18th annual Rhythm Run returns to Ottawa Hills

The annual Rhythm Run 5K and Health Fair returns to Ottawa Hills Park on Saturday, Aug. 15, offering a morning of fitness, health resources, free haircuts and back-to-school fun for Grand Rapids families.

The 5K begins at 8 a.m., followed by a free family health fair from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event, now in its 18th year, has become an annual back-to-school tradition in Ottawa Hills, combining community health resources with music, food, fitness and activities for all ages.

“The Rhythm Run and Health Fair is a vital platform where we celebrate health, support our children’s wellbeing, and highlight the joy of active living,” said Vanessa Greene, CEO of Grand Rapids African American Health Institute, the organization behind the yearly back-to-school event.

Participants can run, jog, walk or stroll the 5K course, and leashed dogs are welcome. Adult registration is $40, while youth ages 16 and younger can register for $15. Registration includes an event T-shirt, finisher medal and lunch ticket. Sing up for the Rhythm Run HERE.

The health fair is free and open to everyone, with no registration required. Health services and resources will include blood pressure screenings, STI education and support, HPV vaccinations, take-home colorectal screening kits and a Versiti blood drive. Families also can pick up fresh produce from the YMCA Veggie Van and take part in fitness activities and line dancing.

For students heading back to school, complimentary haircuts will be available as part of “Barbershop Talk Live,” a community conversation featuring Samuel Jones of The Wisdom Center, Wade Nelson of Blazin’ Wade Cuts and other local male voices.

There will also be a live DJ, a Mobile Relaxation Station, giveaways, complimentary lunch from Sum’n Eat and a limited number of free coffee and beverages from Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee.

“As families prepare to send their children back to school during National Health Awareness Month, coming together for fitness, health resources, and fun helps us build a foundation for lifelong wellness and healthcare equity,” Greene said.

The event takes place at Ottawa Hills Park, 2060 Oakfield Ave. SE. More information and registration are available at GRAAHI.org.