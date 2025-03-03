Creating Harmony Between Music and Design

Rick Santamaria is the kind of guy who seamlessly blends passion with purpose, and nowhere is that more evident than at his one-of-a-kind home furnishings store, Windsor Cottage, in Grand Rapids’ East Hills district. The shop is a treasure trove of eclectic furniture, home décor, and accessories, each piece telling its own story. But beyond the showroom, tucked away like a hidden gem, is Rick’s sleek, urban loft—an intriguing contrast to the vintage character of the shop. It’s the ultimate “business in the front, party in the back” scenario: a dynamic space with a contemporary kitchen, a walk-in closet, and the pièce de résistance, a nine-foot concert grand piano.

Born in the U.S. to Cuban immigrants, Rick’s upbringing shaped his drive and work ethic. His parents, Mary and Richard Santamaria, arrived in Michigan in the 1960s with nothing. Though well-heeled and educated in Cuba—his mother came from a wealthy family in the sugar cane business, and his father’s mother was an opera singer—their credentials meant little in America. “They were treated like they were the bottom of the barrel here,” Rick recalls. “They came to this country penniless and had to start over.”

Rick’s father worked multiple jobs—everything from accounting clerk to office cleaner—just to make ends meet. His mother, who spoke several languages, faced prejudice in their new hometown of Holland, Michigan, where the family had settled thanks to a connection to Hope College (Rick’s father’s sister worked there) and sponsorship by Faith Christian Reformed Church. Despite these early hardships, Richard and Mary instilled a deep belief in the value of education and hard work, principles that Rick credits as the foundation of his success, just as they helped guide his younger brother Jose, now a successful commercial lender in Kalamazoo.

“My parents sacrificed everything to give me and my brother a better life,” Rick says. “I’m so grateful to them every day for their sacrifices and their belief in us.” This gratitude is reflected in Rick’s own success, as he balances his passion for art and design with his musical talent. An accomplished concert pianist, Rick recently returned from a performance on a Rhine River cruise, where he was the headliner for a luxurious five-star cruise ship.

After studying Piano Performance at Hope College, Rick spent a couple of years playing piano at Nordstrom in San Francisco. He soon became responsible for hiring other pianists to perform at Nordstrom stores throughout the region and then his “big break” came when he got a job performing on cruise ships in Hawaii. “I learned early on that success, for me, wasn’t about being the ‘true artist.’ It was about making a living doing what I love,” he explains. “I didn’t want to just end up working retail. I wanted to make music my career.”

This pragmatic mindset, shaped by his parents’ immigrant experience, eventually led Rick to open Windsor Cottage 18 years ago. He returned from performing on cruises to be with his mother during her battle with cancer, a journey that ended just 30 days later with her passing. In many ways, Windsor Cottage represents the fulfillment of his parents’ dream for him—a place where his love of art, design, and architecture merges with the values they instilled in him: hard work, perseverance, and a deep respect for the opportunity they fought to give him. Today, the store is a sought-after destination for high-end home furnishings in Grand Rapids, and recently, Rick had his best month in business, thanks to a major sale that outfitted a West Michigan mansion with a carefully curated selection of high-end furnishings.

For Rick, every piece in the shop tells a story. Every client is an opportunity to create something meaningful. And in the midst of this bustling city, he’s built a space where the old and new can exist in perfect harmony—just like the man himself.