City gears up for 48th Amway River Bank Run

Grand Rapids will be buzzing early Saturday, May 10, as the 48th annual Amway River Bank Run takes over downtown.

This hallmark event brings together more than 10,000 runners and walkers, 12,000 spectators, and 1,000 volunteers, making it the largest single-day running event in Michigan. Races include a 25K (a proud part of the 2024 Michigan Runner Race Series), a 10K, a 5K run, and a 5K Community Walk. The 25K will feature elite athletes, wheelchair racers, and handcyclists — with start times beginning at 8:15 a.m. All races start near Ottawa Avenue and Lyon Street and finish on Monroe Avenue at Pearl Street.

Here’s the rundown of start times as of Thursday, May 8. For up-to-date information please refer to the official event website:

5K Run 7:00a Start – USATF-certified course Start staging is on Ottawa Avenue near Lyon Street Find the Gate with your pace per mile and enter the line up 25k The 25K is part of the 2024 Michigan Runner Race Series! Click here, for more information. You could be the next Michigan Runner of the Year. 25K Handcycle Division: 8:15a 25K Wheelchair Racing Division: 8:16a 25K Run: 8:30aFinish on Monroe Avenue at Pearl Street 10K Run Start staging on Ottawa Avenue near Lyon Street Find the Gate with your pace per mile to enter the line up Finish on Monroe Avenue at Pearl Street 10K Run: 7:30a 5k Community Walk 7:45a start Start staging on Ottawa Avenue near Lyon Street Finish on Monroe Avenue at Pearl Street



If you’re heading downtown, note that roads may be closed as early as Friday afternoon on May 9. Additional closures around the course begin early Saturday at 5:30 a.m., but based on previous years, roads should reopen by 12:30 p.m.

For course information, check out this flyover video on the Amway River Bank Run website.

The Finish Fest inside DeVos Place (Hall A) runs from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free and open to all — runners, friends, family, and fans. Expect upbeat vibes, cash-only food concessions, and a cash bar pouring Michelob Ultra, Budweiser, Perrin Brewing Company, Pepsi products, and Ice Mountain water. (Bring your ID if you’re planning to enjoy a cold one.)

Need a post-run refresh? Show your race bib at the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids (475 Lake Michigan Dr.) between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. for access to complimentary showers and lockers. Just be aware: there’s no parking available at the Y for non-members, but GR Parking Lot 7 nearby offers spots for $2.

Late registration is open until 7:59 p.m. Friday, May 9 online. You can also register in person at the Sports & Fitness Expo at DeVos Place that same day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (credit card only). Event-day registration will not be available — but check-in begins at 6 a.m. Saturday at DeVos.

Friends and family can follow runners in real time using the RaceJoy app, available for iOS and Android.

As for the weather? The early forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 75°F and a low of 46°F — ideal running weather, if it holds. Of course, in Michigan, anything can change.

For the latest updates, road closure details, and course maps, visit the official event website. All information is subject to change.