Author tells tales from ‘Bear County’

John Counts knows Michigan’s small towns—he’s lived in them, visited for outdoor activities, and reported on the people and events of those small towns so often that they have become part of him. And are now the impetus behind his book of stories titled Bear County, Michigan, published by Northwestern University Press.

“I spent a lot of time in these little towns and became immersed in the communities, getting to know them intimately,” said Counts, who lives in Whitmore Lake and works at MLive as editor in charge of its statewide investigative team.

It’s that investigative experience that allows Counts to dig deep into the characters that populate his stories, often folks who experience the messy side of life.

“I feel like when you take the world head on, it’s a messy and hard place with a lot of nastiness in it. But if you can come out the other side with hope or a brief connection with another human or with nature, those are the moments you look for,” he said. “To fight through the misfortune and nastiness makes it all the more beautiful.”

Counts, who is eight years sober, knows that life can be tough. He can write about Jimmy Blizzard on a frantic search for more Oxy; about Lillie Korpela and her house made of animal skulls. Shelly Bowman is frantically trying to get her mom away from a nudist colony, while Capt. Fred Bjorklund is facing life after a debilitating stroke. He’s seen so many like them in his life.

Counts starting writing the short stories while working at the Manistee newspaper back in 2010, working on them over a number of years and getting a few published in small literary journals. When Northwestern University Press put out a call for manuscripts about the Midwest and Michigan, Counts submitted Bear County, Michigan. It released in February.

“The stories expose readers to a different side of Michigan. I hope readers look down the street instead of driving past,” said Counts. “People still hope for human connection and are doing the best they can; even people who are screw-ups deserve empathy and understanding.”

There are similarities, he said, between his work as a journalist and that of his storytelling. “The mission remains the same—getting the stories and telling the truth—in my journalism career and fiction writing. It’s always about telling the truth.”

Save the date!

John Counts will read from and answer questions about Bear County, Michigan.

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 7

Where: Schuler Books, 2660 28th Street, Grand Rapids

Bear County, Michigan will be available for purchase and signing.