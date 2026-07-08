Forget Cannes. Grand Rapids has Cans.

Film festivals are generally associated with red carpets, celebrity sightings and coveted invitations. But the fourth annual Cans Film Festival is taking a decidedly more down-to-earth approach: Skip the ticket. Bring a can.

The Michigan-made film showcase returns to Wealthy Theatre July 17-18, bringing together independent filmmakers from across the state for two days of screenings, conversations and opportunities to connect with the people behind the camera.

The concept is simple — attendees donate recyclable cans and bottles as admission, and proceeds are distributed among the filmmakers whose work is featured. It’s a fittingly creative solution from a community that knows creativity often extends far beyond what happens on screen.

Founded in 2023, the Cans Film Festival was created to support independent filmmakers by building stronger connections between creators and audiences. The festival offers a platform for Michigan filmmakers to share their work while giving moviegoers a chance to discover stories made close to home.

This year’s festival includes feature films, short film blocks, a workshop focused on building careers in Michigan’s film industry and a panel discussion featuring the documentary Wronged: The Maurice Carter Story.

Opening night on Friday, July 17, features The Daughters of the Domino, directed by Jesse McAnally.

Saturday’s lineup includes the matinee feature Walker, Grace and the Submarine, directed by Noah Bashore, followed by a screening of Wronged: The Maurice Carter Story, directed by Nate Roels, along with a panel discussion featuring Roels, Humanity For Prisoners founder Doug Tjapkes, Executive Director Mark Hartman and featured subject Duane Williams.

The festival closes Saturday evening with Runner, directed by Marian Mathias.

Beyond the screenings, attendees can take part in “Making It In Michigan: Building Local Filmmaking Careers,” a workshop exploring opportunities within the state’s growing film industry.

The Cans Film Festival reflects a larger movement happening throughout Michigan, where filmmakers, producers, writers, actors and crew members are continuing to build a creative ecosystem close to home.

Because sometimes getting people into a theater takes more than a great movie. It takes a great idea, too. So, bring a can to the only film festival where a can can buy you a seat.

For the complete schedule, additional films and festival details, visit Cans Film Festival.