The West Michigan real estate conversation for many of us. It’s definitely a hot issue, whether it’s because we’re looking to buy or sell—or both!—and navigating the challenges of that process, or we’re looking in as an outsider, feeling grateful that we’re not entrenched in it. For those of us in the former category, it’s times like these when it’s more important than ever to have an expert by our side. Not necessarily a friend of a friend, or someone new to the industry, but someone who has been proven to get results.
In this section, we’re spotlighting West Michigan’s Real Estate All Stars. They’re some of the top brokers and agents in the region, and they’ve earned this recognition by consistently delivering for their clients—and placing in the top 5% of total sales volumes, as determined through a survey by a private research company. If you’ll be buying or selling in the next year, this is the place to do your research and find a professional who can give you the edge!
2024 Real Estate All-Stars
Tyler Addington
RE/MAX Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Edward Alexander
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Anastasiu Homes
Keller Williams Grand Rapids
1555 Arboretum Drive
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-304-9387
ingridanastasiu.com
Donna Anders
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Dustin Anderson
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Emily Anderson
Greenridge Realty – South Haven
South Haven
Connor Anderson
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Kirk Antekerier
Core Realty Partners
Muskegon
Mary Applehof
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Gretchen Arkins
Greenridge Realty – South Haven
South Haven
Matthew Armstrong
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
RE/MAX United
4150 E. Beltline NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-292-0118
jonaustin@remax.net
jonaustin.remax-united-mi.com
Pamela Averill
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Ross Bacon
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Erik Bagroski
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Kimbra Baker
Five Star Real Estate
Spring Lake
Brad Baker
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Leslie Baker
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Jesse Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids
Michele Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids
Brian Bartholomew
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Trevor Bartkowiak
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Cynthia Barton
Greenridge Realty – Caledonia
Caledonia
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Real Esate
1679 68th St. SE, Suite B
Caledonia, MI 49316
616-706-5627
juliebays@bhhsmi.com
juliebays.bhhsmichiganrealestate.com
Andrea Belding
Five Star Real Estate
Gowen
Rob Bell
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Dwight Berens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lacey Bereza
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Christa Beukema
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Jeffrey Blahnik
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Justin Blevins
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brandi Block
Greenridge Realty – Summit
Grand Rapids
John Bodien
Greenridge Realty – Summit
Grand Rapids
Blake Boehm
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
John P. Boggiano
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Justine Born
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Katherine Bourgois
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Brian Boven
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Brittany Boverhof
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Birgitta Boynton
Greenridge Realty – Muskegon
Muskegon
Mark Brace
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scott Bradford
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Daniel Bradley
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Kristine A. Brady
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Sue Brandsen
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Larry Branscombe
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Craig Brink
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Geoff Brown
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Jared Brown
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Grand River Realty
330 Fuller Ave. NE Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-293-5731
petebr@grar.com
grandriverrealty.com
Bob Budreau
Greenridge Realty – Ludington
Ludington
Tammy Jo Budzynski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Kaleb Burke
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Dan Burrill
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Juanita Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Todd Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Grandville
Robert Camp
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Five Star Real Estate
460 Ada Drive, Suite 120 Ada, MI 49301
909-203-9076
laurahomerealtor@gmail.com
listwithlauragr.com
Barry Capel
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Tricia Carlson
Five Star Real Estate
Whitehall
Patricia Soler Caston
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Micah Childress
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Laura Cole
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Amy Conley
Greenridge Realty – Kentwood
Kentwood
Abigail Corcoran
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Trisha Cornelius
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
John Cremer
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Abby Cribbs
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Andrea Crossman
Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt
Holland
Heather Davis
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Richard Dawdy
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
David DeBruyn
Greenridge Realty – Kentwood
Kentwood
Julie DeDoes
Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Mark Deering
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Sandie Dehamer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Matthias DeJongh
Greenridge Realty – South Haven
South Haven
Jack Dekker
Greenridge Realty – Hamilton
Hamilton
Drew Denham
eXp Realty
Grand Rapids
Angela Devereaux
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Evan DeVisser
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Guy Devries
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
John DeVries
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kimberly Dickerson
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Patricia Doezema
Greenridge Realty – Hastings
Hastings
Vito Dolci, Jr.
Five Star Real Estate
Walker
Ted Dozeman
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Tina Drum
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Mark Dubridge
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Megan Duthler
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Lindsey Dykstra
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Mary Dykstra
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Bridget Eklund
B Home & Co.
Grand Rapids
Darin Elliott
Greenridge Realty – Ionia
Ionia
Lance Engel
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Anne Espinoza
Greenridge Realty – Kentwood
Kentwood
Christine Estep
Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Peter Faber
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Brandon Faber
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Delaney Faught
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Laura Featherston
Greenridge Realty – Summit
Grand Rapids
Gerald Feenstra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Todd Fencil
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Erin Fester
GR Home Team
Ada
Brooke Finlan
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Charles Fisher
Greenridge Realty – Summit
Grand Rapids
Rachel Fortenbacher
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Willie Friend II
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tammy Fulcher
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Chuck Gallagher
Greenridge Realty – Downtown
Grand Rapids
Michelle Gaudreau
Greenridge Realty – Caledonia
Caledonia
Nate & Stacy Geerts
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Sandi L. Gentry
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Rick Genzink
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Carol Genzink
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
David Geurink
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Scott Giddings
Five Star Real Estate
Stanton
Ernest Gills
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Carrie Girman
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Ami Giusti
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Barb Glashouwer
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Justin Glover
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Cheryl Grant
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Grant
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Andrew Grashuis
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kendall Grashuis
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Susan Gray
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Vaughn Greathouse
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Amanda “Mandy” Green
Coldwell Banker Realty
Greenville
Will Greene
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Traci Gresham
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Steve Grilley
Five Star Real Estate Lakeshore
Holland
Timothy Groenhof
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Lisa Groesser
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jeremiah Gruchow
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lori Grysen
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Michael Haan
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Tantzi Habsburg
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Douglas Hale
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Crystal Hallack
Five Star Real Estate
Hart
Tammy Halterman
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Michelle Hanmer
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Caledonia
Scott Harestad
Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Mike Harig
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Sharon Harig
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brenda Harris
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Lisa Hawke
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341
616-690-2252
kimhensley@remax.net
kimberlyhensley.com
Ryan Hesche
Greenridge Realty – Saranac
Saranac
Tracy Hilty
Greenridge Realty – Muskegon
Muskegon
John Holkeboer
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Nick Holtrop
Blu House Properties / EXP Realty
Grand Rapids
Scott A. Holwerda
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Cathy Hoppough
Keller Williams Rivertown
Ionia
Mark Hoskins
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Rockford
Lucas Howard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Tim Hrynewich
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Ann Huizen
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Christian J. Huyge
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Benjamin Iwema
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tyler Jackson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jason Johnson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
LeAnn Johnson
Greenridge Realty – South Haven
South Haven
Heather Jones
Five Star Real Estate
Greenville
Kristy Jones
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Patrick & Nicole Kane
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341
616-460-1634
karlakaramol@remax.net
karlakaramol.remax-united-mi.com
Lauren Karsten
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Timothy Katerberg
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Wendy Katerberg
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Maria Kauffman
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Scot Kellogg
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Don King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Keith King
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Shawn Kiphart
Midwest Properties ER Powered
Belmont
David Kirchgessner
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Susan Kirchgessner
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Randy Klingel
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Elizabeth Klinzing
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Klopp
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Eric Knoll
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Kevin Knoll
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Hwee-Ping Koh
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Hope Kolker
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Chris Konyndyk
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Michael Kooistra
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Scott Koop
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Mitchell Koster
Five Star Real Estate
Allendale
Patty Koval
Greenridge Realty – Wayland
Wayland
Diana Kovalcik
Greenridge Realty – Ludington
Ludington
Kyle Kovalcik
Greenridge Realty – Ludington
Ludington
Jessica Kraai
Greenridge Realty – Wayland
Wayland
Alicia Kramer
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Brooke Krebill
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
M. Dean Kreps
Greenridge Realty – Holland
Holland
Elizabeth Krueger
eXp Realty
Caledonia
Char Kurant
Core Realty Partners
Muskegon
Michael Kuzawa
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Langeland
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Gary Langlois
Greenridge Realty – Muskegon
Muskegon
Leo Langlois
Greenridge Realty – Muskegon
Muskegon
Joanna Lasser
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Vonny Last
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341
616-835-3735
chrislehman@remax.net
chrislehman.remax-united-mi.com
Anthony Lewis
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ryan Lipinski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Michele Lipka
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Brian Lorenz
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Melissa Lundeberg
Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Giuseppe Lupis
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Alex & Taylor Macias
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Rachel Major
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Vung Mang
Blue Beacon Realty
Wyoming
Jessica Mann
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Beth Mans
Greenridge Realty – Cascade
Grand Rapids
GreenSquare Properties LLC
2618 East Paris Ave., Suite A Grand Rapids, MI 49546
313-727-5570
paul@greensquaregr.com
greensquaregr.com
David Martin
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Wyatt Martin
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Larry Martin
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Christine Mattson
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Joshua May
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kevin McCarty
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Joshua McCracken
Greenridge Realty – Lowell
Lowell
Jane McGregor
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Molly McManus
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Janet McNamara
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Christopher Mendels
Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Imaree Mendez
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Pam Merriman
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Karen Metchikoff
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Rockford
Amy Miller
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Gabriel Miller
Grand River Realty
Grand Rapids
GreenSquare Properties LLC
2618 East Paris Ave. SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-308-6304
melissamitchell@grar.com
greensquaregr.com
Travis Moelker
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Pamela Monday
Key Realty
Grandville
Thomas Monette
Greenridge Realty – Muskegon
Muskegon
Denny Moore
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Kristine Moran
Five Star Real Estate
Allendale
RE/MAX United
staceymorea@remax.net
Cheryl Morehouse
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Kagiso Motaung
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Mara N. Musser
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Caledonia
Dana Myers
Greenridge Realty – Caledonia
Caledonia
Ingrid Nelson
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kimberly Nelson
Greenridge Realty – White Lake
Whitehall
Lisa Newell
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Zach Newhof
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Mary Noles
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Bob Novosad
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Lisa Novosad
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Phil Nykamp
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Nicole O’Keefe
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Leo Olson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Skylar Olson
Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
David Oom
Greenridge Realty – Caledonia
Caledonia
Mike Oostendorp
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Arthur Otis
Greenridge Realty – Cascade
Grand Rapids
Dan Otten
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jeff Overway
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Holland
Kim Paavola
Greenridge Realty – Caledonia
Caledonia
Eldon Palmer
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Michelle Parent
Greenridge Realty – South Haven
South Haven
Bryana Paseka
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Amanda Patterson
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Christopher Peel
Greenridge Realty – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Linda Pell
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Jacob Peterson
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Patti Pitcher
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Jason Pohlonski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Randy Poll
Greenridge Realty – Fremont
Fremont
Jason Porte
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jason Post
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
John Postma
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brenda Pratt
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Ryan Prichard
Blue Beacon Realty
Wyoming
Susan Prins
Five Star Real Estate
Jenison
Terry Puffer
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Mary Jo Pung
Greenridge Realty – South Rath
Ludington
Kevin Putnam
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Kelley Rahilly
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tara Reibel
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Laurie Reminga
Greenridge Realty – Cascade
Grand Rapids
John Rice
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Caledonia
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe Rockford, MI 49341
Bradely Richards
Midwest Properties ER Powered
Grand Haven
Sarah Riehl
Greenridge Realty – Montague
Montague
Barbara Rinck
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Susan Ring
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Heather Ritchie
Greenridge Realty – Wayland
Wayland
Melinda Robison
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Stephen Robrahn
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Julie Rockwell
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Jamie Rodriguez
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Rogers Neighborhood Realty
317 E. Main
Lowell, MI 49331
616-644-0784
amanda@amandasellsmichigan.com
rogersneighborhoodrealty.com
Greenridge Realty
2213 Wealthy
East Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-318-0065
janet@romanhousekey.com
romanhousekey.com
Julie Rossio
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Mike Rundhaug
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan
Grand Rapids
Kristin Ruther
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brandon Ryan
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Derek Sanchez
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Michael Satterlee
Greenridge Realty – Greenville
Grandville
Patrick Schaefer
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
John Schat
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Nina J. Schillman
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Michigan Rockford
Tony Scholten
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jason Schuringa
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
RE/MAX United
4150 E. Beltline NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-581-5960
jodybernhardt@remax.net
jodybernhardt.remax-united-mi.com
Don Scott
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Rustin Scott
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jared Sebright
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Ashley Shaw
Greenridge Realty – Holland
Holland
Christine Britney
Shearer Greenridge Realty – Holland
Holland
Susan Shively
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Rachel Shoemaker
Five Star Real Estate
Ithaca
Jim Shull
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mary Siemer
Greenridge Realty – White Lake
Whitehall
Jennifer Skarda
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Slagboom
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Timothy Slot
Greenridge Realty – Kentwood
Kentwood
Cory Smallegan
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Brenda Smith
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Molly Smith
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Carol Sneller
Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate
Allegan
Brandon Snellink
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Katie Southwell
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Steven Spriensma
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Katherine Stein
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Kelly Stein-Lloyd
Greenridge Realty – Caledonia
Caledonia
Samuel Sterk
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Debby Stevenson
Greenridge Realty – South Rath
Ludington
Lisa Stewart
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Amanda Stickney
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Karen Storms
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Melissa Story
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Andrew Straub
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Dale Stuckey
Greenridge Realty – Summit
Grand Rapids
Stephen Stuckey
Greenridge Realty – West
Grandville
Patricia Styburski
Five Star Real Estate
Spring Lake
Christopher Summers
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Marcy Swanson
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Chad Sytsma
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Sarah Takens
The Local Element West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Nora Tan
Greenridge Realty – Holland
Holland
Richard Tejchma
Five Star Real Estate
Spring Lake
Paul TenEyck
Greenridge Realty – Summit
Grand Rapids
Emmett TerBeek
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Kevin TerBeek
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Rodney Thiss
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Lisa Thomas
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Lance Tiffany
Greenridge Realty – Cascade
Grand Rapids
Chris Timmer
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Gerald Towner, Jr.
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kelly Uganski
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Tim Updyke
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
David Van Dam
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Ashleigh Van Duinen-Leistra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Van Duinen-Scully
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Christopher Vanderhoff
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Bailee VanderMolen
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Mark VanderWal
eXp Realty
Grand Rapids
David VanderWoude
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tyler VanWingen
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Nestor Vazquez-Yanez
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lisa Vela
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Rachael Veldkamp
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Steve Venlet
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Amanda Volkers
City2Shore Gateway Group
Byron Center
Megan Vollink
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Carrie Vos
Midwest Properties ER Powered
Belmont
Keri Wade
Five Star Real Estate
Whitehall
Marilyn Wagner
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jacob Walter
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Dan Way
Greenridge Realty – South Haven
South Haven
Amy Jo Weller
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Kevin Wensley
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
GreenSquare Properties LLC
2618 East Paris Ave., Suite A
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-285-9305
swest@greensquaregr.com
greensquaregr.com
Peter Westers
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Tanner Whitcomb
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Michael Wiechertjes
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Mark Wierenga
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Corrin Wiersema
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Wilcox GR Properties-Keller Williams GR North
3237 Platinum St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-293-9261
wilcox@grar.com
wilcoxgrproperties.com
Tia Williams
Five Star Real Estate
Mount Pleasant
Colleen Willits
RE/MAX Lakeshore
Grand Haven
Bradley Wisk
Keller Williams Rivertown
Holland
Caitlyn Wisniewski
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Julie Woltil
Keller Williams Rivertown
Grandville
Nicole Wright
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Timothy Wright
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Rob Young
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Joshua Yskes
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Thomas Zandee
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mary Jane Zawacki
Greenridge Realty – East Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Laurie Zokoe
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Dan Zuniga
Five Star Real Estate
Whitehall
Laurel Zwit
Greenridge Realty – Montague
Montague
2024 Real Estate All Stars – Mortgage Professionals
Doug Ardy
Gold Star Mortgage Financial Group
Grand Rapids
Jonathan Arnold
Guild Mortgage
Ada
Stephanie Axdorff
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Steve Axdorff
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Michael Bartels
Old National Bank
Grand Rapids
Julie Christine Basinski-Bacon
Preferred Rate
Ada
Stacey Beers
Grand River Bank
Grand Rapids
Seth Bellas
Churchill Mortgage
Wyoming
Tom Boorsma
Churchill Mortgage
Wyoming
Brendon Chapin
Huntington Bank – Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Danielle Crilley
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
David Dakoske
Guaranteed Rate
Grand Rapids
Drew DeWolf
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Kentwood
Jared Dykstra
United Bank
Grand Rapids
James Eerdmans
My City Home Loans
Grand Rapids
Bryant Ellam
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
Zac Ellerbroek
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
Austin Engerson
JPAL Mortgage
Grand Rapids
John Fitzgerald
Michigan First Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Ryan Gardner
Dart Bank
Mason
Thomas C. Girardot
Team Mortgage Company
Grand Rapids
Kevin Hilderbrandt
VanDyk Mortgage
Greenville
Independent Bank
4200 E. Beltline Ave. Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-902-0796
khoppoug@ibcp.com
withboomer.com
Independent Bank
78 S. Main St. Rockford, MI 49341
616-304-2009
phumphre@ibcp.com
independentbank.com
Mike Izenbaard
Heartland Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
David Jackson
Ruoff Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jason Jenkins
CrossCountry Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Dan Johnson
Fifth Third Bank
Byron Center
Sarah Kelly
First Community Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Sue Lake
Fifth Third Bank
Lowell
Ben Langenau
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
Heather Lauren
Priority Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Bernie Marvin
Big Lake Lending
Walker
Rebecca Masck
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
Mason Maurer
Northpointe Bank
Grand Rapids
Zach Maurer
Northpointe Bank
Grand Rapids
Tim McAleece
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Jon McCready
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Kentwood
Tim Meduna
Northern Mortgage
Byron Center
Stacy Anne Miller-Kuiper
Preferred Rate
Ada
Jenna Mitchell
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
Wade Monsma
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Lou Moratti
First Community Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Dann Mulder
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Wyoming Wyoming
Josh Nawrot
Northern Mortgage
Byron Center
Brendan O’Driscoll
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Megan Ostrander
West Michigan Mortgage
Lowell
Bryan Paul
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Lakeshore Grand Haven
Kevin Polakovich
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Melissa Rincones
Private Mortgage Guarantee
Wyoming
Hannah Ritzenhein
Huntington Bank – Downtown Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dirk Roskam
Churchill Mortgage
Wyoming
Jeremy Scherer
Heartland Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Lindsey Secrest
Fifth Third Bank
Jenison
Emrah Sero
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
John Seville
Benchmark Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Chris Slating
Mortgage 1, Inc.
Kentwood
Julie Smith
First Community Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Bob Smith
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Dave Stellin
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
Independent Bank
6750 Cascade Road SE Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-447-3963
bstorrer@ibcp.com
independentbank.com
Mike Strohauer
Huntington Bank – Kalamazoo West Kalamazoo
Mallory Strotheide
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Curt Stuck
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Sherry Tedaldi
Fifth Third Bank
Holland
Gregg Teegardin
Consumers Credit Union
Grand Rapids
Luther Trook
Lake Michigan Credit Union – Knapps Corner
Grand Rapids
Seth VanderWey
Churchill Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Scot Veneklase
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Amber Wagner
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Keith Westhouse
West Michigan Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Terry Wickering
Lake Michigan Credit Union – East Paris Grand Rapids
Tony Wylie
Fifth Third Bank
Wyoming
