that we’re not entrenched in it. For those of us in the former category, it’s times like these when it’s more important than ever to have an expert by our side. Not necessarily a friend of a friend, or someone new to the industry, but someone who has been proven to get results.

In this section, we’re spotlighting West Michigan’s Real Estate All Stars. They’re some of the top brokers and agents in the region, and they’ve earned this recognition by consistently delivering for their clients—and placing in the top 5% of total sales volumes, as determined through a survey by a private research company. If you’ll be buying or selling in the next year, this is the place to do your research and find a professional who can give you the edge!

Real Estate All Stars 2024

Mortgage Professionals 2024

2024 Real Estate All-Stars

Tyler Addington

RE/MAX Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Edward Alexander

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon

Ingrid Anastasiu

Anastasiu Homes

Keller Williams Grand Rapids

1555 Arboretum Drive

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-304-9387

ingridanastasiu.com Anastasiu HomesKeller Williams Grand Rapids1555 Arboretum DriveGrand Rapids, MI 49546616-304-9387

Donna Anders

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Dustin Anderson

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Emily Anderson

Greenridge Realty – South Haven

South Haven Connor Anderson

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Kirk Antekerier

Core Realty Partners

Muskegon Mary Applehof

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Gretchen Arkins

Greenridge Realty – South Haven

South Haven Matthew Armstrong

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville

Jon Austin

RE/MAX United

4150 E. Beltline NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-292-0118

jonaustin@remax.net

jonaustin.remax-united-mi.com RE/MAX United4150 E. Beltline NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-292-0118

Pamela Averill

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Ross Bacon

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Erik Bagroski

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Kimbra Baker

Five Star Real Estate

Spring Lake Brad Baker

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Leslie Baker

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Jesse Baragar

Baragar Realty

Grand Rapids Michele Baragar

Baragar Realty

Grand Rapids Brian Bartholomew

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Trevor Bartkowiak

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven Cynthia Barton

Greenridge Realty – Caledonia

Caledonia

.

.

Julie Bays

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Esate

1679 68th St. SE, Suite B

Caledonia, MI 49316

616-706-5627

juliebays@bhhsmi.com

juliebays.bhhsmichiganrealestate.com Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Esate1679 68th St. SE, Suite BCaledonia, MI 49316616-706-5627

Andrea Belding

Five Star Real Estate

Gowen Rob Bell

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Dwight Berens

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lacey Bereza

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Christa Beukema

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Jeffrey Blahnik

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Justin Blevins

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brandi Block

Greenridge Realty – Summit

Grand Rapids John Bodien

Greenridge Realty – Summit

Grand Rapids Blake Boehm

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids John P. Boggiano

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Justine Born

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Katherine Bourgois

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Brian Boven

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Brittany Boverhof

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Birgitta Boynton

Greenridge Realty – Muskegon

Muskegon Mark Brace

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Scott Bradford

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Daniel Bradley

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Kristine A. Brady

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Sue Brandsen

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Larry Branscombe

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Craig Brink

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Geoff Brown

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Jared Brown

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven

.

Pete Bruinsma

Grand River Realty

330 Fuller Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-293-5731

petebr@grar.com

grandriverrealty.com Grand River Realty330 Fuller Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503616-293-5731

Bob Budreau

Greenridge Realty – Ludington

Ludington Tammy Jo Budzynski

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Kaleb Burke

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Dan Burrill

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Juanita Buskard

Buskard Group Real Estate

Grandville Todd Buskard

Buskard Group Real Estate

Grandville Robert Camp

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids

.

.

Laura Campbell

Five Star Real Estate

460 Ada Drive, Suite 120 Ada, MI 49301

909-203-9076

laurahomerealtor@gmail.com

listwithlauragr.com Five Star Real Estate460 Ada Drive, Suite 120 Ada, MI 49301909-203-9076

Barry Capel

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Tricia Carlson

Five Star Real Estate

Whitehall Patricia Soler Caston

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Micah Childress

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Laura Cole

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Amy Conley

Greenridge Realty – Kentwood

Kentwood Abigail Corcoran

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Trisha Cornelius

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids John Cremer

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Abby Cribbs

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Andrea Crossman

Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt

Holland Heather Davis

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Richard Dawdy

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids David DeBruyn

Greenridge Realty – Kentwood

Kentwood Julie DeDoes

Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven

Grand Haven Mark Deering

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Sandie Dehamer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Matthias DeJongh

Greenridge Realty – South Haven

South Haven Jack Dekker

Greenridge Realty – Hamilton

Hamilton Drew Denham

eXp Realty

Grand Rapids Angela Devereaux

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Evan DeVisser

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Guy Devries

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids John DeVries

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kimberly Dickerson

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Patricia Doezema

Greenridge Realty – Hastings

Hastings Vito Dolci, Jr.

Five Star Real Estate

Walker Ted Dozeman

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Tina Drum

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Mark Dubridge

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Megan Duthler

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Lindsey Dykstra

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Mary Dykstra

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Bridget Eklund

B Home & Co.

Grand Rapids Darin Elliott

Greenridge Realty – Ionia

Ionia Lance Engel

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Anne Espinoza

Greenridge Realty – Kentwood

Kentwood Christine Estep

Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven

Grand Haven Peter Faber

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Brandon Faber

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Delaney Faught

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Laura Featherston

Greenridge Realty – Summit

Grand Rapids Gerald Feenstra

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Todd Fencil

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Erin Fester

GR Home Team

Ada Brooke Finlan

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Charles Fisher

Greenridge Realty – Summit

Grand Rapids Rachel Fortenbacher

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Willie Friend II

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tammy Fulcher

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Chuck Gallagher

Greenridge Realty – Downtown

Grand Rapids Michelle Gaudreau

Greenridge Realty – Caledonia

Caledonia Nate & Stacy Geerts

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Sandi L. Gentry

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven Rick Genzink

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Carol Genzink

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland David Geurink

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Scott Giddings

Five Star Real Estate

Stanton Ernest Gills

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Carrie Girman

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Ami Giusti

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Barb Glashouwer

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Justin Glover

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Cheryl Grant

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Grant

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Andrew Grashuis

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kendall Grashuis

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Susan Gray

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Vaughn Greathouse

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Amanda “Mandy” Green

Coldwell Banker Realty

Greenville Will Greene

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven Traci Gresham

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Steve Grilley

Five Star Real Estate Lakeshore

Holland Timothy Groenhof

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Lisa Groesser

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jeremiah Gruchow

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lori Grysen

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Michael Haan

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Tantzi Habsburg

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Douglas Hale

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Crystal Hallack

Five Star Real Estate

Hart Tammy Halterman

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Michelle Hanmer

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Caledonia Scott Harestad

Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven

Grand Haven Mike Harig

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Sharon Harig

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brenda Harris

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Lisa Hawke

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven

.

Kim Hensley

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341

616-690-2252

kimhensley@remax.net

kimberlyhensley.com RE/MAX United28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341616-690-2252

Ryan Hesche

Greenridge Realty – Saranac

Saranac Tracy Hilty

Greenridge Realty – Muskegon

Muskegon John Holkeboer

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Nick Holtrop

Blu House Properties / EXP Realty

Grand Rapids Scott A. Holwerda

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Cathy Hoppough

Keller Williams Rivertown

Ionia Mark Hoskins

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Rockford Lucas Howard

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Tim Hrynewich

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Ann Huizen

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Christian J. Huyge

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Benjamin Iwema

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tyler Jackson

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jason Johnson

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids LeAnn Johnson

Greenridge Realty – South Haven

South Haven Heather Jones

Five Star Real Estate

Greenville Kristy Jones

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Patrick & Nicole Kane

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville

.

Karla Karamol

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341

616-460-1634

karlakaramol@remax.net

karlakaramol.remax-united-mi.com RE/MAX United28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341616-460-1634

Lauren Karsten

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Timothy Katerberg

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Wendy Katerberg

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Maria Kauffman

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Scot Kellogg

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Don King

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Keith King

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Shawn Kiphart

Midwest Properties ER Powered

Belmont David Kirchgessner

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Susan Kirchgessner

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Randy Klingel

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Elizabeth Klinzing

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Klopp

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Eric Knoll

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Kevin Knoll

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Hwee-Ping Koh

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Hope Kolker

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Chris Konyndyk

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Michael Kooistra

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Scott Koop

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Mitchell Koster

Five Star Real Estate

Allendale Patty Koval

Greenridge Realty – Wayland

Wayland Diana Kovalcik

Greenridge Realty – Ludington

Ludington Kyle Kovalcik

Greenridge Realty – Ludington

Ludington Jessica Kraai

Greenridge Realty – Wayland

Wayland Alicia Kramer

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Brooke Krebill

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids M. Dean Kreps

Greenridge Realty – Holland

Holland Elizabeth Krueger

eXp Realty

Caledonia Char Kurant

Core Realty Partners

Muskegon Michael Kuzawa

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Stephanie Langeland

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Gary Langlois

Greenridge Realty – Muskegon

Muskegon Leo Langlois

Greenridge Realty – Muskegon

Muskegon Joanna Lasser

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Vonny Last

Five Star Real Estate

Ada

.

Chris Lehman

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341

616-835-3735

chrislehman@remax.net

chrislehman.remax-united-mi.com RE/MAX United28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341616-835-3735

Anthony Lewis

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Ryan Lipinski

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Michele Lipka

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Brian Lorenz

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Melissa Lundeberg

Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven

Grand Haven Giuseppe Lupis

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Alex & Taylor Macias

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Rachel Major

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Vung Mang

Blue Beacon Realty

Wyoming Jessica Mann

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Beth Mans

Greenridge Realty – Cascade

Grand Rapids

.

.

Paul Marantette

GreenSquare Properties LLC

2618 East Paris Ave., Suite A Grand Rapids, MI 49546

313-727-5570

paul@greensquaregr.com

greensquaregr.com GreenSquare Properties LLC2618 East Paris Ave., Suite A Grand Rapids, MI 49546313-727-5570

David Martin

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Wyatt Martin

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Larry Martin

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Christine Mattson

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Joshua May

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kevin McCarty

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Joshua McCracken

Greenridge Realty – Lowell

Lowell Jane McGregor

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Molly McManus

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Janet McNamara

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Christopher Mendels

Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven

Grand Haven Imaree Mendez

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Pam Merriman

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Karen Metchikoff

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Rockford Amy Miller

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Gabriel Miller

Grand River Realty

Grand Rapids

Melissa Mitchell GRI, SRES

GreenSquare Properties LLC

2618 East Paris Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-308-6304

melissamitchell@grar.com

greensquaregr.com GreenSquare Properties LLC2618 East Paris Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-308-6304

Travis Moelker

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Pamela Monday

Key Realty

Grandville Thomas Monette

Greenridge Realty – Muskegon

Muskegon Denny Moore

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Kristine Moran

Five Star Real Estate

Allendale

.

.

Stacey Morea

RE/MAX United RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341

Cheryl Morehouse

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Kagiso Motaung

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Mara N. Musser

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Caledonia Dana Myers

Greenridge Realty – Caledonia

Caledonia Ingrid Nelson

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Kimberly Nelson

Greenridge Realty – White Lake

Whitehall Lisa Newell

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Zach Newhof

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Mary Noles

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Bob Novosad

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Lisa Novosad

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Phil Nykamp

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Nicole O’Keefe

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Leo Olson

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Skylar Olson

Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven

Grand Haven David Oom

Greenridge Realty – Caledonia

Caledonia Mike Oostendorp

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Arthur Otis

Greenridge Realty – Cascade

Grand Rapids Dan Otten

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jeff Overway

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Holland Kim Paavola

Greenridge Realty – Caledonia

Caledonia Eldon Palmer

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Michelle Parent

Greenridge Realty – South Haven

South Haven Bryana Paseka

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Amanda Patterson

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Christopher Peel

Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven

Grand Haven Linda Pell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Jacob Peterson

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Patti Pitcher

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven Jason Pohlonski

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Randy Poll

Greenridge Realty – Fremont

Fremont Jason Porte

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jason Post

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford John Postma

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brenda Pratt

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Ryan Prichard

Blue Beacon Realty

Wyoming Susan Prins

Five Star Real Estate

Jenison Terry Puffer

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Mary Jo Pung

Greenridge Realty – South Rath

Ludington Kevin Putnam

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Kelley Rahilly

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tara Reibel

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Laurie Reminga

Greenridge Realty – Cascade

Grand Rapids John Rice

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Caledonia

Tracie Rich

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe Rockford, MI 49341 RE/MAX United28 N. Monroe Rockford, MI 49341

616-443-9041

Bradely Richards

Midwest Properties ER Powered

Grand Haven Sarah Riehl

Greenridge Realty – Montague

Montague Barbara Rinck

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Susan Ring

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Heather Ritchie

Greenridge Realty – Wayland

Wayland Melinda Robison

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Stephen Robrahn

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Julie Rockwell

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Jamie Rodriguez

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids

.

.

Amanda Rogers

Rogers Neighborhood Realty

317 E. Main

Lowell, MI 49331

616-644-0784

amanda@amandasellsmichigan.com

rogersneighborhoodrealty.com Rogers Neighborhood Realty317 E. MainLowell, MI 49331616-644-0784

Janet Romanowski

Greenridge Realty

2213 Wealthy

East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

616-318-0065

janet@romanhousekey.com

romanhousekey.com Greenridge Realty2213 WealthyEast Grand Rapids, MI 49506616-318-0065

Julie Rossio

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Mike Rundhaug

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan

Grand Rapids Kristin Ruther

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brandon Ryan

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Derek Sanchez

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Michael Satterlee

Greenridge Realty – Greenville

Grandville Patrick Schaefer

Five Star Real Estate

Ada John Schat

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Nina J. Schillman

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Rockford Tony Scholten

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jason Schuringa

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids

.

.

.

Jody Schwalm

RE/MAX United

4150 E. Beltline NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-581-5960

jodybernhardt@remax.net

jodybernhardt.remax-united-mi.com RE/MAX United4150 E. Beltline NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-581-5960

Don Scott

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Rustin Scott

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jared Sebright

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Ashley Shaw

Greenridge Realty – Holland

Holland Christine Britney

Shearer Greenridge Realty – Holland

Holland Susan Shively

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Rachel Shoemaker

Five Star Real Estate

Ithaca Jim Shull

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Mary Siemer

Greenridge Realty – White Lake

Whitehall Jennifer Skarda

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Lindsay Slagboom

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Timothy Slot

Greenridge Realty – Kentwood

Kentwood Cory Smallegan

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Brenda Smith

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Molly Smith

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Carol Sneller

Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate

Allegan Brandon Snellink

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Katie Southwell

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Steven Spriensma

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Katherine Stein

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Kelly Stein-Lloyd

Greenridge Realty – Caledonia

Caledonia Samuel Sterk

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Debby Stevenson

Greenridge Realty – South Rath

Ludington Lisa Stewart

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Amanda Stickney

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Karen Storms

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Melissa Story

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Andrew Straub

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Dale Stuckey

Greenridge Realty – Summit

Grand Rapids Stephen Stuckey

Greenridge Realty – West

Grandville Patricia Styburski

Five Star Real Estate

Spring Lake Christopher Summers

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Marcy Swanson

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Chad Sytsma

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Sarah Takens

The Local Element West Michigan

Grand Rapids Nora Tan

Greenridge Realty – Holland

Holland Richard Tejchma

Five Star Real Estate

Spring Lake Paul TenEyck

Greenridge Realty – Summit

Grand Rapids Emmett TerBeek

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Kevin TerBeek

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Rodney Thiss

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Lisa Thomas

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Lance Tiffany

Greenridge Realty – Cascade

Grand Rapids Chris Timmer

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Gerald Towner, Jr.

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Kelly Uganski

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven Tim Updyke

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon David Van Dam

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Ashleigh Van Duinen-Leistra

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lindsay Van Duinen-Scully

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Christopher Vanderhoff

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Bailee VanderMolen

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Mark VanderWal

eXp Realty

Grand Rapids David VanderWoude

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tyler VanWingen

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Nestor Vazquez-Yanez

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lisa Vela

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Rachael Veldkamp

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Steve Venlet

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Amanda Volkers

City2Shore Gateway Group

Byron Center Megan Vollink

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Carrie Vos

Midwest Properties ER Powered

Belmont Keri Wade

Five Star Real Estate

Whitehall Marilyn Wagner

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jacob Walter

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Dan Way

Greenridge Realty – South Haven

South Haven Amy Jo Weller

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Kevin Wensley

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids

Scott West

GreenSquare Properties LLC

2618 East Paris Ave., Suite A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-285-9305

swest@greensquaregr.com

greensquaregr.com GreenSquare Properties LLC2618 East Paris Ave., Suite AGrand Rapids, MI 49546616-285-9305swest@greensquaregr.comgreensquaregr.com

Peter Westers

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Tanner Whitcomb

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Michael Wiechertjes

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Mark Wierenga

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven Corrin Wiersema

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland .

.

Arija Wilcox

Wilcox GR Properties-Keller Williams GR North

3237 Platinum St. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-293-9261

wilcox@grar.com

wilcoxgrproperties.com Wilcox GR Properties-Keller Williams GR North3237 Platinum St. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-293-9261

Tia Williams

Five Star Real Estate

Mount Pleasant Colleen Willits

RE/MAX Lakeshore

Grand Haven Bradley Wisk

Keller Williams Rivertown

Holland Caitlyn Wisniewski

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Julie Woltil

Keller Williams Rivertown

Grandville Nicole Wright

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Timothy Wright

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Rob Young

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Joshua Yskes

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Thomas Zandee

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Mary Jane Zawacki

Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Laurie Zokoe

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Dan Zuniga

Five Star Real Estate

Whitehall Laurel Zwit

Greenridge Realty – Montague

Montague

2024 Real Estate All Stars – Mortgage Professionals

Doug Ardy

Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group

Grand Rapids Jonathan Arnold

Guild Mortgage

Ada Stephanie Axdorff

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids Steve Axdorff

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids Michael Bartels

Old National Bank

Grand Rapids Julie Christine Basinski-Bacon

Preferred Rate

Ada Stacey Beers

Grand River Bank

Grand Rapids Seth Bellas

Churchill Mortgage

Wyoming Tom Boorsma

Churchill Mortgage

Wyoming Brendon Chapin

Huntington Bank – Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Danielle Crilley

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids David Dakoske

Guaranteed Rate

Grand Rapids Drew DeWolf

Mortgage 1, Inc.

Kentwood Jared Dykstra

United Bank

Grand Rapids James Eerdmans

My City Home Loans

Grand Rapids Bryant Ellam

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner

Grand Rapids Zac Ellerbroek

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner

Grand Rapids Austin Engerson

JPAL Mortgage

Grand Rapids John Fitzgerald

Michigan First Mortgage

Grand Rapids Ryan Gardner

Dart Bank

Mason Thomas C. Girardot

Team Mortgage Company

Grand Rapids Kevin Hilderbrandt

VanDyk Mortgage

Greenville

Boomer Hoppough

Independent Bank

4200 E. Beltline Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-902-0796

khoppoug@ibcp.com

withboomer.com Independent Bank4200 E. Beltline Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49525616-902-0796

Pete Humphreys

Independent Bank

78 S. Main St. Rockford, MI 49341

616-304-2009

phumphre@ibcp.com

independentbank.com Independent Bank78 S. Main St. Rockford, MI 49341616-304-2009

Mike Izenbaard

Heartland Home Mortgage

Grand Rapids David Jackson

Ruoff Mortgage

Grand Rapids Jason Jenkins

CrossCountry Mortgage

Grand Rapids Dan Johnson

Fifth Third Bank

Byron Center Sarah Kelly

First Community Mortgage

Grand Rapids Sue Lake

Fifth Third Bank

Lowell Ben Langenau

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner

Grand Rapids Heather Lauren

Priority Home Mortgage

Grand Rapids Bernie Marvin

Big Lake Lending

Walker Rebecca Masck

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner

Grand Rapids Mason Maurer

Northpointe Bank

Grand Rapids Zach Maurer

Northpointe Bank

Grand Rapids Tim McAleece

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids Jon McCready

Mortgage 1, Inc.

Kentwood Tim Meduna

Northern Mortgage

Byron Center Stacy Anne Miller-Kuiper

Preferred Rate

Ada Jenna Mitchell

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner

Grand Rapids Wade Monsma

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids Lou Moratti

First Community Mortgage

Grand Rapids Dann Mulder

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Wyoming Wyoming Josh Nawrot

Northern Mortgage

Byron Center Brendan O’Driscoll

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids Megan Ostrander

West Michigan Mortgage

Lowell Bryan Paul

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Lakeshore Grand Haven Kevin Polakovich

Treadstone Mortgage

Grand Rapids Melissa Rincones

Private Mortgage Guarantee

Wyoming Hannah Ritzenhein

Huntington Bank – Downtown Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dirk Roskam

Churchill Mortgage

Wyoming Jeremy Scherer

Heartland Home Mortgage

Grand Rapids Lindsey Secrest

Fifth Third Bank

Jenison Emrah Sero

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner

Grand Rapids John Seville

Benchmark Mortgage

Grand Rapids Chris Slating

Mortgage 1, Inc.

Kentwood Julie Smith

First Community Mortgage

Grand Rapids Bob Smith

Mercantile Bank

Grand Rapids Dave Stellin

Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner

Grand Rapids

Bob Storrer

Independent Bank

6750 Cascade Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-447-3963

bstorrer@ibcp.com

independentbank.com Independent Bank6750 Cascade Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546616-447-3963